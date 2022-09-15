ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

gmauthority.com

GM Gets Award For Industrial Investment In Argentina

GM has just received an award for the recently completed industrial investment to manufacture the Chevy Tracker at the GM Alvear plant, the company’s only production center in Argentina. The automaker received the “Industrial Investment of the Year Merit” from the Santa Fe Industrial Federation (FISFE), a special distinction...
Markets Insider

Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
SFGate

Race for U.S. lithium hinges on fight over Nevada mine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The high-desert mountain pass overlooking alfalfa fields and RV parks doesn't look like a battleground that will shape the country's clean-energy future. But when the rock samples here are pulverized, pulled apart and mixed with chemicals, they yield a...
CBS San Francisco

Strong earthquake shakes southwest China

BEIJING (AP) —  A strong earthquake shook part of southwestern China on Monday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if it caused damage or injuries.The 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding county in Sichuan province at 12:52 p.m., Xinhua news agency reported.The 6.6 magnitude earthquake was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Preliminary measurements by different agencies often differ slightly. Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.Sichuan, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan plateau where tectonic plates meet, is regularly hit by earthquakes. Two quakes in June killed at least four people.China's deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. The temblor devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside the provincial capital of Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resistant materials.The epicenter of the most recent quake is in a mountainous area about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southwest of Chengdu.
Agriculture Online

Argentina wheat farmers abandon some lots due to drought, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentine wheat farmers are starting to abandon some lots of wheat due to prolonged drought, the major Buenos Aires grains exchange warned on Thursday, a worry for the grains producing South American nation as growers grapple with a lack of rain. The exchange, which...
Sourcing Journal

ITMF: Global Textile Sector Expectations Turned Negative in July

The 15th International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) “Corona-Survey” showed that the business situation plunged into negative territory in July. The business situation was worse in Asia than in the rest of the world. Textile machinery was the only segment still in positive territory. Business expectations have also turned negative for the first time since the start of the survey in early 2020. South-East Asia and South America were relatively more optimistic, as were downstream segments. ITMF said in releasing survey results this week that order intake was weakening globally, but still in positive territory. “Here too, expectations have turned negative in all textile...
The Guardian

India is quietly laying claim to economic superpower status

The rise of China has been the biggest story in the global economy in recent decades. But amid concern about its stumbling property market and global fears about inflation, the emergence of its neighbour, India, as a potential new economic superpower may be going under the radar. You won’t find...
Agriculture Online

Argentina corn planting stalled as 'great drought' fears rise

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's main farming zones are facing the driest conditions in around 30 years, agricultural and weather experts said, raising fears about a new "great drought" and stalling planting of corn in the world's No. 3 exporter of the grain. The vast Pampas plains of...
US News and World Report

Thailand GDP to Grow 3%-3.5% This Year as Tourism Rebounds - Finance Minister

BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's economy is expected to grow by 3% to 3.5% this year and 3% to 4% next year, helped by increased exports and a pickup in the vital tourism sector after reopening the country to visitors, the finance minister said on Saturday. The Southeast Asian country expects eight...
bloomberglaw.com

SAS, Latam, Other Foreign Carriers Find Restructuring Haven in US

Chapter 11 has friendly features for airlines with US presence. Struggling foreign airlines that serve US cities have increasingly fled to American bankruptcy courts, finding friendly Chapter 11 features for reconfiguring crippling debt loads and burdensome aircraft deals. Distressed multinational corporations have often favored Chapter 11’s predictability and the international...
The Guardian

Lenders urged to cancel Zambia debt as country faces economic collapse

More than 100 economists and academics have urged international lenders to crisis-stricken Zambia to write off a significant slice of their loans during financial restructuring talks this month. Zambia is seeking up to $8.4bn (£7.3bn) in debt relief from major lenders, including private funds run by the world’s largest investment...
