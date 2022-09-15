ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Roger Federer announces retirement from pro tennis

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvlAi_0hwbXEzK00

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.

This decision comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open, which is expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career and signals the real end of an era in tennis.

Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021 — he has had a series of knee operations — and so in that sense, the news is not surprising.

But he had appeared at an event marking the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court at the All England Club this July and said he hoped to come back to play there “one more time.”

Tennis great Serena Williams announces retirement plans

He also had said he would return to tournament action at the Swiss Indoors in October.

Federer posted his news on Twitter , saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

Federer’s last match anywhere came on July 7, 2021, when he lost at Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Soon after, Federer had surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee — his third operation on that knee in a span of 1 1/2 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Four States Home Page

High School Football Scores from the area

Missouri Scores: Joplin 24 Webb City 8 Carthage 48 Carl Junction 12 Seneca 36 Lamar 33 Mcdonald County 27 Nevada 26 East Newton 0 Cassville 35 Monett 24 Marshfield 34 Aurora 24 Springfield Catholic 0 Diamond 38 Miller 22 Sarcoxie 36 Stockton 29 Ash Grove 20 Pierce City 7 Jasper 22 Drexel 48 College Heights […]
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Retirement Savings#Swiss#Grand Slam#Centre Court#The All England Club#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Novak Djokovic Shares Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The Djokovic-Federer rivalry was one of the prolific and entertaining for fans in the history of professional tennis. So with Roger Federer announcing his retirement, Novak Djokovic has a message for his longtime rival. Taking to Instagram, Djokovic called it an honor to get to know Federer on and off...
TENNIS
BBC

Roger Federer to retire after Laver Cup in September

Roger Federer, one of the greatest players of all time, will retire from top-level tennis after the Laver Cup in London this month. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation. "My body's message to me lately has been...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great prepares to quit

Novak Djokovic paid a warm tribute to his rival Roger Federer on Friday, saying they had enjoyed "a decade of incredible moments and battles" after the Swiss great's announcement that he will retire after the Laver Cup this month. - 'Big Four' farewell - The Laver Cup promises to be an emotional final meeting of the "Big Four" who have dominated men's tennis over the past two decades.
TENNIS
Benzinga

Roger Federer Retires: How Tennis Star Bet Against Nike And Won Big

Roger Federer has a record of 1251-275 and $130.59 million in earnings from his professional tennis playing career. Federer walked away from Nike and landed two deals worth more money. Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement Thursday (Sept. 15). Federer leaves the sport ranking third for men in Grand...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says

Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TENNIS
Four States Home Page

Grove On the Road Wins Big Over Miami

In the first quarter, Karson Jinks pitches it to Seth Davis who drops back to throw the flea flicker to Eric McKibben who goes all the way down the field for the score. Wardogs lead 7-0. Now it’s Grove’s turn who puts together a nice drive and it’s capped off by Emmanuel Crawford to tie […]
SPORTS
Four States Home Page

Missing Carthage teen

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen. 17 year-old Dylan Alexander Bell has been missing since Friday. Authorities say he was last seen in Carthage driving a 2006 Gray Dodge Magnum. Bell is 5’11 with blonde hair and blue eyes. If anyone has information […]
CARTHAGE, MO
Four States Home Page

Seneca takes down Lamar at home

Seneca remains undefeated as they hand Lamar their first loss 36-33. The indians will be on the road to play Monett next Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm. The tigers will be at home to host East Newton September 23rd at 7:00 pm.
SENECA, MO
Four States Home Page

Living History in Mo. and Kans. battle reenactments

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — People are getting a glimpse into the past this weekend. Museum exhibits came to life at the Crawford County Historical Museum with the annual “Living History” event. Over the past two days, people were able to see what life was like back in the 1800s in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas […]
MISSOURI STATE
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy