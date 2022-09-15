Taylorsville commanded Bay Springs on the volleyball court in a fourth set finish Thursday night at home to take a needed Region 6-1A victory over the Bulldogs. Head coach Dallas Hickey said he was pleased with his team's effort against the Bulldogs, even though the match should have ended in three sets. The victory places the Tartars in a better position to head into the volleyball playoffs with a first-round bye.

BAY SPRINGS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO