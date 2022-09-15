Read full article on original website
Related
4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang GT is a performance bargain with a lot to offer. However, cars like the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Toyota GR Supra 3.0 will outrun it with ease. The post 4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
gmauthority.com
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked
Pontiac muscle cars like the GTO Judge and the 2006 Pontiac GTO are formidable cars. However, there are a couple other quick variations out there. The post Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Off-road tour accident kills three moments after group stopped for final photo
Three tourists died in Colorado's San Juan Mountains after their tour Jeep rolled over a cliff, police said. On Monday, Diana Robles, 28, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and Don Fehd, 72 — who was hired to drive their Jeep — were all killed when the vehicle slid off the edge of a mountain road and fell hundreds of feet. Investigators told the Montrose Daily Press that the 2022 Jeep Gladiator first fell approximately 100 feet to the foot of the cliff, and then began to roll down a 140 foot embankment. Mr Fehd was ejected from the vehicle during the roll....
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram
Only one full-size pickup is selling more this year than in 2021. And it's not Ford, Chevy, or Ram. Guess which one. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Sounds Absolutely Insane In New Teaser
In January of this year, news broke of a new Ford Mustang GT3 racer. Then, Ford Performance released a singular image, which you can see below the embedded tweet. It showed what appears to be a Mustang with a wing fit for a race car. The factory-backed racer will enter competition in 2024 with IMSA. Now, we've heard the Ford racer for the first time, or at the very least, what is very likely the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. Ford teased the sound of the new car as part of the buildup to the official launch of the next-gen Mustang, which will debut on September 14 in Detroit.
2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad
The new Ford Mustang has a fully redesigned exterior. However, it might take some getting used to for fans of the previous generations. The post 2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
Road & Track
Ford Mustang Dark Horse Spawns Two Track-Only Variants
The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is currently the most potent pony car of the new S650 Generation. The track-focused coupe arrives as Ford prepares to send the Mustang racing across the globe, with both GT3 and GT4 programs already confirmed for the 2024 season. Celebrating the growth of the Mustang’s motorsport reach, the Blue Oval has also created two new track-only variants of the range-topping Dark Horse. R&T sat down with Ford Performance Motorsports global director Mark Rushbrook to learn more about the Mustang Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R models.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Engines: New EcoBoost and V-8 Options, Zero Electrification
There is officially a seventh generation Ford Mustang, and the newest pony car—codenamed S650—comes powered by a choice of three gas-burning engines. Real engines! No electrification! These engines are even all new or highly revised. Can we get a hallelujah?! The InEVitable electrified and autonomous future is bearing down on us, but soul-enriching internal-combustion, capable of delivering far more than A-to-B transportation, is still very much alive at Ford Blue. Let's take a deeper dive into the three engines on offer in the 2024 Ford Mustang and see how they've adapted to survive into a Tier 3/LEV III emissions future, clawing back some power that was recently lost in the name of emissions.
Ford's New Mustang Inspired by Fox Body Design
Ford's designers found inspiration for the new Mustang in an old Mustang.
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
Comments / 0