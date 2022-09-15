A new 7News/Emerson College poll has Maura Healey leading Republican Geoff Diehl in the race for governor 52 percent to 34 percent, with 12 percent undecided. Fifty-five percent of voters view Healey favorably, compared to 34 percent who say the same about Diehl. Diehl, however, actually leads Healey among unenrolled voters 45-38, according to the poll.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO