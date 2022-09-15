ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

A Major U.S. Airline Launches First Dubai Flight After Seven Years

Over the last six years, flying from the U.S. into Dubai was only possible with a non-U.S. airline. In 2016, United Airlines (UAL) cancelled its Washington Dulles-Dubai flight and pulled out of the Middle Eastern market altogether amid what it saw as unfair market encroachment from Emirates. American Airlines (AAL)...
BoardingArea

United Airlines And Emirates Pledge Powerful Partnership

United Airlines and Emirates have announced a new partnership that is currently more aspirational than practical, yet could evolve into a powerful new axis between former bitter rivals. Details: United + Emirates Partnership. Today United and Emirates announced a new partnership at a hangar event at Washington Dulles. Live and...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love

At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country

A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for...
BURLINGTON, VT
Inc.com

Here Are the Airlines That Will Rebook You If Your Flight Is Canceled--and Those That Won't

The Department of Transportation has created an online dashboard that tells you which of the top 10 U.S. airlines promise to rebook you, book you on another airline, or provide a meal or hotel room if your flight is canceled or badly delayed. You may be surprised to learn that some airlines promise hotel rooms, free meals, and rebooking on other airlines in case of a lengthy delay or cancellation--while one, Allegiant, makes no promises at all.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49

Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
TRAVEL
Hawaii Magazine

Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year

Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

These Airlines Allow You to Block the Seat Next to You

Choosing an airline seat can often feel like a game of chance. Even the most experienced travelers are just tossing the dice when they check a box on the seat map, with no control over who their onboard neighbors will be or whether they’ll luck out and get a whole row to themselves. But now some airlines have a convenient new feature—the ability to block out the seat next to you.
TRAVEL
The Motley Fool

These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines

For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
TRAVEL
CBS New York

United Airlines threatens to stop all flights out of JFK

NEW YORK -- United Airlines is threatening to stop all flights out of John F. Kennedy International Airport if the Federal Aviation Administration doesn't greenlight more flights.The airline says for more than a year, it's been asking for additional slots at Kennedy Airport in order to grow.United currently has two daily flights to Los Angeles and two to San Francisco out of JFK.The FAA says any new flights added at the airport would have to be distributed fairly to increase competition.In a statement, United says, "If we are not able to get additional allocations for multiple seasons, we will need to suspend service at JFK, effective at the end of October."The airline says it will keep the public updated on any progress.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

UPS order for cargo planes helps boost Boeing’s sales book

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — UPS is delivering for Boeing, helping boost the aircraft maker’s August sales numbers with an order for cargo planes. Boeing said Tuesday that it took orders for 26 planes net last month, with the biggest being a United Parcel Service Inc. order for eight freighters. Arlington-based Boeing also took orders for 13 more 737 Max planes, including two for American Airlines.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Passenger takes hand luggage to avoid bag getting lost – only for airline to check it in and lose it anyway

An American Airlines (AA) passenger said she took hand luggage on her trip to avoid the risk of her bag going missing – but that it ended up getting lost anyway after it was checked in without her knowledge.Lara Watson flew from Wilmington, North Carolina to Toronto on 21 August with a stop in Washington DC. She told Insider that she had flown with just hand luggage because of the post-pandemic travel chaos during the summer that had seen masses of bags getting lost at understaffed airports.But more than three weeks after her trip, Ms Watson still has not had...
LIFESTYLE

