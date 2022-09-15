ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
downtownfrederick.org

Storytime in the Heritage Garden @ Heritage Frederick

Join us in the secret Kid’s Corner of the Heritage Garden each month for Story Time!. First there will be a story, followed by garden activities!. We encourage you to bring to and enjoy lunch with your little one, in the garden, after story time. Important TIP: To enter...
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Friendship, MD
Frederick, MD
Lifestyle
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Beer up!: Shepherdstown Beer & Food Fest planned for Saturday

SHEPHERDSTOWN — An old-time harvest party is the theme for the first annual Shepherdstown Beer & Food Fest, which will be held this Saturday in Morgan’s Grove Park. The event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Shepherdstown, will run from 4-9 p.m. and feature food, alcoholic beverages, music and entertainment.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
theburn.com

Mighty Midget Kitchen rides again in Leesburg

Thursday was an exciting day for history buffs in Leesburg as the famed Mighty Midget Kitchen was moved from its location on Harrison Street NE back to his historic spot next to the Mom’s Apple Pie shop. The tiny silver restaurant kiosk was hoisted onto a flatbed trucks and...
LEESBURG, VA
hyattsvillewire.com

College Park’s Newest Eatery Takes Fries to Another Level

A new eatery in College Park turns fries into the main dish. Started near Los Angeles in 2017, Mr. Fries Man uses French fries as a base for increasingly intense toppings, including chicken, shrimp, steak, crab and even plant-based meat. From there, sauces are added ranging from Ranch dressing to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Dunkin’ & Baskin-Robbins in Four Corners to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee or Free Ice Cream Scoops for a Year Giveaway to First 100 Guests on September 17

Dunkin Donuts at 115 University Blvd W, in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 17, beginning at 9am. The first 100 guests on Saturday will receive free coffee or free ice cream scoops for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Salsa Music#Fitness#Dance#Rainbow Fish#Americana
Gettysburg Connection

Stricklands to sell lot where gift shop stood

A decades-old photo shows a diaper-wearing Julie Strickland wrapped in her father Tony’s arms in the family’s Baltimore Street, Gettysburg souvenir store with a rack of t-shirts behind them. Strickland Enterprises has grown into several stores since then, but their flagship Blue and Gray Gift Shop at 531...
GETTYSBURG, PA
DCist

Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park

You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Annual ‘Poolesville Day’ on Saturday, Sept. 17, Will Feature Electric Vehicles, Classic Car Display, 5K Run/Walk and a Parade

A display of electric vehicles, a classic car show, a 5K run/walk, a parade and activities for the entire family will all be part of the free annual “Poolesville Day” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event, which has been celebrated for more than 25 years, will take place in the Whalen Commons area of Poolesville on Fisher Avenue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

102 W. Deer Park Road

"Coming Soon" Beautiful 4/3 split level close to 270 & MARC train! - Great ---4 Bed / 3 BA ---split level single family home with granite counter tops and cathedral style ceilings, updated kitchen & bathrooms. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on top level. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on lower level walkout connected to 2 car garage! Fenced in rear yard, SO CLOSE to RideOn bus stop, MARC train, METRO, right off of I-270 and I-370. Summit Hall ES, Forest Oak MS & Gaithersburg HS.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WTOP

Great Frederick Fair returns with rides, games and Joan Jett concert series

The 160th annual Great Frederick Fair returns this week in Frederick, Maryland. This year’s special theme is “Harvest Memories: A Community Growing Together.”. “Our event is nine days of nothing but community tradition, being together and celebrating … just to reconnect with all of our friends and family that maybe we don’t see until the fair comes around again,” General Manager Karen Nicklas told WTOP.
FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
BALTIMORE, MD
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
PhillyBite

Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland

- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
MARYLAND STATE
thsthepack.com

The Highs and Lows of Senior Parking Spot Painting

For years throughout Loudoun County, one way for seniors to celebrate the beginning of their last year in grade school is to participate in painting a parking space. Having the freedom and creative liberty to your very own 9’x18’ rectangle is one thing that seems to always pump up rising seniors, even if you would not necessarily consider yourself an artist.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy