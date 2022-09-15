ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moselle, MS

Desitiny Taylor Farris

Our darling “Destiny Taylor Farris” gained her angel wings on September 9, 2022 with her mother by her side. She was born on July 30, 2000 and lived in Heidelberg. She is preceded in death by her great-grandmother: Mildred Williams; great-grandparents: Johnny and Karen Sims; grandfather: David Farris; last but not least her special aunts: Teresa Sims and Felicia Sims;
HEIDELBERG, MS
Taylorsville volleyball dominates fourth set to take region match from Bay Springs

Taylorsville commanded Bay Springs on the volleyball court in a fourth set finish Thursday night at home to take a needed Region 6-1A victory over the Bulldogs. Head coach Dallas Hickey said he was pleased with his team's effort against the Bulldogs, even though the match should have ended in three sets. The victory places the Tartars in a better position to head into the volleyball playoffs with a first-round bye.
BAY SPRINGS, MS
Raleigh's defense swallows Seminary; Higdon's skilled offense stay on pace

Raleigh has proven over the past couple years it has the offensive prowess to grind out a game on the turf with its Wing-T offense installed by head coach Ryan Higdon. The Lions also have premier offensive skill players like running backs Suntarine “Get” Perkins, Javarious “Chocolate” Walker and Kyvryn Moncrief that fit Higdon's offensive mold well and can explode on long plays at any time during a game to score points.
SEMINARY, MS
Mize hands Bogue Chitto its first loss in a thriller, despite several turnovers

Mize handed Bogue Chitto its first season loss in a thriller Friday Night on The Hill. Though it wasn’t pretty at times, fumbling the ball away on four occasions — twice in the red zone — a late touchdown drive in the fourth quarter put the Bulldogs on top, 21-14, where the score would stand when the game clock hit all zeros.
MIZE, MS

