NBC Sports
Without Alcaraz, Spain beats Serbia 3-0 in Davis Cup Finals
No Carlos Alcaraz, no problem for Spain. In front of a partisan home crown at Valencia, Spain cruised to a 3-0 win over Serbia in the Davis Cup Finals to move top of its group. The top-ranked Alcaraz had arrived in Valencia the previous day but skipped the opening round,...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Among Players Called Up for Argentina’s Friendlies Ahead of World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and this international break will be the last for managers to begin trimming down the players they’re considering taking to Qatar. Argentina will play two friendlies in the United States against Honduras and Jamaica to prepare for the competition. Manager...
Chinese delegation banned from Queen’s lying-in-state
Commons Speaker moves after sanctions imposed on British MPs, but Chinese vice-president may be allowed
Yardbarker
Manchester United To Battle Real Madrid & Liverpool For €100million Star
Manchester United are looking to have a much improved season this campaign and return to the UEFA Champions League. Not only does it allow them to compete against the best teams in Europe but by playing in the UCL, you can attract more talent to your club. A new report...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Ecuador set to keep place after player Byron Castillo deemed eligible
Ecuador are set to retain their place at this year's World Cup in Qatar after Fifa dismissed a claim of ineligibility against their player Byron Castillo. Fifa deemed in June that the right-back is eligible but the Chile and Peru football associations lodged appeals. Now Fifa's appeals committee has said...
ESPN
American figure skater Ilia Malinin lands first quad axel in competition
Ilia Malinin made history late Wednesday when the 17-year-old wunderkind, and the heir apparent to Olympic champion Nathan Chen among American figure skaters, successfully landed the first quad axel in competition. Malinin pulled off the 4½-revolution jump while winning the lower-level U.S. Classic in Lake Placid, New York, before a...
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Tennis, Sports World Reacts to Legend Roger Federer’s Retirement
Athletes and observers around the world paid homage to the superstar as the news broke.
ESPN
Wrestling World Championships: Bajrang Punia in medal contention despite shock loss; Sagar Jaglan loses out on bronze
Bajrang Punia suffered a shock defeat in his quarterfinal bout but returned into medal contention as he entered the 65kg repechage round at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade on Saturday. Bajrang succumbed to a technical superiority (10-0) defeat at the hands of 23-year-old two-time cadet world champion Yianni Diakomihalis...
‘The craziest thing ever on ice’: teenager Malinin lands first quad axel in history
Ilia Malinin made history on Wednesday when the 17-year-old, and the heir apparent to Olympic champion Nathan Chen among American figure skaters, successfully landed the first quad axel in competition. Malinin pulled off the four-and-a half-revolution jump while winning the lower-level US Classic in Lake Placid, New York, before a...
BBC
First Senegal call-ups for Noah Fadiga and Moussa Niakhate
Noah Fadiga, the son of Khalilou Fadiga, and Nottingham Forest defender Moussa Niakhate have received their first Senegal call-ups with just over two months to the World Cup. Teranga Lions head coach Aliou Cisse has named the pair in the African champions' squad for friendlies against Bolivia and Iran next week.
BBC
Orji Okonkwo: Nigerian U-17 World Cup winner given four-year doping ban
Nigerian striker Orji Okonkwo has been suspended from football for four years after being found guilty of a doping violation, according to Fifa. The 24-year-old, who plays for Serie A side Bologna, was initially handed the ban by the national anti-doping agency (Nado Italia) in June. In February, Okonkwo -...
FIFA・
ESPN
USMNT roster: Yunas Musah replaced by Johnny Cardoso for pre-World Cup friendlies
Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has withdrawn from the United States men's national team roster for a pair of upcoming friendlies, and been replaced by Internacional midfielder Johnny Cardoso, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Friday. Musah has been diagnosed with a left groin injury that kept him out of a...
MLS・
Lebanese toast 'bittersweet' win for local group in America's Got Talent
BEIRUT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lebanese celebrated at home and abroad on Thursday, despite their homeland's crises, as they woke up to the news that local female dance troop Mayyas had won the America's Got Talent competition on U.S. television, bagging a $1 million prize.
France tops Poland, Spain beats Germany in EuroBasket semis
BERLIN (AP) — France sent a message on its way to grabbing a spot in the EuroBasket championship game and a showdown with Spain. Guerschon Yabusele scored 22 points, and France rolled past Poland 95-54 in the semifinals of the European championships on Friday. “We just played our basketball,” Yabusele said. “We were really good on defense and we were really aggressive. We made everything hard for them.” The 41-point margin was the largest ever in a EuroBasket medal-round game played under the current tournament format, one more than 40-point wins posted by Croatia over Greece in the 1993 bronze-medal game and by the Soviet Union over Poland in the 1967 semifinals.
creators.com
Let's Field Weapons to Defeat China's Pacific Strategy
My last column argued China has a 3-to-5-year window of opportunity to deal America a strategic defeat giving the dictatorship uncontested global economic and diplomatic clout and regional military dominance lasting for decades. China's modernized military, prolific warship building and new South China Sea bases give it a military edge...
EU embargo will crater Russian oil production, IEA reports
The European Union’s forthcoming Russian energy embargo is expected to decrease Russia's oil output significantly in the coming months, according to the International Energy Agency's new report.
China says it will work with Russia to create new international order
A top Chinese official said that his country will continue its partnership with Russia in the hopes of creating a new international order that will rival western influence. "The Chinese side is willing to work with the Russian side to continuously implement high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard common interests and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction," Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committe Yang Jiechi said Monday, according to Bloomberg.
theScore
Europa League roundup: Ronaldo scores 1st goal, Lazio crushed by Midtjylland
London, Sept 15, 2022 (AFP) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the first time this season as Manchester United got their Europa League campaign back on track with a 2-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday. Ronaldo had gone seven games without a goal this term before the United striker converted...
UEFA・
Is Argentina vs South Africa on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Rugby Championship match
South Africa have made the trip to Buenos Aires to face Argentina as an open, entertaining Rugby Championship continues.The Springboks secured a pleasing win against Australia in Sydney last time out and will be hoping to build on an encouraging performance, with Jacques Nienaber trusting an unchanged side to go again.Argentina were brought back down to earth with a bump, rather, with the All Blacks dominant in Hamilton two weeks ago a week after an historic win for Michael Cheika’s side in New Zealand - Cheika will know his side will need to perform better as they return to home...
