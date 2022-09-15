ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
Harry Potter star fumes at Air Canada for kicking him out of first class: ‘Worst airline in North America’

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has slammed Air Canada as the “worst airline in North America” after he was allegedly kicked out of first class on a recent flight from the US to Canada.Mr Lewis, who played the lovable character Neville Longbottom in all eight Harry Potter films, took to social media on Friday to vent about his experience with Canada’s biggest airline.“Confirmed. Air Canada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something,” he tweeted.In a string of replies to other social media users, the 33-year-old British actor revealed that he was booked to fly first...
Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country

A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for...
A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe

While companies making supersonic jets are promising four-hour flights between London and New York, the numbers show that most people are more concerned with ticket price than speed. Jet fuel is, according to the IATA, up by almost 150% from last year while the latest numbers from Adobe Analytics (ADBE)...
Boeing delivered 35 planes in August as new Dreamliners returned

Boeing logged 26 net orders for planes last month, more than a dozen 737 Max jets. The manufacturer's deliveries rose to 35 planes in August, after handovers of the 787 Dreamliner returned. Supply chain issues has slowed aircraft production growth this year, according to Airbus and Boeing executives. Boeing's deliveries...
These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines

For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York

They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic

Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
Ethiopian Airlines plane misses landing after both pilots fall asleep

An Ethiopian Airlines plane flying from Sudan to Ethiopia missed its landing last week after the aircraft’s two pilots fell asleep.On 15 August, flight ET343 of Ethiopia’s largest airline was flying from Khartoum to Addis Ababa, reported Aviation Herald.Alerts were raised when the flight approached the airport but did not start to descend.While Air Traffic Control tried to contact the plane’s crew, the aircraft’s autopilot system kept it cruising at 37,000ft.An alarm was triggered, waking up the crew, when the autopilot disconnected after the plane flew over the runway where it was supposed to land.The pilots landed the plane...
Two Pilots Suspended After Fighting In Cockpit Mid-Flight

It looks like passengers aren’t the only ones acting unruly on airplanes but crew members. Two pilots have been suspended after fighting in the cockpit mid-flight. The incident happened on an Air France flight from Geneva to Paris. One pilot reportedly slapped the other for refusing to follow orders.
UPS order for cargo planes helps boost Boeing’s sales book

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — UPS is delivering for Boeing, helping boost the aircraft maker’s August sales numbers with an order for cargo planes. Boeing said Tuesday that it took orders for 26 planes net last month, with the biggest being a United Parcel Service Inc. order for eight freighters. Arlington-based Boeing also took orders for 13 more 737 Max planes, including two for American Airlines.
