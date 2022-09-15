Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Stellantis May Generate Its Own Power At European Plants To Protect Against Russian Gas Threats
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares believes that his company’s European plants have the necessary space to generate their own electricity, and the threat of Russia cutting off Europe’s supply of natural gas may make it a worthwhile investment. Speaking at the Detroit auto show, the executive said that the...
gmauthority.com
GM Gets Award For Industrial Investment In Argentina
GM has just received an award for the recently completed industrial investment to manufacture the Chevy Tracker at the GM Alvear plant, the company’s only production center in Argentina. The automaker received the “Industrial Investment of the Year Merit” from the Santa Fe Industrial Federation (FISFE), a special distinction...
Argentina's Bioceres expands global seed tie-up with Syngenta
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Argentine seed technology firm Bioceres (BIOX.O) said on Friday it had agreed to expand its collaboration with Swiss seeds and pesticides maker Syngenta to develop and market its biological seed treatment solutions globally.
Russia may have to start selling natural gas to Europe again - but that would maximize Moscow's revenue, Citi's commodities chief says
Russia may have to turn the natural gas tap back on for Europe, Citi's global head of commodities research said Wednesday. Russia has halted Nord Stream 1 flows, and Europe is facing a worsening energy crisis ahead of winter. "At some point Russia might want to maximize the revenue they...
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
SFGate
Race for U.S. lithium hinges on fight over Nevada mine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The high-desert mountain pass overlooking alfalfa fields and RV parks doesn't look like a battleground that will shape the country's clean-energy future. But when the rock samples here are pulverized, pulled apart and mixed with chemicals, they yield a...
Strong earthquake shakes southwest China
BEIJING (AP) — A strong earthquake shook part of southwestern China on Monday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if it caused damage or injuries.The 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding county in Sichuan province at 12:52 p.m., Xinhua news agency reported.The 6.6 magnitude earthquake was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Preliminary measurements by different agencies often differ slightly. Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.Sichuan, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan plateau where tectonic plates meet, is regularly hit by earthquakes. Two quakes in June killed at least four people.China's deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. The temblor devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside the provincial capital of Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resistant materials.The epicenter of the most recent quake is in a mountainous area about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southwest of Chengdu.
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
Agriculture Online
Argentina wheat farmers abandon some lots due to drought, exchange says
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentine wheat farmers are starting to abandon some lots of wheat due to prolonged drought, the major Buenos Aires grains exchange warned on Thursday, a worry for the grains producing South American nation as growers grapple with a lack of rain. The exchange, which...
Phys.org
New study cracks the code for future exploration of oil and gas in the Jizhong depression
Oil and gas are two of the most important natural resources, contributing to over half of the world's energy supply. Reserves of these resources are thus, of high economic and strategic interest. The Jizhong depression of the Bohai Bay Basin in China is home to multiple buried hills, i.e., elevations...
ITMF: Global Textile Sector Expectations Turned Negative in July
The 15th International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) “Corona-Survey” showed that the business situation plunged into negative territory in July. The business situation was worse in Asia than in the rest of the world. Textile machinery was the only segment still in positive territory. Business expectations have also turned negative for the first time since the start of the survey in early 2020. South-East Asia and South America were relatively more optimistic, as were downstream segments. ITMF said in releasing survey results this week that order intake was weakening globally, but still in positive territory. “Here too, expectations have turned negative in all textile...
India is quietly laying claim to economic superpower status
The rise of China has been the biggest story in the global economy in recent decades. But amid concern about its stumbling property market and global fears about inflation, the emergence of its neighbour, India, as a potential new economic superpower may be going under the radar. You won’t find...
Vedanta, Foxconn to invest $19.5 billion in India's Gujarat for chip, display project
NEW DELHI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS) and Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW) will invest $19.5 billion under pacts signed on Tuesday to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Deep Sea Mining About to Start in Pacific Not 'Sustainable at Any Level'
Deep sea mining involves scouring the seabed with machines for concentration of important or valuable minerals, such as manganese.
Agriculture Online
Argentina corn planting stalled as 'great drought' fears rise
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's main farming zones are facing the driest conditions in around 30 years, agricultural and weather experts said, raising fears about a new "great drought" and stalling planting of corn in the world's No. 3 exporter of the grain. The vast Pampas plains of...
Porsche poses governance dilemma for investors weighing IPO
LONDON/MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Porsche's leadership set-up and the limited influence for stock market investors after its IPO are prompting some fund managers - particularly those focussed on governance issues - to think twice about whether to invest in the listing.
US News and World Report
Thailand GDP to Grow 3%-3.5% This Year as Tourism Rebounds - Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's economy is expected to grow by 3% to 3.5% this year and 3% to 4% next year, helped by increased exports and a pickup in the vital tourism sector after reopening the country to visitors, the finance minister said on Saturday. The Southeast Asian country expects eight...
bloomberglaw.com
SAS, Latam, Other Foreign Carriers Find Restructuring Haven in US
Chapter 11 has friendly features for airlines with US presence. Struggling foreign airlines that serve US cities have increasingly fled to American bankruptcy courts, finding friendly Chapter 11 features for reconfiguring crippling debt loads and burdensome aircraft deals. Distressed multinational corporations have often favored Chapter 11’s predictability and the international...
Lenders urged to cancel Zambia debt as country faces economic collapse
More than 100 economists and academics have urged international lenders to crisis-stricken Zambia to write off a significant slice of their loans during financial restructuring talks this month. Zambia is seeking up to $8.4bn (£7.3bn) in debt relief from major lenders, including private funds run by the world’s largest investment...
