Without Alcaraz, Spain beats Serbia 3-0 in Davis Cup Finals

No Carlos Alcaraz, no problem for Spain. In front of a partisan home crown at Valencia, Spain cruised to a 3-0 win over Serbia in the Davis Cup Finals to move top of its group. The top-ranked Alcaraz had arrived in Valencia the previous day but skipped the opening round,...
TENNIS
American figure skater Ilia Malinin lands first quad axel in competition

Ilia Malinin made history late Wednesday when the 17-year-old wunderkind, and the heir apparent to Olympic champion Nathan Chen among American figure skaters, successfully landed the first quad axel in competition. Malinin pulled off the 4½-revolution jump while winning the lower-level U.S. Classic in Lake Placid, New York, before a...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
ESPN

Wrestling World Championships: Bajrang Punia in medal contention despite shock loss; Sagar Jaglan loses out on bronze

Bajrang Punia suffered a shock defeat in his quarterfinal bout but returned into medal contention as he entered the 65kg repechage round at the Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade on Saturday. Bajrang succumbed to a technical superiority (10-0) defeat at the hands of 23-year-old two-time cadet world champion Yianni Diakomihalis...
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

First Senegal call-ups for Noah Fadiga and Moussa Niakhate

Noah Fadiga, the son of Khalilou Fadiga, and Nottingham Forest defender Moussa Niakhate have received their first Senegal call-ups with just over two months to the World Cup. Teranga Lions head coach Aliou Cisse has named the pair in the African champions' squad for friendlies against Bolivia and Iran next week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Orji Okonkwo: Nigerian U-17 World Cup winner given four-year doping ban

Nigerian striker Orji Okonkwo has been suspended from football for four years after being found guilty of a doping violation, according to Fifa. The 24-year-old, who plays for Serie A side Bologna, was initially handed the ban by the national anti-doping agency (Nado Italia) in June. In February, Okonkwo -...
FIFA
ESPN

USMNT roster: Yunas Musah replaced by Johnny Cardoso for pre-World Cup friendlies

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has withdrawn from the United States men's national team roster for a pair of upcoming friendlies, and been replaced by Internacional midfielder Johnny Cardoso, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Friday. Musah has been diagnosed with a left groin injury that kept him out of a...
MLS
The Associated Press

France tops Poland, Spain beats Germany in EuroBasket semis

BERLIN (AP) — France sent a message on its way to grabbing a spot in the EuroBasket championship game and a showdown with Spain. Guerschon Yabusele scored 22 points, and France rolled past Poland 95-54 in the semifinals of the European championships on Friday. “We just played our basketball,” Yabusele said. “We were really good on defense and we were really aggressive. We made everything hard for them.” The 41-point margin was the largest ever in a EuroBasket medal-round game played under the current tournament format, one more than 40-point wins posted by Croatia over Greece in the 1993 bronze-medal game and by the Soviet Union over Poland in the 1967 semifinals.
WORLD
creators.com

Let's Field Weapons to Defeat China's Pacific Strategy

My last column argued China has a 3-to-5-year window of opportunity to deal America a strategic defeat giving the dictatorship uncontested global economic and diplomatic clout and regional military dominance lasting for decades. China's modernized military, prolific warship building and new South China Sea bases give it a military edge...
MILITARY
Fox News

China says it will work with Russia to create new international order

A top Chinese official said that his country will continue its partnership with Russia in the hopes of creating a new international order that will rival western influence. "The Chinese side is willing to work with the Russian side to continuously implement high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard common interests and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction," Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committe Yang Jiechi said Monday, according to Bloomberg.
CHINA
theScore

Europa League roundup: Ronaldo scores 1st goal, Lazio crushed by Midtjylland

London, Sept 15, 2022 (AFP) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the first time this season as Manchester United got their Europa League campaign back on track with a 2-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday. Ronaldo had gone seven games without a goal this term before the United striker converted...
UEFA
The Independent

Is Argentina vs South Africa on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Rugby Championship match

South Africa have made the trip to Buenos Aires to face Argentina as an open, entertaining Rugby Championship continues.The Springboks secured a pleasing win against Australia in Sydney last time out and will be hoping to build on an encouraging performance, with Jacques Nienaber trusting an unchanged side to go again.Argentina were brought back down to earth with a bump, rather, with the All Blacks dominant in Hamilton two weeks ago a week after an historic win for Michael Cheika’s side in New Zealand - Cheika will know his side will need to perform better as they return to home...
RUGBY

