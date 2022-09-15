Read full article on original website
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
Pilots from a bankrupt airline were just offered jobs by a competitor without a single interview
Pilots are in high demand lately -- such high demand, in fact, that pilots from the recently defunct ExpressJet Airlines are finding themselves with new job offers, without so much as an interview, days after their employer declared bankruptcy.
Why United Airlines is Thinking of Ending Service at a Really Big Airport
United Airlines may be one of the biggest airlines in the country, but the company's CEO says it isn't getting fair treatment at a key airport serving the nation's largest city. The John F. Kennedy International Airport is America’s ninth largest airport, according to AirAdvisor, and the 13th biggest airport...
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
The Swedish manufacturer Heart Aerospace is slowly racking up orders for its electric plane, which has been purchased by United Airlines.
A passenger with muscular dystrophy put bubble wrap around her $40,000 wheelchair – but it still got badly damaged on her Air Canada flight
Maayan Ziv, a Canadian tech entrepreneur, was trying to ensure her specialized wheelchair survived her flight from Toronto to Tel Aviv last week.
Harry Potter star fumes at Air Canada for kicking him out of first class: ‘Worst airline in North America’
Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has slammed Air Canada as the “worst airline in North America” after he was allegedly kicked out of first class on a recent flight from the US to Canada.Mr Lewis, who played the lovable character Neville Longbottom in all eight Harry Potter films, took to social media on Friday to vent about his experience with Canada’s biggest airline.“Confirmed. Air Canada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something,” he tweeted.In a string of replies to other social media users, the 33-year-old British actor revealed that he was booked to fly first...
Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country
A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for...
A congressman was barred from his flight after airline staff thought his power wheelchair violated safety regulations
Airline staff said the lithium-ion batteries in his wheelchair were a safety issue, per a report. FAA and international regulations state otherwise.
A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe
While companies making supersonic jets are promising four-hour flights between London and New York, the numbers show that most people are more concerned with ticket price than speed. Jet fuel is, according to the IATA, up by almost 150% from last year while the latest numbers from Adobe Analytics (ADBE)...
Boeing delivered 35 planes in August as new Dreamliners returned
Boeing logged 26 net orders for planes last month, more than a dozen 737 Max jets. The manufacturer's deliveries rose to 35 planes in August, after handovers of the 787 Dreamliner returned. Supply chain issues has slowed aircraft production growth this year, according to Airbus and Boeing executives. Boeing's deliveries...
These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines
For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York
They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
American Airlines makes a $4B deposit to purchase 20 supersonic jets that were previously banned in the United States
American Airlines has agreed in principle to purchase 20 supersonic jets, the company announced. Last week, the airline carrier paid a non-refundable deposit to Boom Supersonic for 20 of their Overture aircraft.
Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic
Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
Ethiopian Airlines plane misses landing after both pilots fall asleep
An Ethiopian Airlines plane flying from Sudan to Ethiopia missed its landing last week after the aircraft’s two pilots fell asleep.On 15 August, flight ET343 of Ethiopia’s largest airline was flying from Khartoum to Addis Ababa, reported Aviation Herald.Alerts were raised when the flight approached the airport but did not start to descend.While Air Traffic Control tried to contact the plane’s crew, the aircraft’s autopilot system kept it cruising at 37,000ft.An alarm was triggered, waking up the crew, when the autopilot disconnected after the plane flew over the runway where it was supposed to land.The pilots landed the plane...
Two Pilots Suspended After Fighting In Cockpit Mid-Flight
It looks like passengers aren’t the only ones acting unruly on airplanes but crew members. Two pilots have been suspended after fighting in the cockpit mid-flight. The incident happened on an Air France flight from Geneva to Paris. One pilot reportedly slapped the other for refusing to follow orders.
UPS order for cargo planes helps boost Boeing’s sales book
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — UPS is delivering for Boeing, helping boost the aircraft maker’s August sales numbers with an order for cargo planes. Boeing said Tuesday that it took orders for 26 planes net last month, with the biggest being a United Parcel Service Inc. order for eight freighters. Arlington-based Boeing also took orders for 13 more 737 Max planes, including two for American Airlines.
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
American Airlines has lost more bags in 2022 than any other US airline — see the full list
US airlines have "mishandled" over 1.4 million bags since the beginning of this year, according to the US Department of Transportation.
