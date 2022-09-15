Read full article on original website
San Mar Bester Community of Hope gears up for fall festival Saturday in Hagerstown City Park
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Looking for something to do on Saturday? Scenic Hagerstown City Park is the place for families to be– the 7th annual fall-fest block party is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will be treated to an exciting musical performance from Native American dancer and hip-hop artist, “Supaman!” There […]
Return of professional baseball to Hub City anticipated with construction of new downtown stadium
HAGERSTOWN, MD (DC NEWS NOW) — After losing its decades-old minor league baseball franchise, the city of Hagerstown is now ready to play ball. When the Washington Nationals Class A team, the Hagerstown Suns, fell victim to contraction of the farm system, plans for an indoor recreation center were set in motion on the site […]
downtownfrederick.org
Storytime in the Heritage Garden @ Heritage Frederick
Join us in the secret Kid’s Corner of the Heritage Garden each month for Story Time!. First there will be a story, followed by garden activities!. We encourage you to bring to and enjoy lunch with your little one, in the garden, after story time. Important TIP: To enter...
Fryer’s Roadside Purchased by All Set, Money Muscle BBQ Owners
All Set Restaurant & Bar and Money Muscle BBQ owners Chef Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer have purchased Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave., according to an announcement. The restaurant was recently placed for sale with an asking price of $150,000, according to The MoCo Show. “Chef Ed...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Beer up!: Shepherdstown Beer & Food Fest planned for Saturday
SHEPHERDSTOWN — An old-time harvest party is the theme for the first annual Shepherdstown Beer & Food Fest, which will be held this Saturday in Morgan’s Grove Park. The event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Shepherdstown, will run from 4-9 p.m. and feature food, alcoholic beverages, music and entertainment.
theburn.com
Mighty Midget Kitchen rides again in Leesburg
Thursday was an exciting day for history buffs in Leesburg as the famed Mighty Midget Kitchen was moved from its location on Harrison Street NE back to his historic spot next to the Mom’s Apple Pie shop. The tiny silver restaurant kiosk was hoisted onto a flatbed trucks and...
hyattsvillewire.com
College Park’s Newest Eatery Takes Fries to Another Level
A new eatery in College Park turns fries into the main dish. Started near Los Angeles in 2017, Mr. Fries Man uses French fries as a base for increasingly intense toppings, including chicken, shrimp, steak, crab and even plant-based meat. From there, sauces are added ranging from Ranch dressing to...
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ & Baskin-Robbins in Four Corners to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee or Free Ice Cream Scoops for a Year Giveaway to First 100 Guests on September 17
Dunkin Donuts at 115 University Blvd W, in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 17, beginning at 9am. The first 100 guests on Saturday will receive free coffee or free ice cream scoops for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:
Stricklands to sell lot where gift shop stood
A decades-old photo shows a diaper-wearing Julie Strickland wrapped in her father Tony’s arms in the family’s Baltimore Street, Gettysburg souvenir store with a rack of t-shirts behind them. Strickland Enterprises has grown into several stores since then, but their flagship Blue and Gray Gift Shop at 531...
Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park
You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
mocoshow.com
Annual ‘Poolesville Day’ on Saturday, Sept. 17, Will Feature Electric Vehicles, Classic Car Display, 5K Run/Walk and a Parade
A display of electric vehicles, a classic car show, a 5K run/walk, a parade and activities for the entire family will all be part of the free annual “Poolesville Day” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event, which has been celebrated for more than 25 years, will take place in the Whalen Commons area of Poolesville on Fisher Avenue.
themunchonline.com
102 W. Deer Park Road
"Coming Soon" Beautiful 4/3 split level close to 270 & MARC train! - Great ---4 Bed / 3 BA ---split level single family home with granite counter tops and cathedral style ceilings, updated kitchen & bathrooms. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on top level. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on lower level walkout connected to 2 car garage! Fenced in rear yard, SO CLOSE to RideOn bus stop, MARC train, METRO, right off of I-270 and I-370. Summit Hall ES, Forest Oak MS & Gaithersburg HS.
Martinsburg High School marching band pays tribute to teaching inspiration
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Some high school marching band enthusiasts in the region are celebrating a legend in the teaching profession whose music has been an inspiration for decades. For 24 years, John Paul Lynch Sr. was the band director at Martinsburg High School. He died last year, but his legacy is being celebrated […]
WTOP
Great Frederick Fair returns with rides, games and Joan Jett concert series
The 160th annual Great Frederick Fair returns this week in Frederick, Maryland. This year’s special theme is “Harvest Memories: A Community Growing Together.”. “Our event is nine days of nothing but community tradition, being together and celebrating … just to reconnect with all of our friends and family that maybe we don’t see until the fair comes around again,” General Manager Karen Nicklas told WTOP.
Bay Net
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
foxbaltimore.com
City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
PhillyBite
Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
Maryland Native To Compete For $1 Million Prize On New Season Of 'Survivor'
A Montgomery County native has been announced as a competitor on the newest season of "Survivor". Owen Knight has officially joined the Baka Tribe for the popular show, where the Bethesda native will take his chances to win the $1 million prize, announced the show. The 30-year-old college admissions director...
thsthepack.com
The Highs and Lows of Senior Parking Spot Painting
For years throughout Loudoun County, one way for seniors to celebrate the beginning of their last year in grade school is to participate in painting a parking space. Having the freedom and creative liberty to your very own 9’x18’ rectangle is one thing that seems to always pump up rising seniors, even if you would not necessarily consider yourself an artist.
