abcnews4.com
Surprise visitor: snake found in toilet in Alabama police station
EUFAULA, Al. (WPEC) — When you use the restroom you expect to see toilet paper, soap, an air freshener, and paper towels. But the Eufaula Alabama Police Department added "snake" to that list when they discovered a surprise visitor on Friday. During the day shift, deputies found a snake...
wtvy.com
Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula.
wtvy.com
Opp @ Pike County (FNF GAME OF THE NIGHT) | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of FNF's 2022 Week 4 Game of the Night, as Opp takes on Pike County.
wtvy.com
Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive
Adrienne Wilkins, Headland Area Chamber of Commerce and Headland Main Street Director, stopped by News 4 Live at Lunch to chat about the city's final Under The Oaks event of the season. Talking the 52nd Annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast. Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM UTC. Kiwanis Club...
wtvy.com
Geneva @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva takes on Montgomery Catholic.
wdhn.com
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
wdhn.com
Big time warm-up coming next week!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Football Friday is looking and feeling GOOD! Temperatures will be in the low 80s at the start of the games and drop to the low 70s and upper 60s by the end of them. Saturday and Sunday will be picture perfect with morning lows in...
thebamabuzz.com
UPDATE: What you can expect at the new and improved Dothan City Center
After years of hard work and planning, Dothan City Center is about to go through a major revitalization. City leaders have teamed up with design group RDG to take Dothan to the next level. Read on for all the details on what you can expect. A revitalized city center. The...
WTVM
Organizations hosts event on Lake Eufaula for kids with special needs
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Catch A Special Thriller (CAST) for Kids Foundation is in its 31st year of celebrating kids with special needs. On Sept. 15, they hosted one of many free boating and fishing events. The foundation and Eufaula Parks and Recreation hosted the Kiddos on Lake Eufaula...
wdhn.com
Closure of milk plant forces alternatives for schools and employees
(WDHN) — Borden Dairy, a milk plant in Cowarts on the outskirts of Dothan will end operations in two weeks. Its one of the biggest milk vendors to over 100 school districts across the state of Alabama. "They claimed they notified schools it was several days later after we...
The Extra Point: Play of the Night
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The play of the night comes courtesy of the Enterprise Wildcats. Running Back Mykel Johnson catches the ball on a screen pass, gets out of trouble and takes it home free over 50 yards.
The Extra Point: Dothan vs Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan hit the road to take on another 7A region two team in Smiths Station. The Wolves looked to piece together back to back wins after knocking off Prattville in week 3. Dothan won 57-43.
wdhn.com
Car overturns on Ross Clark Circle, sends one to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A car crash this afternoon along Ross Clark Circle sent one woman to the hospital. The crash occurred sometime before two this afternoon on Prevatt road by the Cottonwood Corner shopping center. The car was traveling in the lane going Southwest when the crash occurred, causing it...
wdhn.com
Dothan teenager missing
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan teen has been labeled a runaway and reported missing by the Dothan Police Department. Jahmyus West, 16, Dothan, was last seen on September 11, near Trunbury Drive in Dothan wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants. West's direction of travel is unknown.
wtvy.com
Report: 1 possibly ejected in fiery crash on Flowers Chapel
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-car crash on Flowers Chapel, near Stonegate has left one car in the woods and one victim possibly ejected from their vehicle, according to preliminary reports. Sources on the scene tell us the victim appears to be conscious and is being transported to an area...
wtvy.com
Can we expect a Winter COVID surge: ‘Impossible to tell or predict’
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID cases and hospitalizations have been on a downward trend across Alabama, however will that trend continue as we head into the Fall and Winter season of will there be another surge like we have seen in years past?. Dr. George Narby, chief medical officer at...
wtvy.com
Welcome Briana Jones to the News 4 Sports Team!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are happy to welcome Briana Jones as the newest member of the News 4 Sports Team!. Briana comes to us from WAFF where she worked as a producer. She is a graduate of Troy University and is excited to cover sports in the Wiregrass.
The Extra Point: Abbeville vs Wicksburg
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — Abbeville and Wicksburg face off in a 2A region two battle. Both teams are coming off wins in the region, Abbeville took down Geneva County while Wicksburg knocked off Cottonwood. Panthers win 29-8.
wtvy.com
Annual Fall Harvest Day coming to the Enterprise Farmers Market
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It's that time of year again! The Enterprise Farmers Market will usher in Autumn at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday, Sept. 24, with a cake walk and a new event, a Scarecrow Costume Contest. "We always look forward to this seasonal celebration of all fall...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dothan teenager has been found, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— According to the Dothan Police Department, Jahmyus West, 16, Dothan, has been safely located. West was reported missing after being seen on September 11, near Trunbury Drive in Dothan wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants. West's direction of travel was unknown.
