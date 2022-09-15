Read full article on original website
Related
Westword
Poverty-Fighting CrossPurpose Opens Second Location in Englewood
CrossPurpose, a nonprofit organization that helps people get on productive career paths, just opened a location in Englewood and plans to add additional spots in Aurora and north Denver. CrossPurpose got its start in 2008 when co-founder Jason Janz and others recognized the need for programming that would help people...
Westword
Boulder Could Expand Shared Scooter Program Beyond Pilot Area
In 2018, shared e-scooters began popping up in cities across the U.S., including Denver, creating chaos on the streets. People were zipping by pedestrians on these new devices and parking them in the middle of sidewalks, blocking the right-of-way. Denver ultimately had to work backwards, creating laws and signing contracts to reel in the scooter madness. But Boulder chose a different route.
Westword
Trees to Acquire Green Tree Medicinals Dispensaries
Trees, a multi-state dispensary operator based in Colorado, has agreed to purchase two dispensaries and a handful of marijuana production licenses from Green Tree Medicinals. The agreement, announced September 19, includes Green Tree Medicinals stores in Berthoud and Longmont as well as 34,000 square feet of cultivation space and an extraction facility, all of which are located in Boulder. Specifics of the deal weren't disclosed in the announcement, but Trees will pay Green Tree Medicinals a mixture of cash and stock. In Trees' most recent quarterly filing, it didn't mention the upcoming acquisition of Green Tree Medicinals.
Westword
A Brief History of Swatting: Threats Against East High and More Schools
Denver Police Department officers swarmed East High School on September 19, after the facility was targeted by threats from a thus-far-unknown source, who appears to have had a busy day. Similar warnings were issued to at least four other schools across the state, leading authorities to conclude that they were examples of swatting — bogus portents of doom intended to trigger responses from SWAT teams, and issued just for the thrill of it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westword
Stepping Up: Jonathon Stalls Wants Denver to Walk This Way
With the sounds of combustion engines clogging the ears of a few dozen people standing alongside West Colfax Avenue beneath Federal Boulevard, Jonathon Stalls begins to preach. “I want you to just feel it, I want you to just smell it,” Stalls says. “It’s important that we’re in this tension....
Westword
Stuck on Colorado? Add Affinity Icons to Your Digital ID
Giving you the option of using a digital ID to buy booze, get into bars and prove your identity is apparently not enough for the State of Colorado. Now, residents can further personalize their digital IDs with affinity icons. "Driver licenses and IDs are an essential piece of our identity,...
Westword
Fifteen Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week
Fall is just days away, and the cultural calendar is filling up fast. The action this week begins with StartUp Week, a celebration of all things entrepreneurial that got its start in 2012 and has grown into the largest event of its kind. But along the Front Range and across Colorado there are other reasons to celebrate, with festivals honoring everything from the art of new Americans to dark skies.
Westword
Ask a Stoner: Should Dispensaries Test Budtenders Before Hiring Them?
Dear Stoner: Budtenders know so little about cannabis and where it comes from. They should be required to pass a test before getting a job. Not knowing what bubble hash is or telling me Durban Poison is an indica shouldn’t be tolerated. Scales. Dear Scales: Any salesperson should know...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westword
Denver City Council Approves Permanent Marijuana Delivery Changes
At its September 19 meeting, Denver City Council approved a handful of changes to the city's marijuana delivery program in hopes of spurring more business activity and social equity ownership. Marijuana delivery has been allowed in Denver for over a year, but has accounted for less than one half of...
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
Westword
Cluck It: A New Chicken Trend Now Rules the Roost in Denver
For decades, America's fried chicken scene was dominated by the Southern style of the food popularized by chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken (now officially known simply as KFC), Popeyes and Church's. Then, in the mid-2010s, a new chicken trend began creeping onto the scene that celebrated another Southern-born flavor profile: Nashville hot chicken.
Westword
DIA's Early-Morning Craziness: WTF?
Once upon a time, jetting out of Denver International Airport on the first flight of the day was a breeze — but now, travelers who get up early may face strong headwinds. Sunday, September 18, offered a prime example. The date wasn't part of a holiday weekend, yet by 5:30 a.m., traffic on Peña Boulevard, the roadway leading to DIA, was stop-and-go for miles simply because of heavy volume. And inside the terminal, the security line was so long that it looped into the baggage area. The queue moved steadily, but progress was slow, with one passenger reporting grumbling and complaints from many frustrated fellow travelers as their takeoff times grew closer. Between 45 minutes and an hour passed before she was given the all-clear, and she made it to her gate shortly before boarding — happy to have beaten the deadline but still dizzied by the clusterfuck of it all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westword
OxiClean Founder and Su Teatro Collaborate on Production About Growing Up Jewish in Denver
In 2019, longtime Su Teatro patron Max Appel came to the theater to see Northside, Bobby LeFebre’s play about the gentrification of a Chicano neighborhood in Denver. It made him think about a story he’d spent years wanting to tell, and he wondered if Su Teatro just might be the place to do so.
Westword
Denver Union Station: Clinic or Bus Depot?
Since undergoing a $54 million renovation and grand reopening in 2014, Denver Union Station has served as the bustling heart of downtown travel and commerce. Thirty-thousand visitors pass through daily to visit the luxurious Crawford Hotel as well as high-end restaurants and retail shops located beneath the iconic neon-red letters illuminating the station’s ground floor. However, there is another side to Union Station – a literal underbelly – that inspires considerably less awe than the grand structure above.
Westword
Metro-Denver Weekend Crime: Shootings, Standoff, Meth Lab Bust
Multiple shootings, one of them fatal, took place across metro Denver during the last weekend of summer 2022 — all-too-common occurrences during the city's latest summer of violence. But there were other notable incidents, including the bust of what's described as a meth lab and an extended standoff prompted by the reported victimization of a toddler.
Westword
Meet Aengus Finnan, Swallow Hill Music's New President and CEO
Music is magic. Despite color, class or creed, the ancient art form has always had a way of connecting people from different backgrounds and walks of life. Whether it's the unified experience of a sold-out concert or sharing a song around a campfire, enjoying music with others is emblematic of the medium’s power.
Westword
Celebrate a Decade of PorchDrinking at This New Festival
Leading beer industry publication PorchDrinking will celebrate its tenth anniversary in style on Wednesday, October 5, with a beer festival featuring a who's who of local and national breweries. The festival will take place at York Street Yards (3833 Steele Street), just a few businesses down from Cohesion Brewing in north Denver.
Westword
Chef Theo Adley's Marigold Brings Destination-Worthy Dining to Lyons
Lyons, located an hour north of Denver, is home to just 2,500 residents and has that quintessential small-town feel. Main Street is dotted with cafes and casual eateries, often serving as the perfect place for tourists to pause along their mountain travels, but a new addition is worth the drive on its own.
Westword
Social Sightings: King of Wings Will Open a Second Location and More Food News
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. It's been quite a journey for King of...
Westword
Feast Returning to McNichols Building on November 3!
Are you hungry for the return of Feast? Westword's annual celebration of the Denver dining scene will be back at the McNichols Building at Civic Center Park on Thursday, November 3, from 7 to 10 p.m.!. Returning to its original in-person format, Feast will fill three floors of the McNichols...
Comments / 2