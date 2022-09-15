ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Arrest City Couple for Fentanyl Trafficking

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford couple has been arrested after city detectives allegedly found nearly 600 grams of fentanyl at their Nash Road home on Monday. Police said 44-year-old Kenny Gonzalez and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Iliana Sanchez-Pagan, were arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking and other offenses following the Sept. 19 search.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Sentencing#District Court#New Bedford Police#Rollins Narcotics#Money Laundering Unit
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced in drug trafficking operation after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly 7 kilos of Ketamine, nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Allante Pires, 25, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
BROCKTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Driver who allegedly struck boy in Milford gets motor vehicle homicide charge

WORCESTER — A Milford woman was arraigned Monday on an added charge of motor vehicle homicide, the same day she was expected to go on trial in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. Melissa Knight, 60, is accused of being at the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck Jonathan Loja of Framingham on April 16, 2017, on Water Street in Milford. She left the scene, authorities said. ...
MILFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school

BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser. The school was put on...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WCVB

Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say

BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Several Lawrence, Southbridge Men Busted In Ring That Mailed 20 Pounds of Cocaine: DEA

The DEA said they busted a ring of 21 men who trafficked nearly 20 pounds of cocaine into eastern and central Massachusetts through the mail. Federal authorities identified the following men earlier this month and charged them with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute various weights of fentanyl and cocaine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, the DEA said. Those men were:
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy