Healey Starts With 18-Point Lead Over Diehl

A new 7News/Emerson College poll has Maura Healey leading Republican Geoff Diehl in the race for governor 52 percent to 34 percent, with 12 percent undecided. Fifty-five percent of voters view Healey favorably, compared to 34 percent who say the same about Diehl. Diehl, however, actually leads Healey among unenrolled voters 45-38, according to the poll.
Massachusetts Home Sales in 2022 Down 11% Through August

Many potential homebuyers are sidelined as rising interest rates make it more expensive to borrow money and the inventory of homes for sale shrinks further, leading real estate market analysts to forecast a continued decline in sales through the end of the year. The Warren Group reported Tuesday that there...
Massachusetts announces $100 Million for air quality improvements in public schools

Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced the availability of $100 million in grant funding for school districts to improve ventilation and indoor air-quality to support healthy learning environments. The grants will be targeted to schools with high concentrations of economically disadvantaged students, English language learners and communities disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
