Student Affairs Launches Student Employment Pilot

This fall, the Office of Student Affairs embraces a new strategy for student on-campus employment. This student employment pilot will not only make it easier for students to apply for jobs, but it will help them cultivate their leadership and transferable skills for future employment beyond Simmons. With its new...
Meet Melanie Pagan, Jennifer Eckert Leadership Fellow for Graduate Student Affairs

Melanie Pagan is pursuing a doctorate at George Washington University and is a Jennifer Eckert Leadership Fellow at Simmons. She is doing innovative work in graduate student affairs and finds the Simmons community enriching and engaging. Tell me about the Jennifer Eckert Leadership fellowship program. In 2021, Jennifer Eckert ’08MSW...
