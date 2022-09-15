ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

KFVS12

Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash

A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Preparing southeast...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Renovations continue in Downtown Marion to attract more visitors

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Things are heating up in downtown Marion as nearly the entire square is under renovation. From bringing in a new restaurant like a steakhouse, to an intimate music venue that’ll seat around 100 people, bakery, luxury apartments and a face lift to the iconic clock tower, private investors and city leaders are working to attract more people downtown.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Grocery store to open in Wickliffe, Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A new grocery store will be opening in Wickliffe. According to a release from the Ballard County Judge Executive’s Office, the old Town and Country property on Phillips Drive in Wickliffe was sold to a real estate developer and investor who plans to build a 14,000-square-foot facility on the site.
WICKLIFFE, KY
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 9/20

Due to staffing shortages, the Cape Girardeau recycling pickups will be delayed. Perry County, Mo. Sheriff Gary Schaaf announced his retirement after more than 40 years in law enforcement. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Recovery Fest to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recovery Fest 2022 will be held at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, September 24. The family-friendly festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at shelter 1. The event is free and open to the public. There will be speakers, food,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Carrier Mills kicks off Catskin Days on Thursday

CARRIER MILLS, Ill. (KFVS) - Catskin Days will kick off on Thursday, September 22. According to city leaders, this year is also the 150th anniversary of the founding of Carrier Mills. Some events at the annual festival will include a 1917 restored Carrier Mills fire truck from Michigan, local artwork,...
CARRIER MILLS, IL
KFVS12

Perry Co., Mo. sheriff to retire

Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Due to staffing shortages, the Cape Girardeau recycling pickups will be delayed. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his parole hearing. The Breakfast Show...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Amtrak to resume City of New Orleans, other suspended routes Friday

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Amtrak announced on Monday, September 19 they will be resuming all services canceled ahead of a last week’s possible nationwide rail workers strike. The strike was averted on Thursday after negotiators for the railroad unions and the nation’s railroads reached a tentative agreement on a...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Man cited in connection with Marion, Ill. shots fired investigation

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was cited in connection with a shots fired investigation on Sunday, September 18. Louis L. Gaston, 53, was cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Marion police, they were dispatched to Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of N....
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Staffing shortages delay Cape Girardeau recycling pickups

Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Perry County, Mo. Sheriff Gary Schaaf announced his retirement after more than 40 years in law enforcement. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Members of the public react to Carneal’s parole hearing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Members of the public were invited to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to watch Michael Carneal’s parole hearing. Keri Harris was one of the people there who watched Carneal answer questions on Tuesday morning, September 20. Harris said she and Carneal were in...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

New emergency alert system for Scott City residents

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A new emergency alert system will allow Scott City to communicate with residents with the touch of a button. Dan King, Scott City’s emergency management director, said they typically use social media to send alerts, but with the new CodeRED system they’ll be able to reach more people in less time.
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Scott City to use emergency notification service for community alerts

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Scott City announced it will be using the CodeRED system to communicate and inform residents about emergencies and information to keep their family safe. The city says the CodeRED system will allow them to send out mass messages by telephone, text message,...
SCOTT CITY, MO

