Kent Brewer
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Kent Brewer, age 62, of Moselle who passed from this life on September 12, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital. Mr. Brewer was born on January 12, 1960, in Collins, MS to Fred and Mamie Brewer. He attended Sanford Baptist Church and was a retired welder and truck driver.
Ross delivers with three touchdown performance for Bulldogs in OT thriller
Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games. Bay Springs has several big-time players, but none were bigger than AJ Ross Friday night as he delivered the knockout blow in overtime to give the Bulldogs a 28-26 win over Scott Central. “We have a bunch of big-time players,” said an...
Taylorsville volleyball dominates fourth set to take region match from Bay Springs
Taylorsville commanded Bay Springs on the volleyball court in a fourth set finish Thursday night at home to take a needed Region 6-1A victory over the Bulldogs. Head coach Dallas Hickey said he was pleased with his team's effort against the Bulldogs, even though the match should have ended in three sets. The victory places the Tartars in a better position to head into the volleyball playoffs with a first-round bye.
Mize hands Bogue Chitto its first loss in a thriller, despite several turnovers
Mize handed Bogue Chitto its first season loss in a thriller Friday Night on The Hill. Though it wasn’t pretty at times, fumbling the ball away on four occasions — twice in the red zone — a late touchdown drive in the fourth quarter put the Bulldogs on top, 21-14, where the score would stand when the game clock hit all zeros.
Raleigh's defense swallows Seminary; Higdon's skilled offense stay on pace
Raleigh has proven over the past couple years it has the offensive prowess to grind out a game on the turf with its Wing-T offense installed by head coach Ryan Higdon. The Lions also have premier offensive skill players like running backs Suntarine “Get” Perkins, Javarious “Chocolate” Walker and Kyvryn Moncrief that fit Higdon's offensive mold well and can explode on long plays at any time during a game to score points.
