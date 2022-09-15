The King has said he has a personal “duty to protect the diversity of our country”.Charles told more than 30 faith leaders from various religions at a reception in Buckingham Palace that as Sovereign he believes his work must include “protecting the space for faith itself” and the valued differences which people live by.He said: “I have always thought of Britain as a ‘community of communities’.“That has led me to understand that the Sovereign has an additional duty – less formally recognised but to be no less diligently discharged.“It is the duty to protect the diversity of our country, including...

