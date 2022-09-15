Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
starpublications.online
New minister
The Seaford Church of Christ has a new minister, Ray Fisher. Ray and his wife, Laurie, have deep roots on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, going back to their high school days in the late 1970s. They also have fond memories of their time with the Seaford congregation, where they were members starting in September of 1980 when they were just married. Their journey back to the east coast has been 42 years in the making and they are just thankful for the opportunity to serve in Sussex County and beyond. For the past 24 years, Ray and Laurie have been working with congregations across Canada, most recently simultaneously serving two congregations in Nova Scotia.
starpublications.online
Katherine “Kathie” Sturgis, 62
Katherine “Kathie” Sturgis of Laurel passed away from a sudden heart attack on Sept. 3, 2022 at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Wilson H. Sturgis of Delmar and Charlotte H. Caudill of Bethel. Kathie was a caregiver for Alzheimer’s patients, enjoyed...
starpublications.online
Jeffrey Holt Dolby, 65
He was born Dec. 2, 1956 in Milford, a faithful son of the late Harvey L. Dolby (2018) and Dorothy “Dot” Holt Dolby (2011). Jeff graduated from Laurel High School with the class of ’74. Not long after graduation he learned of a job opening at ConRail and started his railroad career at age 18. Jeff was a skilled carpenter and woodworker and started in the Bridges & Buildings Department. He retired from Norfolk Southern in 2017 after 42 years of service.
starpublications.online
Robert Francis Geary
Born in Philadelphia on April 6, 1936, he was a devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Sally Geary (Dunigan); his five children Maria (Harry) Lehman, Barbara (Philippe) Truan, Stephen (Lauren) Geary, Joanne Geary Wallen, and Robert (Maureen) Geary, Jr.; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother Richard (Patricia) Geary of Media, Pa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starpublications.online
Alene Jeanette James, 83
Alene Jeanette James passed away on Sept. 1, 2022 after a long illness. She was born in Laurel on March 2, 1939 to the late Raymond and Laura James (nee Wilkerson). The seventh of nine children, she was born on the same family farm where she passed. She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings Emory James, Betty Elliott, Minos James, and Edna Studley, as well as two infant sisters and a niece, Cindy Studley. She is survived by her sister Elva Marie Adams, brother Howard James, sister-in-law Peggy James, and 11 nieces and nephews.
starpublications.online
67th Annual Kiwanis Club of Seaford Auction
The Kiwanis Club of Seaford’s 67th annual Auction will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 with a preview at 9 a.m. Auction starts at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free. There will be hundreds of home, office, and garden items donated by local businesses. There will be a cash door prize and refreshments will be available. The auction will take place at the Seaford Moose Lodge, located at 22759 Bridgeville Highway in Seaford.
starpublications.online
Pair of attorneys to serve as Bridgeville’s town solicitors
Two attorneys will take the place of one as Town Solicitor in Bridgeville. That was one of topics of discussion at the Bridgeville Town Commission Meeting, held Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 pm in the Bridgeville Public Library. Under financial matters, Town Manager Bethany DeBussy stated she was submitting approval...
starpublications.online
Connection Cafe welcomes the Timmons Family
After touring the Eastern Seaboard states and Canada for decades, the Timmons Family concentrates on singing their country gospel right here on the Eastern Shore. On Sunday, Sept. 18 from 6–8 p.m. you can catch them at The Connection Café in Laurel. You’ll enjoy gospel music through the use of fiddle, guitars, mandolin, banjo, stand up bass and familial vocal harmonies as the Timmons Family presents awesome favorites such as The Purple Robe. Connection Café is a once a month live music ministry within Connection Church, 28714 Seaford Rd. in Laurel. Tasty treats will be served! For information or to talk about your group singing at The Café, contact Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starpublications.online
Delmar School District dedicates Jay G. Green Press Box prior to football opener
The Delmar School District dedicated the football stadium’s press box in honor of former teacher, coach, and administrator Jay G. Green during a ceremony last Friday morning. Green, who retired this summer after serving as teacher, coach and administrator in the district for 50 years, was also recognized by the school board prior to Friday night’s season opening football game.
starpublications.online
All You Can Eat Fish Fry
An All You Can Eat Fish Fry will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 4-6 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church at 200 W. Market Street in Laurel. The event, sponsored by the Friendly Sunshine Class, will cost $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children five and under.
starpublications.online
Laurel High football team wins home opener, moves to 2-0
The state champion Laurel Bulldogs played their home opener on Schollenberger field and shut out Brandywine, 45-0, in the battle of the Bulldogs game. Laurel gained 288 yards with Kylse Wilson leading the team with 12 carries and 186 yards and three touchdowns. Coach Joey Jones is happy with the win but pointed out, “Even though we’ve had some big wins to start, we still have a lot to clean up and improve on.” Jones said the team’s goal will be to work on the improvements.
Comments / 0