Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southcountypublications.net
Homecoming Week at AHS begins Sept. 25
The 2022 Auburn High School Homecoming Week activities will be held Sunday, September 25 through Saturday, October 1. This year’s theme is “Back to the 80’s.”. The student BBQ tailgate will be held Sunday, September 25 from 5:30 to 7 on the football practice field. Hot dogs, chips and water will be provided along with yard games and a cornhole/bags tournament.
southcountypublications.net
Jaycees Oktoberfest October 1 on Square
The 2022 Chatham Jaycees Oktoberfest will be held Saturday, October 1, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Square. Several new attractions have been added this year. There will be a kids area that includes authentic crafts and activities for children to enjoy and learn about German...
southcountypublications.net
RHS volleyball girls second at Jax Tourney
Rochester won three matches to advance to the championship of the Jacksonville Crimson Volleyball Invitational Saturday before falling to Metamora in two sets, 25-15, 25-16. Rochester, now 9-4 on the year, took first place in its pool by defeating Sciota West Prairie (25-11, 25-18) and Morton (25-15, 25-15), then topped Mahomet-Seymour in the Gold Division semifinals, 25-22, 25-22.
southcountypublications.net
Rockets continue dominance over Springfield High, 59-22
Blowouts have been a common occurance in the Central State 8 Conference through the first three weeks of the 2022 season and Rochester did its part to continue the trend Saturday against Springfield High. The Rockets drubbed the Senators 59-22 to improve to 2-1 on the season and win for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southcountypublications.net
Feld fans 14, GMS girls take down St. Agnes 6-1
Sophia Feld struck out 14 in a dominant performance, and the Glenwood offense put together three two-run innings to defeat Springfield St. Agnes 6-1 in the championship game of the IESA Class 3A Chatham Regional Monday at GHS. The Titans (13-0) advance to Saturday’s Chatham Sectional, which will be played...
southcountypublications.net
Village board approves Burnley as new police officer, SRO
Shawn Burnley was approved as a full-time police officer with the Rochester Police Department at Monday’s brief regular meeting. Burnley was approved on a 4-0 vote (Munroe, Hendrickson, Zobrist absent), with village president Joe Suerdieck voting in favor along with trustees Chadd Carver, Matt Butcher and Maribeth Eandi. (Rest...
southcountypublications.net
Paws-A-Palooza, Kite Up The Park events September 25 at Community Park
The Chatham Friends of the Parks will present the 2022 Paws-A-Palooza and Kite Up the Park events Sunday, September 25, from 1-6:30 p.m. at Community Park. Admission is $5, with children ages 14 and under admitted free. Paws-A-Palooza is an animal friendly (leash required) and family friendly event hosted by the Friends of the Parks promoting dog adoptions and animal welfare.
southcountypublications.net
Volleyball girls defeat Pawnee in two sets
Auburn High’s volleyball girls defeated Pawnee 25-13, 25-15 in non-conference action at Doglio Gym last Thursday. The visitors got the first point but Lauren Spellbrink’s block tied it at 1-1 and Auburn went up 6-1 on the serve of Sydney Rabideau, with Madi Neighbors and Spellbrink landing kills and Reese Megginson getting a tip to fall. A kill by Aleese Trimingham made it 10-3 and Kendal Conway followed with six straight points for a 16-3 advantage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southcountypublications.net
City council approves increase in pay for part-time police officers
The Auburn city council approved an increase in pay for part-time police officers and the purchase of a new police truck at its September 6 regular meeting. The council voted 7-0 (Hemmerle absent) to approve increasing the pay for part-time officers to $23 per hour. Alderman Tracy Sheppard, the chairman of the Health & Safety Committee, said the committee favored the increase, and that most area communities are currently paying $21 to $22 per hour.
Comments / 0