Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday
A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.
Cape Girardeau: Broadway closed from Sunset Blvd. to Penny Ave.
Marion's city square undergoes a major facelift. There's a new way to show your support for veterans.
Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash
A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting.
Recycling routes for Sept. 20 moved back one day in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau has moved Tuesday’s recycling routes back to Wednesday. The change is due to a shortage in staffing. In a statement, the City advised residents to leave their recycling carts at the curb.
Crews battle hayfield fire in Sikeston, Mo
SoutheastHEALTH raising awareness for malnutrition. There's a new way to show your support for veterans. Marion's city square undergoes a major facelift.
Renovations continue in Downtown Marion to attract more visitors
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Things are heating up in downtown Marion as nearly the entire square is under renovation. From bringing in a new restaurant like a steakhouse, to an intimate music venue that’ll seat around 100 people, bakery, luxury apartments and a face lift to the iconic clock tower, private investors and city leaders are working to attract more people downtown.
Grocery store to open in Wickliffe, Ky.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A new grocery store will be opening in Wickliffe. According to a release from the Ballard County Judge Executive’s Office, the old Town and Country property on Phillips Drive in Wickliffe was sold to a real estate developer and investor who plans to build a 14,000-square-foot facility on the site.
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 9/20
Due to staffing shortages, the Cape Girardeau recycling pickups will be delayed. Perry County, Mo. Sheriff Gary Schaaf announced his retirement after more than 40 years in law enforcement. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his parole hearing.
Recovery Fest to be held in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recovery Fest 2022 will be held at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, September 24. The family-friendly festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at shelter 1. The event is free and open to the public. There will be speakers, food,...
Carrier Mills kicks off Catskin Days on Thursday
CARRIER MILLS, Ill. (KFVS) - Catskin Days will kick off on Thursday, September 22. According to city leaders, this year is also the 150th anniversary of the founding of Carrier Mills. Some events at the annual festival will include a 1917 restored Carrier Mills fire truck from Michigan, local artwork,...
Perry Co., Mo. sheriff to retire
Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Due to staffing shortages, the Cape Girardeau recycling pickups will be delayed. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his parole hearing.
2-day parole hearing starts Monday for Heath High School shooter
Joshua Wiseman & Chloé' Ray discuss National Vote Registration Day, which is Tuesday, Sept. 20. Last remains of missing man recovered in Butler County. All of the remains of a man who went missing in 2015 in Butler County are now accounted for.
Amtrak to resume City of New Orleans, other suspended routes Friday
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Amtrak announced on Monday, September 19 they will be resuming all services canceled ahead of a last week’s possible nationwide rail workers strike. The strike was averted on Thursday after negotiators for the railroad unions and the nation’s railroads reached a tentative agreement on a...
Expect slow traffic on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co. on Sept. 26
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers on Interstate 55 will need to watch for slow moving traffic on Monday, September 26. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews will begin to slow northbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 105 and southbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 111. Crews...
Man cited in connection with Marion, Ill. shots fired investigation
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was cited in connection with a shots fired investigation on Sunday, September 18. Louis L. Gaston, 53, was cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Marion police, they were dispatched to Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of N....
Staffing shortages delay Cape Girardeau recycling pickups
Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Perry County, Mo. Sheriff Gary Schaaf announced his retirement after more than 40 years in law enforcement. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his parole hearing.
Members of the public react to Carneal’s parole hearing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Members of the public were invited to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to watch Michael Carneal’s parole hearing. Keri Harris was one of the people there who watched Carneal answer questions on Tuesday morning, September 20. Harris said she and Carneal were in...
New emergency alert system for Scott City residents
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A new emergency alert system will allow Scott City to communicate with residents with the touch of a button. Dan King, Scott City’s emergency management director, said they typically use social media to send alerts, but with the new CodeRED system they’ll be able to reach more people in less time.
City Council votes to spend ARPA funds on public safety projects, repairs
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau City Council voted tonight on how to spend the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act Funds. A majority of the money will be spent on items that relate to public safety. The $1.3 million from the federal government are budgeted to be spent the...
Scott City to use emergency notification service for community alerts
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Scott City announced it will be using the CodeRED system to communicate and inform residents about emergencies and information to keep their family safe. The city says the CodeRED system will allow them to send out mass messages by telephone, text message,...
