The Auburn city council approved an increase in pay for part-time police officers and the purchase of a new police truck at its September 6 regular meeting. The council voted 7-0 (Hemmerle absent) to approve increasing the pay for part-time officers to $23 per hour. Alderman Tracy Sheppard, the chairman of the Health & Safety Committee, said the committee favored the increase, and that most area communities are currently paying $21 to $22 per hour.

AUBURN, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO