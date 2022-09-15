Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
thesource.com
Nick Cannon, Brittany Bell, and Their Children Travel to Guam for a Family Vacation
Nick Cannon is on vacation in Guam with his pregnant lover Brittany Bell and their two children. Cannon and Bell are the parents of five-year-old son Golden and one-year-old Powerful Queen. The two are expecting their third child together at the end of the year. “Thank you to the @thetsubakitower...
Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'
Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
RELATED PEOPLE
Nick Cannon ‘to pay nearly $3M a year in child support’ & two baby mamas will rake in thousands more than the rest
NICK Cannon will soon pay nearly $3 million a year in child support- and two baby mamas will make thousands more than the others, a legal expert has told The U.S. Sun. Nick, 41, just shocked fans by welcoming his ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice, with his sixth baby mama, model LaNisha Cole, 40.
hotnewhiphop.com
Vivica Fox Is Concerned With Nick Cannon Having So Many Kids: "I Just Don't Like It"
With each announcement of Nick Cannon having a child on the way comes emotional reactions. At this point, the number of children that Cannon has—including those on the way—has been heavily debated, as it is rumored that both Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa are also both pregnant by the media mogul in addition to Brittany Bell. Cannon has made jokes about possibly having 12 children by next year, half of which would have arrived or be delivered in a two-year span.
Nick Cannon welcomes his ninth child, weeks after announcing he is expecting a baby with another woman
Nick Cannon announced that he has had another child, his first with Lanisha Cole. He is also expecting a child with Brittany Bell.
Nick Cannon's Arizona Baby Mama Brittany Bell Has More Career Titles Than He Has Kids
Nick Cannon fathers nine children, and less than a month before the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, on September 14, he announced baby No. 10 on the way with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell. She is the mama of Cannon's daughter, Powerful Queen, and son, Golden, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 10 With Model Brittany Bell As He Awaits Birth of 9th Child
Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Nick Cannon is expecting a child. The TV host, 41, announced he will be a father for the 10th time… as he awaits the birth of his ninth baby! Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, Nick shared a gorgeous maternity video/photo shoot with his pregnant partner, model Brittany Bell, captioning it, “Time Stopped and This Happened…”
Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th
Another baby for Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon! The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, revealed on Wednesday that the 34-year-old model is pregnant with their third child together, his tenth. “Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned an Instagram video that featured their maternity shoot. Bell posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her bare baby bump on display. Later in the shoot, the Pepperdine University grad rocked an unbuttoned coat. She also wore a pink crop top and matching pants. The duo, who talked and laughed during the shoot, concluded with family snaps with son Golden, 5, and daughter...
Mariah Carey Has ‘The Best Time’ at Amusement Park With Twins Amid Nick Cannon’s 10th Baby Announcement
As Nick Cannon prepares to welcome his 10th child, the superstar mother of his eldest two kids took “dem babies” to the amusement park. Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share an adorable family photo from her trip to Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio. “Had the...
Nick Cannon Baby Mamas: Meet All The Women He’s Had Children With
With the entertainer proudly acknowledging his incredibly large brood recently, it may come as no surprise that Nick Cannon just welcomed a surprise 9th child! The 41-year-old TV host took to his Instagram on September 15 to share the exciting news of welcoming his first child, daughter Onyx, with LaNisha Cole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?
Nick Cannon has another bun in the oven with model Britanny Bell. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the rapper-mogul officially revealed the upcoming latest edition to his growing family on Instagram. The video appears to be a montage of a multiple video and photo shoots Nick and Brittany have done recently. In all of the clips, Brittany is pregnant. By the looks of the size of her baby bump, she appears to be in her third trimester.
TMZ.com
Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree
Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!. Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.
Nick Cannon just welcomed baby number 9: 'I vow to protect, provide, guide and love'
The 41-year-old Wild ‘N Out comedian took to social media on Wednesday to announce the arrival of his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with model LaNisha Cole.
LaNisha Cole: 5 Things To Know About The Model & Mother Of Nick Cannon’s 9th Baby
“Today, I am in awe of the [divine] feminine!” Nick Cannon wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 14). “God has given me and [LaNisha Cole] the privilege of hosting an angel here on earth.” Nick, 41, and LaNisha, 40, welcomed their daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, making this new bundle of joy his ninth child. “I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue,” he wrote in his lengthy post. “And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says.”
How Nick Cannon Plans To Keep His Kids Connected As He Awaits Two More
Nick Cannon surprised fans when he welcomed child No. 9 to his ever-growing brood on Sept. 15. He revealed he and LaNisha Cole had a daughter named Onyx, which is the first for the couple and LaNisha’s firstborn child overall. The announcement came as a huge shock to fans, considering Nick, 41, is currently expecting two more kids: one with model Brittany Bell, with whom he has a son, Golden, 4, and a daughter, Powerful, 1, and one with model Abby De La Rosa, with whom he shares twins Zillion and Zion, who are 1 year old. With so many babies to take care of, it’s easy to wonder how he can commit to each and everyone, but according to HollywoodLife sources, he’s doing a spectacular job.
Nick Cannon Announces Birth of 9th Baby & Reveals Her Dazzling Name
Nick Cannon is a dad … again! The Wild ‘N Out host welcomed his ninth baby and first with model LaNisha Cole yesterday with a sweet photo from the hospital room. He wrote about the “moment of celebration and jubilee” in a lengthy Instagram caption, in which he revealed his new daughter’s dazzling name.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Surprise 9th Baby As He’s Expecting Another 2 Kids
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole announce the birth of their first child together on Sept. 15. Nick took to Instagram to share the news, along with a photo of himself, LaNisha and their baby girl, Onyx, in the hospital. He included a lengthy caption to go with the image. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” Nick wrote. “I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says. I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions.”
Nick Cannon welcomes ninth child Onyx Ice: ‘I promise to love this little girl’
Nick Cannon is thrilled to become a dad once again! The 41-year-old Hollywood star shared the happy news with his fans and followers, welcoming his new daughter, and baby No. 9, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, this time with LaNisha Cole. The TV personality, who is expecting his...
Comments / 0