ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

‘People in their 30s could be developing diabetes and should cut carbs’

By Nina Massey
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lw3zj_0hwbWhvQ00
An expert has warned that most people in their 30s could unknowingly be on the way to developing diabetes and should consider cutting carbohydrates out of their diets (Rui Vieira/PA) (PA Archive)

Most people in their 30s could unknowingly be on the way to developing diabetes and should consider cutting carbohydrates out of their diets, an expert has warned.

Professor Joan Taylor, from De Montfort University, said NHS guidance which currently says carbohydrates should make up just over a third of what we eat should be changed to around 10%.

Speaking at the British Science Festival, she said that cutting food like bread and potatoes could result in people losing weight – a good thing for reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes – and their glucose levels returning to normal.

The professor of pharmaceutics said: “If you can cut it down to 10%, bearing in mind that the NHS recommendation is about 35%, if you can cut it down to 10% then not only will you lose weight, which is a good thing for metabolic syndrome and type 2, but your blood glucose comes down to normal.”

According to Diabetes UK, in 2021 some 4.1 million people were living with a diagnosis of any type of diabetes, and an additional 850,000 had type 2 diabetes but were yet to be diagnosed.

If you talk to diabetologists, they will tell you that most people from their 30s onwards... are beginning to put on the kind of weight these days that means then moving into the metabolic syndrome, that then is a route to diabetes

Professor Joan Taylor, De Montfort University

However, Prof Taylor thinks as many as one in 10 people could be developing diabetes without knowing it.

She said: “If you talk to diabetologists, they will tell you that most people from their 30s onwards, particularly if they’re Bame (Black, Asian and minority ethnic), but even so, are beginning to put on the kind of weight these days that means then moving into the metabolic syndrome, that then is a route to diabetes.

“Most people are at risk.

“It’s only the slim, athletic types that stay like that into their 30s and 40s that are not.

“That’s an amazing thing, really.”

Metabolic syndrome is the medical term for a combination of diabetes, high blood pressure (hypertension) and obesity.

Diabetes UK reports that, if nothing changes, 5.5 million people in the UK will have diabetes by 2030.

The charity estimates that one in three adults in the UK have pre-diabetes, which means their blood glucose levels are above normal but below the threshold for a diabetes diagnosis.

Around 90% of people with diabetes have type 2, around 8% have type 1 diabetes, and about 2% have rarer types of diabetes.

NHS England suggests the service spends around £10 billion a year on diabetes – around 10% of its entire budget.

Research has shown that, for some people, diet, physical activity and sustained weight loss can be effective in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes by about 50%.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster

The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

How does high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) feel?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The human body naturally has sugar, or glucose, in the blood. The right amount of blood sugar gives the body’s cells and organs energy. An excess level of blood sugar is known as hyperglycemia.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Individuals with type 2 diabetes respond differently to exercise

Regular exercise helps prevent and delay the development of type 2 diabetes and its complications. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet, together with a team of international scientists, have discovered that activation of the immune system in skeletal muscle during exercise may underlie the difference in how individuals with type 2 diabetes perceive and respond to exercise. These findings are published in the journal Science Advances.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Diabetes#Older Adults Diabetes#Type 2 Diabetes#Carbs#Senior Health#General Health#Nhs
shefinds

The Two Foods You Should Never Eat Together, According To Dietitians—They Slow Your Metabolism!

When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
NUTRITION
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Higher Death Risk Seen in Sleeve Gastrectomy Than Gastric Bypass

For people with diabetes, the risk of dying may be higher following sleeve gastrectomy — a common form of bariatric (weight-loss) surgery — compared with gastric bypass, another common procedure, according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. For people with diabetes who also have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
MedicalXpress

Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death

Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity with a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for COVID-19 can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, investigators report. They say the technique that can be used at home by mixing a half teaspoon each of salt and baking soda in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Bariatric Surgery for Diabetes: Overview

Bariatric surgery (weight loss surgery) is most often associated with the treatment of obesity, but it is increasingly being recommended for managing diabetes. Many people are able to achieve remission from their diabetes after a gastric bypass or a sleeve gastrectomy. This surgery may be recommended for people with diabetes even when not also diagnosed with obesity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Skeletal muscle mass loss linked to cognitive decline in older adults with type 2 diabetes

Decreases in skeletal muscle mass are associated with cognitive decline in type 2 diabetes, particularly among older adults, according to a study published in Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. “Bio-impedance analysis measure of skeletal muscle mass decline over time was associated with a corresponding reduction in cognitive performance globally...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Is Steroid-Induced Diabetes?

Diabetes mellitus, also known simply as diabetes, is a serious medical condition that involves high blood sugar levels. Steroid-induced diabetes is just what it sounds like—diabetes brought on by taking steroid medications. These medications treat other medical conditions, such as autoimmune diseases, but can have side effects that interfere with how the body responds to insulin and regulates glucose. This can bring on diabetes or make diabetes worse in people who already have it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceBlog.com

Game-changing obesity drug more than halves risk of type 2 diabetes

The risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) is more than halved by weekly injections of new obesity drug semaglutide, according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept). Semaglutide was recently approved in the...
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

846K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy