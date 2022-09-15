Gaming on the go is better with the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller. Designed specifically for both Xbox and cloud gaming, it has a gamepad design you’re comfortable with. Great for mobile gamers who use compatible Android devices, it boasts a whopping 30-hour battery life. Not only that, but it also has play-and-charge capability, which lets you enjoy day-long gaming as you’re out and about. Simply connect it to your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows PC using the 10′ braided USB cable. Furthermore, Superhuman Hearing, custom audio presets, and other features offer impressive audio abilities. With an ergonomic shape, cooling grips, and adjustable phone clip, it’s super comfortable for all-day use. Plus, it securely mounts on all compatible Android phones. And then just detach the clip to use it as a stand.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO