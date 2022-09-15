Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
starpublications.online
Katherine “Kathie” Sturgis, 62
Katherine “Kathie” Sturgis of Laurel passed away from a sudden heart attack on Sept. 3, 2022 at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Wilson H. Sturgis of Delmar and Charlotte H. Caudill of Bethel. Kathie was a caregiver for Alzheimer’s patients, enjoyed...
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Tribe hosts 44th annual Powwow
The Nanticoke Indian Powwow is the highlight of the year for the tribe with roots dating back to before the 1600s. Centered in and around Millsboro and Oak Orchard, the tribe had a long road but was officially recognized as an incorporated body by the state of Delaware March 10, 1881. There were 31 members to that body, including four of Chief Natosha Carmine’s four great-grandfathers.
Cape Gazette
Remember the Happy Day Club in Lewes
A family’s side hustle in Lewes – a home-based speakeasy – brought them into leadership of a community gathering place for the city’s Black community, where they ran a must-see show featuring regional and national talent. And then it all ended in a fire. That was...
starpublications.online
Connection Cafe welcomes the Timmons Family
After touring the Eastern Seaboard states and Canada for decades, the Timmons Family concentrates on singing their country gospel right here on the Eastern Shore. On Sunday, Sept. 18 from 6–8 p.m. you can catch them at The Connection Café in Laurel. You’ll enjoy gospel music through the use of fiddle, guitars, mandolin, banjo, stand up bass and familial vocal harmonies as the Timmons Family presents awesome favorites such as The Purple Robe. Connection Café is a once a month live music ministry within Connection Church, 28714 Seaford Rd. in Laurel. Tasty treats will be served! For information or to talk about your group singing at The Café, contact Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chestertownspy.org
Compass Closet Announces Annual Fashion Show to Benefit Compass
On October 17, 2022, Compass Closet will host their annual Fashion Show to benefit Compass’ hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services in Caroline, Kent, & Queen Anne’s counties. With this year’s theme, A Maryland Road Trip, spend the afternoon enjoying fashion, food, and exploring all the great activities around Maryland all while supporting a great cause!
WMDT.com
Lake Forest triumphant in “Battle of the Bell” over Milford
FELTON, Del- Lake Forest steamrolls Milford 52-26 to win The Battle of the Bell for the second straight year. The Spartans, energized by their home crowd, came out the gate on fire, jumping out to a 28-8 lead in the first half before blowing out the Buccaneers. Lake Forest moves...
WBOC
Delaware Man Dies in Accident in Harrington
HARRINGTON, De. - A Delaware man has died after an accident this morning in the Harrington area. According to Delaware State Police, around 6:12 on Friday morning, a 64-year-old man from Delaware was driving his Ford pickup truck on Prospect Church Road and passed the Hammondtown Road intersection. That's when police say the truck drifted off the road hitting a house and then hitting both a wooden clothesline post and a tree. Police say they are unsure why the car drifted off the road.
Cape Gazette
Hidden Gem East of Route 1 in Milton!
A Hidden Gem just came on the market East of Route 1 in Milton! The Gourmet Cook will love this Kitchen. Custom Cabinets with soft close drawers. Pull out drawers on many of the cabinets for easy access. Glass fronts on several cabinets to show off your treasures. Trash Compactor built in to Island that has a Corian Countertop JennAir Stainless Steel Oven, Refrigerator, Convection Microwave and a Warming Drawer. Wine refrigerator, sink and bar area with built in cabinets. AND, an oversized window seat with two huge drawers below the seat provide great storage. Off the Kitchen, the Living Room has a beautiful coffered ceilings (10 foot ceilings throughout) and a WOOD burning fireplace, hardwood floors and windows that provide lots of light and a lovely view of your backyard. Oversized Laundry Room with a closet and room for additional storage cabinets. Utility Sink in garage. 2 en-suites (one bedroom has a door that leads to the back deck). Owner's suite with your own fireplace for cozy nights and mornings. Walk-in closet, Carrera Marble on Owners Suite shower walls and sink counters for an elegant experience. A separate Vanity area provides a great place to sit and get ready for your day/night ladies. Off the Owners Suite is a Cedar Lined 3 Season Room with a 6 person Hot Tub. Grab a glass of wine, turn on the TV and relax before calling it a night in this lovely retreat. Anderson Windows throughout. Move in before our delightful Fall season arrives and enjoy bike rides, our spectacular sunsets or walk, swim, camp or hike throughout 5,200 acre Cape Henlopen State Park 10 miles away . Their famous Chocolate Festival is an annual event you won't want to miss. Or, stroll or bike (certain hours) along the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. Less than 5 miles from Beebe Hospital. Rookery Golf Course nearby. Name-brand and designer outlets, as well as specialty boutiques in downtown Lewes offer tax-free shopping. Jazz, Sea Witch, Film Festivals are just a few of the events offered annually when you make this your next address. Hudson Fields is across the street and offers a variety of events throughout the year. Concerts in the Parks during the Summer months, Yoga in the Park, Pickleball in the Public Park off of Pilottown Road awaits. This 3/4 acre lot offers you privacy that is rare this close to the Beach. Add your own private pool retreat because your lot is definitely large enough. Oversized 2 car garage with storage cabinets and work area. Stairs in the garage lead you to an unfinished attic area. Let your imagination run wild with possibilities for this space. Perfect for a future hobby room, art studio or workshop, Man/Woman Cave? Large window offers natural light. Property has an irrigation system fed by its own irrigation well. This will be evident when you see the lush green landscaping all around the property. You also own the Propane Tank so you can choose your own provider. I saved the best for last. not only are you allowed to park your Boat or RV in the Driveway, at the end of Oyster Oyster Rocks Road the road ends at a water area (tranquil Broadkill River) where you can either launch your "small" boat or if you are looking for a quite, peaceful location to launch your Kayak or Standup Paddle Board from, you just found it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-LOT 26 SILVER MAPLE DR~LINCOLN
Lot 26 Silver Maple Drive, Lincoln, DE 19960 ~ Private, wooded, 0.96acre lot situated directly off of Silver Maple Drive. No HOA with this property and a short drive to Route 113, beaches, stores, shopping and restaurants. Drive by today to see or call for more information!. $99,900. Call Melissa...
starpublications.online
Constitution Day
The Major Nathaniel Mitchell Chapter NSDAR will be holding a Constitution Day Ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 17. They will meet at 3:50 p.m. on the Circle in Georgetown and will participate in the Ringing of the Bells Across America at 4 p.m. in honor of our United States Constitution. Constitution...
Cape Gazette
Funland ends 60th season with a legislative tribute
Funland’s landmark achievement celebrating 60 years of service to Rehoboth Beach was solidified with a legislative honor Sept. 8. In the midst of the amusement center’s end-of-summer picnic, the Cape Region’s legislative delegation joined the festivities to honor the time-held tradition. “We’ve briefly joined your celebration to...
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza to renovate Grand Slam in Lewes
Since 1986, Grotto Pizza’s Grand Slam restaurant has greeted southbound visitors to the beach with its Route 1 location just south of the Five Points intersection near Lewes. This fall, the 10,500-square-foot landmark is getting a facelift. “We will remain operational throughout the renovation,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president...
IN THIS ARTICLE
starpublications.online
67th Annual Kiwanis Club of Seaford Auction
The Kiwanis Club of Seaford’s 67th annual Auction will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 with a preview at 9 a.m. Auction starts at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free. There will be hundreds of home, office, and garden items donated by local businesses. There will be a cash door prize and refreshments will be available. The auction will take place at the Seaford Moose Lodge, located at 22759 Bridgeville Highway in Seaford.
WBOC
Man Dies in Worcester County Motorcycle Crash
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police say a motorcyclist died in a Thursday afternoon crash on Route 50 near Whaleyville. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 610. Troopers say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling south on Route 610 attempted...
Cape Gazette
Eve Plumb visits Lewes
“Mugs! Mugs! Mugs!” might be the new “Marsha! Marsha! Marsha!” for actress, designer and artist Eve Plumb. While playing Jan Brady on “The Brady Bunch,” Plumb would often shout out in frustration the name of her eldest TV sister, as the attention seemed to always be directed at her. On Sept. 3 at Jeff West Home in Lewes, all eyes were on the multitalented entrepreneur as she promoted her line of home decor, Plumb Goods, and new line of terrier-inspired java, Happiness Included coffee. The PlumbGoods Daisy – a six-point, brightly colored flower harking back to the ’70s with a nod to the Brady children, was featured on several items. The most popular item seemed to be the mug, which patrons may have been pairing with the coffee, as they sold out within the first few hours of Plumb’s visit to the store.
WMDT.com
Motorcyclist dies in Worcester Co. crash
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Virginia man Thursday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., troopers responded to Route 50 at Route 610 for a reported motor vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Route 610 and tried to cross Route 50 when it was hit by a 2017 Nissan Rogue that was traveling westbound on Route 50.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Fatal Accident
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Millsboro area on Wednesday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 14, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., a red 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign on...
firststateupdate.com
Driver Succumbs After Striking Harrington-Area Home, Tree Friday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
Ocean City Today
Roaring bikes and thunderous tunes invade Ocean City
Thousands upon thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the U.S. will ride into Ocean City this weekend for the 2022 OC BikeFest, one of the largest rallies of its kind on the East Coast. This year’s festival runs from Sept. 14-18, and will feature bike rallies, rides, demonstrations, concerts,...
oceancity.com
OC Bikefest 2022 – Images & 360ºs
OC Bikefest 2022 is underway. The inlet opens later in the afternoon while the vendor village was in full swing before noon. We took a tour of the inlet area while sound checks were going on on the main stage. People were on the secondary stage as well, making sure that everything was ready for the throngs of bikers who will flow off the boardwalk and into the inlet area to enjoy OC Bikefest 2022 with the vendors, food, alcohol (where sales benefit local non-profits), and the live music. For more information, click here.
Comments / 0