How To Watch the Georgia Bulldogs Live Games in 2022

The Georgia Bulldogs are off to a great start this season with two blowout performances to kick off this 2022 NCAA football season. Stetson Bennett looks to lead his Bulldog squad back to another CFB Playoffs victory this season and come out on top as repeating champions. Can head coach Kirby Smart navigate his way back to another championship run? Find out this season.

As the Bulldogs season gets underway, fans are wondering, “How am I going to watch the Georgia Bulldogs dominate again this year?” Well, sit back and relax because one of the many live TV streaming services listed has you covered this season. Let’s look at your options and which offers the best viewing experience.

Where can you stream almost all of the Georgia Bulldogs games?

What channels show the Georgia Bulldogs games?

Are you ready to say goodbye to that big cable box under your TV? If yes, you’re in luck because you can stream the Georgia Bulldogs games on ESPN, CBS, Fox, and the SEC Network for the 2022 season. Get ready, Bulldogs fans — when you sign up for a live TV streaming service like Sling TV , Hulu + Live TV , DIRECTV STREAM , FuboTV , or YouTube TV, you’ll have access to live games anywhere you go.

Watch Georgia Bulldogs games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV offers one of the best live TV streaming options to watch the Georgia Bulldogs this 2022 college football season. Starting at just $35 per month, you’ll gain access to at least 31 live channels and up to three simultaneous device streams.

Only interested in catching Georgia games? You may be fine with choosing just the Blue package . But if you want everything in one, the Orange & Blue package combines all channels and offerings into one plan for just $50 per month. With the combined package, you won’t have to choose between NCAA and Pro — you’ll get both. It’s an upgrade most football fans shouldn’t pass up.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

Other ways to watch Georgia Bulldogs live this season

Georgia Bulldogs 2022 schedule

You can find the full Georgia Bulldogs schedule here on ESPN.com .

