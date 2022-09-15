ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT

The Ford Mustang GT is a performance bargain with a lot to offer. However, cars like the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Toyota GR Supra 3.0 will outrun it with ease. The post 4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh

Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video

GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Ford Performance#Vehicles#L V8 Coyote#The Coyote V8#Fia#The Mustang Dark
MotorBiscuit

Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked

Pontiac muscle cars like the GTO Judge and the 2006 Pontiac GTO are formidable cars. However, there are a couple other quick variations out there. The post Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

GTO: What Does It Stand For?

The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
The Independent

Off-road tour accident kills three moments after group stopped for final photo

Three tourists died in Colorado's San Juan Mountains after their tour Jeep rolled over a cliff, police said. On Monday, Diana Robles, 28, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and Don Fehd, 72 — who was hired to drive their Jeep — were all killed when the vehicle slid off the edge of a mountain road and fell hundreds of feet. Investigators told the Montrose Daily Press that the 2022 Jeep Gladiator first fell approximately 100 feet to the foot of the cliff, and then began to roll down a 140 foot embankment. Mr Fehd was ejected from the vehicle during the roll....
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Cars
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
FORD, KY
CarBuzz.com

Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Sounds Absolutely Insane In New Teaser

In January of this year, news broke of a new Ford Mustang GT3 racer. Then, Ford Performance released a singular image, which you can see below the embedded tweet. It showed what appears to be a Mustang with a wing fit for a race car. The factory-backed racer will enter competition in 2024 with IMSA. Now, we've heard the Ford racer for the first time, or at the very least, what is very likely the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. Ford teased the sound of the new car as part of the buildup to the official launch of the next-gen Mustang, which will debut on September 14 in Detroit.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
CARS
Road & Track

Ford Mustang Dark Horse Spawns Two Track-Only Variants

The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is currently the most potent pony car of the new S650 Generation. The track-focused coupe arrives as Ford prepares to send the Mustang racing across the globe, with both GT3 and GT4 programs already confirmed for the 2024 season. Celebrating the growth of the Mustang’s motorsport reach, the Blue Oval has also created two new track-only variants of the range-topping Dark Horse. R&T sat down with Ford Performance Motorsports global director Mark Rushbrook to learn more about the Mustang Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R models.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Ford Mustang Engines: New EcoBoost and V-8 Options, Zero Electrification

There is officially a seventh generation Ford Mustang, and the newest pony car—codenamed S650—comes powered by a choice of three gas-burning engines. Real engines! No electrification! These engines are even all new or highly revised. Can we get a hallelujah?! The InEVitable electrified and autonomous future is bearing down on us, but soul-enriching internal-combustion, capable of delivering far more than A-to-B transportation, is still very much alive at Ford Blue. Let's take a deeper dive into the three engines on offer in the 2024 Ford Mustang and see how they've adapted to survive into a Tier 3/LEV III emissions future, clawing back some power that was recently lost in the name of emissions.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy