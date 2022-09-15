Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza to renovate Grand Slam in Lewes
Since 1986, Grotto Pizza’s Grand Slam restaurant has greeted southbound visitors to the beach with its Route 1 location just south of the Five Points intersection near Lewes. This fall, the 10,500-square-foot landmark is getting a facelift. “We will remain operational throughout the renovation,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president...
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Tribe hosts 44th annual Powwow
The Nanticoke Indian Powwow is the highlight of the year for the tribe with roots dating back to before the 1600s. Centered in and around Millsboro and Oak Orchard, the tribe had a long road but was officially recognized as an incorporated body by the state of Delaware March 10, 1881. There were 31 members to that body, including four of Chief Natosha Carmine’s four great-grandfathers.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-LOT 26 SILVER MAPLE DR~LINCOLN
Lot 26 Silver Maple Drive, Lincoln, DE 19960 ~ Private, wooded, 0.96acre lot situated directly off of Silver Maple Drive. No HOA with this property and a short drive to Route 113, beaches, stores, shopping and restaurants. Drive by today to see or call for more information!. $99,900. Call Melissa...
talbotspy.org
Avalon Purchases Bannings Tavern During Its Theatre’s 100th Anniversary Year
The Avalon Foundation purchased Bannings Tavern, completing its ownership of the entire Avalon Theatre Building in downtown Easton. Both the Bannings Tavern real estate and business were owned by Easton residents, Tom Haschen and Chef Stephen Mangasarian, along with other minority owners. The Avalon Board of Trustees had long seen ownership of the entire Theatre building as integral to its long-term plan, but it was Mr. Haschen who initiated the sale by approaching the Avalon to discuss his desire to divest of the property and business.
Cape Gazette
Hidden Gem East of Route 1 in Milton!
A Hidden Gem just came on the market East of Route 1 in Milton! The Gourmet Cook will love this Kitchen. Custom Cabinets with soft close drawers. Pull out drawers on many of the cabinets for easy access. Glass fronts on several cabinets to show off your treasures. Trash Compactor built in to Island that has a Corian Countertop JennAir Stainless Steel Oven, Refrigerator, Convection Microwave and a Warming Drawer. Wine refrigerator, sink and bar area with built in cabinets. AND, an oversized window seat with two huge drawers below the seat provide great storage. Off the Kitchen, the Living Room has a beautiful coffered ceilings (10 foot ceilings throughout) and a WOOD burning fireplace, hardwood floors and windows that provide lots of light and a lovely view of your backyard. Oversized Laundry Room with a closet and room for additional storage cabinets. Utility Sink in garage. 2 en-suites (one bedroom has a door that leads to the back deck). Owner's suite with your own fireplace for cozy nights and mornings. Walk-in closet, Carrera Marble on Owners Suite shower walls and sink counters for an elegant experience. A separate Vanity area provides a great place to sit and get ready for your day/night ladies. Off the Owners Suite is a Cedar Lined 3 Season Room with a 6 person Hot Tub. Grab a glass of wine, turn on the TV and relax before calling it a night in this lovely retreat. Anderson Windows throughout. Move in before our delightful Fall season arrives and enjoy bike rides, our spectacular sunsets or walk, swim, camp or hike throughout 5,200 acre Cape Henlopen State Park 10 miles away . Their famous Chocolate Festival is an annual event you won't want to miss. Or, stroll or bike (certain hours) along the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. Less than 5 miles from Beebe Hospital. Rookery Golf Course nearby. Name-brand and designer outlets, as well as specialty boutiques in downtown Lewes offer tax-free shopping. Jazz, Sea Witch, Film Festivals are just a few of the events offered annually when you make this your next address. Hudson Fields is across the street and offers a variety of events throughout the year. Concerts in the Parks during the Summer months, Yoga in the Park, Pickleball in the Public Park off of Pilottown Road awaits. This 3/4 acre lot offers you privacy that is rare this close to the Beach. Add your own private pool retreat because your lot is definitely large enough. Oversized 2 car garage with storage cabinets and work area. Stairs in the garage lead you to an unfinished attic area. Let your imagination run wild with possibilities for this space. Perfect for a future hobby room, art studio or workshop, Man/Woman Cave? Large window offers natural light. Property has an irrigation system fed by its own irrigation well. This will be evident when you see the lush green landscaping all around the property. You also own the Propane Tank so you can choose your own provider. I saved the best for last. not only are you allowed to park your Boat or RV in the Driveway, at the end of Oyster Oyster Rocks Road the road ends at a water area (tranquil Broadkill River) where you can either launch your "small" boat or if you are looking for a quite, peaceful location to launch your Kayak or Standup Paddle Board from, you just found it.
WMDT.com
Lake Forest triumphant in “Battle of the Bell” over Milford
FELTON, Del- Lake Forest steamrolls Milford 52-26 to win The Battle of the Bell for the second straight year. The Spartans, energized by their home crowd, came out the gate on fire, jumping out to a 28-8 lead in the first half before blowing out the Buccaneers. Lake Forest moves...
Cape Gazette
Peninsula Ladies Golf puts on second invitational
The Peninsula Ladies Golf Association held its second annual invitational golf tournament Sept. 7 at The Peninsula Golf and Country Club near Long Neck. During the competition, 108 golfers from 26 different clubs participated, followed by lunch and an awards ceremony. The event was sponsored by Schell Brothers. Freedom Boat...
Cape Gazette
Funland ends 60th season with a legislative tribute
Funland’s landmark achievement celebrating 60 years of service to Rehoboth Beach was solidified with a legislative honor Sept. 8. In the midst of the amusement center’s end-of-summer picnic, the Cape Region’s legislative delegation joined the festivities to honor the time-held tradition. “We’ve briefly joined your celebration to...
starpublications.online
Connection Cafe welcomes the Timmons Family
After touring the Eastern Seaboard states and Canada for decades, the Timmons Family concentrates on singing their country gospel right here on the Eastern Shore. On Sunday, Sept. 18 from 6–8 p.m. you can catch them at The Connection Café in Laurel. You’ll enjoy gospel music through the use of fiddle, guitars, mandolin, banjo, stand up bass and familial vocal harmonies as the Timmons Family presents awesome favorites such as The Purple Robe. Connection Café is a once a month live music ministry within Connection Church, 28714 Seaford Rd. in Laurel. Tasty treats will be served! For information or to talk about your group singing at The Café, contact Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z acts on site plans
During its Sept. 8 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved several site plans, including an expansion at Surfing Crab Restaurant and Bar, a new boat and RV storage area, and an amended amenities plan at one of the largest communities in Sussex County. The commission approved a...
Cape Gazette
Remember the Happy Day Club in Lewes
A family’s side hustle in Lewes – a home-based speakeasy – brought them into leadership of a community gathering place for the city’s Black community, where they ran a must-see show featuring regional and national talent. And then it all ended in a fire. That was...
starpublications.online
Katherine “Kathie” Sturgis, 62
Katherine “Kathie” Sturgis of Laurel passed away from a sudden heart attack on Sept. 3, 2022 at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Wilson H. Sturgis of Delmar and Charlotte H. Caudill of Bethel. Kathie was a caregiver for Alzheimer’s patients, enjoyed...
Cape Gazette
The endless round of buying, cooking, eating – ain’t it grand!
We cook. We eat. We buy stuff. We eat some more. It’s what we do. Our very own Culinary Coast (thank you, Southern Delaware Tourism, for coining that perfect description) is rife with James Beard Foundation Award winners, nominees, finalists and semifinalists. We even have a few chefs who have whomped up vittles for Michelin-starred eateries. Also, international restaurant reviewer Zagat sends me their annual local pick hits for editing and updating before they are published. All in all, this tiny resort town has earned an impressive reputation not only with diners, but also with home cooks.
WBOC
Silver Lake residents express fountain frustrations
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Neighbors living near Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach are fed up with decorative fountains installed by city officials and have asked that they be removed for good. According to Rehoboth Beach mayor Stan Mills, the two fountains, located on either side of the bridge, were installed...
Cape Gazette
25 homes in Lewes have new addresses, none have moved
Up until a few weeks ago, the homes along Cape Henlopen Drive were numbered consecutively, beginning at 6. According to residents, the addresses had been like this for at least 80 years. While straying from the traditional odd/even rotation, the arrangement made sense because there were not many homes built on the other side of Cape Henlopen Drive. The road started out as every other did, alternating odd/even on either side of the street, but ended bay side addresses of Cape Henlopen Drive at 5.
Cape Gazette
Potential For Conditional Use Business, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac
Looking for a potential conditional use property, including a barn with a concrete foundation and owned solar panels? This might be the next location for your small business! This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!. So you don’t want to just...
starpublications.online
Jeffrey Holt Dolby, 65
He was born Dec. 2, 1956 in Milford, a faithful son of the late Harvey L. Dolby (2018) and Dorothy “Dot” Holt Dolby (2011). Jeff graduated from Laurel High School with the class of ’74. Not long after graduation he learned of a job opening at ConRail and started his railroad career at age 18. Jeff was a skilled carpenter and woodworker and started in the Bridges & Buildings Department. He retired from Norfolk Southern in 2017 after 42 years of service.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Salisbury, MD (with Photos & Maps)
Salisbury, Maryland, has a selection of restaurants that customers can choose from to have a delicious meal. I want to introduce a comprehensive list of the best restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland, that customers will enjoy. The list includes fifteen restaurants that have been established in Salisbury, Maryland, which are listed below:
The Dispatch
Furnace Town To Host Renaissance Faire
BERLIN– Sword fights, stilt walkers and turkey legs are among the countless medieval attractions on tap for next weekend’s Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town. On Sept. 24 and 25, Furnace Town Historic Site will host its second annual Renaissance Faire. The two-day event, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., will include live music, crafts and games, and food and drink, as well as demonstrations of ancient arts like broom making, spinning and woodworking.
Cape Gazette
Thursday Nights Dinner special Buy One Entree Get Seond Entree 1/2 OFF
Join us for our Thursday Night Dinner Special! Buy one Entree at regular price and get second entree at half off!. Reserve at www.shorebreaklodge.com or opentable.com. Indoor and Outdoor dining on our covered patio. 10 Wilmington Ave downtown Rehoboth Beach. call 302-227-1007.
