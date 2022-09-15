The ingredient is produced through a patented process by its supplier Extraordinary Extracts LLC, which is a division of American BioSciences. Maypro (Purchase, NY) has obtained exclusive U.S. distribution rights to a complete spectrum whole hemp CBDA extract called Cannabid-ALL. The ingredient is produced through a patented process by its supplier Extraordinary Extracts LLC, which is a division of American BioSciences. CBDA can be very difficult to produce, and extraction methods, such as CO2, cannot keep CBDA from decarboxylating into CBD. The extraction method used by Extraordinary Extracts not only maintains the CBDA content from the plant, but also preserves constituents of the plant flower, such as polyphenols and chlorophyll. According to the company, Cannabid-ALL provides the highest ratio of CBDA/CBD available.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO