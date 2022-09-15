Read full article on original website
Fitchburg man sentenced to prison for role in drug trafficking conspiracy
Kevin Martinez, 43, was sentenced to 22 months in prison with six years of supervised release for his role in a “wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, crack and cocaine trafficking conspiracy,” U.S. Attorney Rachael announced. Martinez was sentenced on Sept. 16 in federal court in Worcester. On March 23, 2022,...
New Bedford Police Arrest City Couple for Fentanyl Trafficking
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford couple has been arrested after city detectives allegedly found nearly 600 grams of fentanyl at their Nash Road home on Monday. Police said 44-year-old Kenny Gonzalez and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Iliana Sanchez-Pagan, were arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking and other offenses following the Sept. 19 search.
Boston man pleads guilty in federal court
A man from Boston was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for pandemic fraud.
Man gets life in prison for robbing Wendy’s employee at gunpoint
A Boston man convicted of robbing and kidnapping a Seekonk Wendy's employee more than four years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, according to prosecutors.
Man charged with murdering woman in Charlestown
Rhode Island State Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman in Charlestown.
ABC6.com
Cumberland man arrested after seizure of over 660K fake Adderall pills, largest bust in US
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha announced on Monday the single largest drug bust of counterfeit Adderall pills in the United States and largest seizure of methamphetamine in New England history. In March, Drug Enforcement Administration agents authorized a federal search warrant at two Cumberland locations,...
Worcester 'Career' Criminal With 2 First Names Gets 16 Years In Prison: DOJ
A federal judge sentenced a 41-year-old convicted drug trafficker with a history of convictions to 16 years in prison earlier this month, authorities said. Officers arrested him after finding his stash hidden inside a wall at an apartment complex. Daniel Donald of Worcester was convicted last year of possession with...
WCVB
Merrimac, Massachusetts, man pleads guilty in violent rape, beating of 74-year-old woman
MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Merrimac, Massachusetts, man accused of raping and kidnapping a 74-year-old woman has pleaded guilty. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said William Raia admitted to breaking into a woman's home last July and raping her repeatedly. Raia pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, armed assault...
Merrimac man sentenced to 22 years in prison for allegedly kidnapping and raping 74-year-old woman
A Merrimac man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to breaking into the home of a 74-year-old woman and raping her, according to a release from the Essex District Attorney’s office. William Raia, 51, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated Kidnapping, armed assault in a...
NECN
Investigation Underway After Puppy Is Shot to Death by Brockton Police Officer
An investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after one of the city’s police officers shot and killed a dog. The department said the officer was only trying to protect himself from injury, but the dog’s owner disagrees and is demanding answers. Angela Cordero said the officer was responding...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced in drug trafficking operation after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly 7 kilos of Ketamine, nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Allante Pires, 25, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
Driver who allegedly struck boy in Milford gets motor vehicle homicide charge
WORCESTER — A Milford woman was arraigned Monday on an added charge of motor vehicle homicide, the same day she was expected to go on trial in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. Melissa Knight, 60, is accused of being at the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck Jonathan Loja of Framingham on April 16, 2017, on Water Street in Milford. She left the scene, authorities said. ...
Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school
BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser. The school was put on...
Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
NECN
Neo-Nazi Leader Arrested in Boston Hate Incident to Represent Himself in Court
The leader of a New England-based neo-Nazi group charged in a fight that sprang up around a drag queen story hour in Boston in July appeared in court on Monday and asked to represent himself, authorities said. Christopher Hood, a 23-year-old from Pepperell, Massachusetts, was charged with affray -- fighting...
WCVB
Winthrop, Massachusetts, woman faces civil rights charges after alleged racist tirade, vandalism
WINTHROP, Mass. — A Winthrop, Massachusetts, woman faced civil rights charges and malicious destruction of property charges on Monday after a racist tirade, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday after she allegedly vandalized a neighbor’s vehicle, smashed a neighbor’s window...
WCVB
Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say
BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
Several Lawrence, Southbridge Men Busted In Ring That Mailed 20 Pounds of Cocaine: DEA
The DEA said they busted a ring of 21 men who trafficked nearly 20 pounds of cocaine into eastern and central Massachusetts through the mail. Federal authorities identified the following men earlier this month and charged them with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute various weights of fentanyl and cocaine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, the DEA said. Those men were:
valleypatriot.com
Leader of Lawrence Area Drug Trafficking Organization Pleads Guilty to Drug Conspiracy, Firearm Charges
BOSTON – The leader of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, carfentanil and fentanyl analogue in and around the Lawrence area, as well as to possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking offense.
