BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser. The school was put on...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO