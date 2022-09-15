Read full article on original website
Katherine “Kathie” Sturgis, 62
Katherine “Kathie” Sturgis of Laurel passed away from a sudden heart attack on Sept. 3, 2022 at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Wilson H. Sturgis of Delmar and Charlotte H. Caudill of Bethel. Kathie was a caregiver for Alzheimer’s patients, enjoyed...
Robert Francis Geary
Born in Philadelphia on April 6, 1936, he was a devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Sally Geary (Dunigan); his five children Maria (Harry) Lehman, Barbara (Philippe) Truan, Stephen (Lauren) Geary, Joanne Geary Wallen, and Robert (Maureen) Geary, Jr.; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother Richard (Patricia) Geary of Media, Pa.
Nanticoke Tribe hosts 44th annual Powwow
The Nanticoke Indian Powwow is the highlight of the year for the tribe with roots dating back to before the 1600s. Centered in and around Millsboro and Oak Orchard, the tribe had a long road but was officially recognized as an incorporated body by the state of Delaware March 10, 1881. There were 31 members to that body, including four of Chief Natosha Carmine’s four great-grandfathers.
Alene Jeanette James, 83
Alene Jeanette James passed away on Sept. 1, 2022 after a long illness. She was born in Laurel on March 2, 1939 to the late Raymond and Laura James (nee Wilkerson). The seventh of nine children, she was born on the same family farm where she passed. She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings Emory James, Betty Elliott, Minos James, and Edna Studley, as well as two infant sisters and a niece, Cindy Studley. She is survived by her sister Elva Marie Adams, brother Howard James, sister-in-law Peggy James, and 11 nieces and nephews.
Connection Cafe welcomes the Timmons Family
After touring the Eastern Seaboard states and Canada for decades, the Timmons Family concentrates on singing their country gospel right here on the Eastern Shore. On Sunday, Sept. 18 from 6–8 p.m. you can catch them at The Connection Café in Laurel. You’ll enjoy gospel music through the use of fiddle, guitars, mandolin, banjo, stand up bass and familial vocal harmonies as the Timmons Family presents awesome favorites such as The Purple Robe. Connection Café is a once a month live music ministry within Connection Church, 28714 Seaford Rd. in Laurel. Tasty treats will be served! For information or to talk about your group singing at The Café, contact Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com.
Remember the Happy Day Club in Lewes
A family’s side hustle in Lewes – a home-based speakeasy – brought them into leadership of a community gathering place for the city’s Black community, where they ran a must-see show featuring regional and national talent. And then it all ended in a fire. That was...
Avalon Purchases Bannings Tavern During Its Theatre’s 100th Anniversary Year
The Avalon Foundation purchased Bannings Tavern, completing its ownership of the entire Avalon Theatre Building in downtown Easton. Both the Bannings Tavern real estate and business were owned by Easton residents, Tom Haschen and Chef Stephen Mangasarian, along with other minority owners. The Avalon Board of Trustees had long seen ownership of the entire Theatre building as integral to its long-term plan, but it was Mr. Haschen who initiated the sale by approaching the Avalon to discuss his desire to divest of the property and business.
Sussex P&Z defers vote on Black Oak
Although the Black Oak subdivision along New Road in Lewes was on the Sept. 8 Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission agenda under old business, at the request of Commissioner Kim Hoey Stevenson, the commission deferred a vote to a future meeting. “We are still working on that one,” she...
Grotto Pizza to renovate Grand Slam in Lewes
Since 1986, Grotto Pizza’s Grand Slam restaurant has greeted southbound visitors to the beach with its Route 1 location just south of the Five Points intersection near Lewes. This fall, the 10,500-square-foot landmark is getting a facelift. “We will remain operational throughout the renovation,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president...
Funland ends 60th season with a legislative tribute
Funland’s landmark achievement celebrating 60 years of service to Rehoboth Beach was solidified with a legislative honor Sept. 8. In the midst of the amusement center’s end-of-summer picnic, the Cape Region’s legislative delegation joined the festivities to honor the time-held tradition. “We’ve briefly joined your celebration to...
Lake Forest triumphant in “Battle of the Bell” over Milford
FELTON, Del- Lake Forest steamrolls Milford 52-26 to win The Battle of the Bell for the second straight year. The Spartans, energized by their home crowd, came out the gate on fire, jumping out to a 28-8 lead in the first half before blowing out the Buccaneers. Lake Forest moves...
67th Annual Kiwanis Club of Seaford Auction
The Kiwanis Club of Seaford’s 67th annual Auction will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 with a preview at 9 a.m. Auction starts at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free. There will be hundreds of home, office, and garden items donated by local businesses. There will be a cash door prize and refreshments will be available. The auction will take place at the Seaford Moose Lodge, located at 22759 Bridgeville Highway in Seaford.
Hidden Gem East of Route 1 in Milton!
A Hidden Gem just came on the market East of Route 1 in Milton! The Gourmet Cook will love this Kitchen. Custom Cabinets with soft close drawers. Pull out drawers on many of the cabinets for easy access. Glass fronts on several cabinets to show off your treasures. Trash Compactor built in to Island that has a Corian Countertop JennAir Stainless Steel Oven, Refrigerator, Convection Microwave and a Warming Drawer. Wine refrigerator, sink and bar area with built in cabinets. AND, an oversized window seat with two huge drawers below the seat provide great storage. Off the Kitchen, the Living Room has a beautiful coffered ceilings (10 foot ceilings throughout) and a WOOD burning fireplace, hardwood floors and windows that provide lots of light and a lovely view of your backyard. Oversized Laundry Room with a closet and room for additional storage cabinets. Utility Sink in garage. 2 en-suites (one bedroom has a door that leads to the back deck). Owner's suite with your own fireplace for cozy nights and mornings. Walk-in closet, Carrera Marble on Owners Suite shower walls and sink counters for an elegant experience. A separate Vanity area provides a great place to sit and get ready for your day/night ladies. Off the Owners Suite is a Cedar Lined 3 Season Room with a 6 person Hot Tub. Grab a glass of wine, turn on the TV and relax before calling it a night in this lovely retreat. Anderson Windows throughout. Move in before our delightful Fall season arrives and enjoy bike rides, our spectacular sunsets or walk, swim, camp or hike throughout 5,200 acre Cape Henlopen State Park 10 miles away . Their famous Chocolate Festival is an annual event you won't want to miss. Or, stroll or bike (certain hours) along the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. Less than 5 miles from Beebe Hospital. Rookery Golf Course nearby. Name-brand and designer outlets, as well as specialty boutiques in downtown Lewes offer tax-free shopping. Jazz, Sea Witch, Film Festivals are just a few of the events offered annually when you make this your next address. Hudson Fields is across the street and offers a variety of events throughout the year. Concerts in the Parks during the Summer months, Yoga in the Park, Pickleball in the Public Park off of Pilottown Road awaits. This 3/4 acre lot offers you privacy that is rare this close to the Beach. Add your own private pool retreat because your lot is definitely large enough. Oversized 2 car garage with storage cabinets and work area. Stairs in the garage lead you to an unfinished attic area. Let your imagination run wild with possibilities for this space. Perfect for a future hobby room, art studio or workshop, Man/Woman Cave? Large window offers natural light. Property has an irrigation system fed by its own irrigation well. This will be evident when you see the lush green landscaping all around the property. You also own the Propane Tank so you can choose your own provider. I saved the best for last. not only are you allowed to park your Boat or RV in the Driveway, at the end of Oyster Oyster Rocks Road the road ends at a water area (tranquil Broadkill River) where you can either launch your "small" boat or if you are looking for a quite, peaceful location to launch your Kayak or Standup Paddle Board from, you just found it.
Johnnie Walker honored at beach bearing his name
When the City of Lewes sought recommendations for a name for Beach 2, the African American heritage commission didn’t hesitate: Johnnie Walker. During the time of segregation, Walker operated a restaurant at the beach which was known far and wide as a safe place for African American families to recreate. That history is being recorded and will eventually be displayed for all to see and read on an informational kiosk at the beach.
Broadway stage manager directs Clear Space Theatre show
“Other Desert Cities,” a Tony-nominated Broadway play, opened Sept. 15 at Clear Space Theatre and will continue with performances Sept. 16-18 and 22-25. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., with Sunday shows at 2 p.m. This Clear Space selection has a direct connection to the original...
Sussex P&Z acts on site plans
During its Sept. 8 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved several site plans, including an expansion at Surfing Crab Restaurant and Bar, a new boat and RV storage area, and an amended amenities plan at one of the largest communities in Sussex County. The commission approved a...
Long Neck Road is the busiest dead end in Delaware
A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation issued an email saying its 2021 Traffic Vehicle Volume Summary had been completed. The data shows the year’s average annual daily traffic count and 10 years worth of historical data. The daily counts are broken down into 10 ranges – 1,000-5,000; 5,000-7,500; 7,500-8,000; 8,000-9,000; 9,000-10,000; 10,000-20,000; 20,000-40,000; 40,000-80,000; 80,000-205,940.
NEW LISTING-LOT 26 SILVER MAPLE DR~LINCOLN
Lot 26 Silver Maple Drive, Lincoln, DE 19960 ~ Private, wooded, 0.96acre lot situated directly off of Silver Maple Drive. No HOA with this property and a short drive to Route 113, beaches, stores, shopping and restaurants. Drive by today to see or call for more information!. $99,900. Call Melissa...
NEW LISTING~22586 RAMBLE RD~RIDINGS AT REHOBOTH~LEWES
22586 Ramble Road, Lewes, DE 19958 - Ridings at Rehoboth - Designed with your comfort in mind, the well-designed floor plan features a beautifully maintained interior. The one floor living boasts well-proportioned rooms, flow-through living/dining area/kitchen, and plenty of additional space such as the den and the sitting room with plenty of natural lighting. Thoughtfully planned with relaxation in mind, the main living area features luxury vinyl plank flooring. Adding to the home's appeal is a corner gas fireplace. The beautifully maintained backyard includes a stone patio with firepit. Perfect for entertaining guests. Situated in the much sought-after community of The Riding at Rehoboth in Sussex County. Experience everything that this suburban community offers; with only a short drive you can access the State Park, the Beaches, Restaurants, Great Shopping, and so much more. We love this home and we know you will too! Call Today!!
25 homes in Lewes have new addresses, none have moved
Up until a few weeks ago, the homes along Cape Henlopen Drive were numbered consecutively, beginning at 6. According to residents, the addresses had been like this for at least 80 years. While straying from the traditional odd/even rotation, the arrangement made sense because there were not many homes built on the other side of Cape Henlopen Drive. The road started out as every other did, alternating odd/even on either side of the street, but ended bay side addresses of Cape Henlopen Drive at 5.
