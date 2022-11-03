ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch the Texas Longhorns Live Games in 2022

The storied Texas Longhorns have big plans for the upcoming season. Much of sports media believes they have the potential to be one of the top programs in college football once again, but if these past couple of seasons mean anything, it’s hard to imagine that things will be anything different than last year.

Something that will be different this season is transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers taking over starting QB responsibilities after playing in less than 10 snaps last season for the Ohio State Buckeyes. With a mediocre defense and many question marks on offense, the Longhorns will need some new playmakers to step up and change the Hook ‘em Horns’ culture.

If you’re looking to stream all the Texas Longhorns’ games live, you’re in the right place. You can watch nearly all of the Longhorns’ 2022-23 season on a streaming service that offers Fox, ESPN , ABC, CBS, and Longhorn Network. Let’s break down which options are the best:

Watch the Texas Longhorns Live Games Here

Where can you stream almost all of the Texas Longhorns games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial
Sling TV $35+ No
Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No
DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes
FuboTV $69.99+ Yes
YouTube TV $64.99 Yes

What channels show the Texas Longhorns games?

This year, you can stream Texas Longhorns’ games on Fox, ESPN, ABC, CBS, and Longhorn Network, which means you don’t need cable TV to tune in. Instead, you can catch all your Longhorns’ games on a streaming service like Sling TV , Hulu + Live TV , DIRECTV STREAM , FuboTV , or YouTube TV for a low monthly cost. With mobile apps to watch every touchdown on the go, streaming services like these help you stay up to date, from running out of the tunnel to the final horn.

Watch Texas Longhorns games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxlnl_0hwbboDO00
Sling TV
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Sling Orange $35 31+ No
Sling Blue $35 41+ No
Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV offers one of the more affordable live TV streaming services for any Longhorns fan looking to stream all the games. Starting at only $35 per month, you can access either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan . You can also choose to combine the two for $50 per month. For a limited time, you can also try out your plan of choice for half off the first month. The channel count varies based on your location, so check what networks are supported in your region.

You can also get the Sports Extra package with the Blue & Orange plan for $65 a month, which includes Longhorn Network, Fox, ESPN, and many more. If you’re looking to watch more than just Longhorn football, the Sling Orange & Blue package also covers a full range of sports content from other college sports to NFL and even some local sports, making it among the most comprehensive options.

Watch the Texas Longhorns Live Games on Sling TV

Other ways to watch Texas Longhorns live this season

Texas Longhorns 2022 schedule

You can find the full Texas Longhorns schedule here on ESPN.com .

