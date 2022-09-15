The Seaford Church of Christ has a new minister, Ray Fisher. Ray and his wife, Laurie, have deep roots on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, going back to their high school days in the late 1970s. They also have fond memories of their time with the Seaford congregation, where they were members starting in September of 1980 when they were just married. Their journey back to the east coast has been 42 years in the making and they are just thankful for the opportunity to serve in Sussex County and beyond. For the past 24 years, Ray and Laurie have been working with congregations across Canada, most recently simultaneously serving two congregations in Nova Scotia.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO