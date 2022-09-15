Read full article on original website
Why United Airlines is Thinking of Ending Service at a Really Big Airport
United Airlines may be one of the biggest airlines in the country, but the company's CEO says it isn't getting fair treatment at a key airport serving the nation's largest city. The John F. Kennedy International Airport is America’s ninth largest airport, according to AirAdvisor, and the 13th biggest airport...
TheStreet
A Major U.S. Airline Launches First Dubai Flight After Seven Years
Over the last six years, flying from the U.S. into Dubai was only possible with a non-U.S. airline. In 2016, United Airlines (UAL) cancelled its Washington Dulles-Dubai flight and pulled out of the Middle Eastern market altogether amid what it saw as unfair market encroachment from Emirates. American Airlines (AAL)...
United Airlines And Emirates Pledge Powerful Partnership
United Airlines and Emirates have announced a new partnership that is currently more aspirational than practical, yet could evolve into a powerful new axis between former bitter rivals. Details: United + Emirates Partnership. Today United and Emirates announced a new partnership at a hangar event at Washington Dulles. Live and...
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love
At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country
A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for...
The wing of a United Airlines plane hit another jet after 2 inexperienced airport workers misjudged the gap, report says
Ramp workers used a tow tug to push back the United plane, but the winglet clipped a jet's horizontal stabilizer, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Inc.com
Here Are the Airlines That Will Rebook You If Your Flight Is Canceled--and Those That Won't
The Department of Transportation has created an online dashboard that tells you which of the top 10 U.S. airlines promise to rebook you, book you on another airline, or provide a meal or hotel room if your flight is canceled or badly delayed. You may be surprised to learn that some airlines promise hotel rooms, free meals, and rebooking on other airlines in case of a lengthy delay or cancellation--while one, Allegiant, makes no promises at all.
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines took it, checked it without telling her, then lost it anyway
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag on a flight without telling her, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she...
Thrillist
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49
Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
Hawaii Magazine
Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year
Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
cntraveler.com
These Airlines Allow You to Block the Seat Next to You
Choosing an airline seat can often feel like a game of chance. Even the most experienced travelers are just tossing the dice when they check a box on the seat map, with no control over who their onboard neighbors will be or whether they’ll luck out and get a whole row to themselves. But now some airlines have a convenient new feature—the ability to block out the seat next to you.
These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines
For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
United Airlines threatens to stop all flights out of JFK
NEW YORK -- United Airlines is threatening to stop all flights out of John F. Kennedy International Airport if the Federal Aviation Administration doesn't greenlight more flights.The airline says for more than a year, it's been asking for additional slots at Kennedy Airport in order to grow.United currently has two daily flights to Los Angeles and two to San Francisco out of JFK.The FAA says any new flights added at the airport would have to be distributed fairly to increase competition.In a statement, United says, "If we are not able to get additional allocations for multiple seasons, we will need to suspend service at JFK, effective at the end of October."The airline says it will keep the public updated on any progress.
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
Boeing plans to remarket some 737 MAX jets earmarked for Chinese airlines
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO Sept 15 (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) will begin to remarket some 737 MAX jets earmarked for Chinese customers, as it cannot wait indefinitely while political tensions between the United States and China snarl deliveries, the company's top executives said on Thursday.
UPS order for cargo planes helps boost Boeing’s sales book
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — UPS is delivering for Boeing, helping boost the aircraft maker’s August sales numbers with an order for cargo planes. Boeing said Tuesday that it took orders for 26 planes net last month, with the biggest being a United Parcel Service Inc. order for eight freighters. Arlington-based Boeing also took orders for 13 more 737 Max planes, including two for American Airlines.
American Airlines has lost more bags in 2022 than any other US airline — see the full list
US airlines have "mishandled" over 1.4 million bags since the beginning of this year, according to the US Department of Transportation.
Passenger takes hand luggage to avoid bag getting lost – only for airline to check it in and lose it anyway
An American Airlines (AA) passenger said she took hand luggage on her trip to avoid the risk of her bag going missing – but that it ended up getting lost anyway after it was checked in without her knowledge.Lara Watson flew from Wilmington, North Carolina to Toronto on 21 August with a stop in Washington DC. She told Insider that she had flown with just hand luggage because of the post-pandemic travel chaos during the summer that had seen masses of bags getting lost at understaffed airports.But more than three weeks after her trip, Ms Watson still has not had...
Raytheon sees delays in engine deliveries, pushes back on Airbus target
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) said on Wednesday delivery of some of its Pratt & Whitney large commercial engines may slip into the first quarter as the aerospace company struggles with parts and labor shortages.
