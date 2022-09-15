Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'9-1-1': Oliver Stark and the Cast Reveal Season 6 Secrets (Exclusive)
The 9-1-1 cast is gearing up for a blimp disaster when season 6 kicks off on Monday. Only ET was on the set of the action-packed season opener with series star Oliver Stark, who plays firefighter Buck, taking over the ET mic as a guest correspondent for the day. In...
‘Wedding of a Lifetime’ Star Jonathan Bennett Teases ‘Dirty Dancing’ Moment in New Hallmark Movie
Jonathan Bennett and Brooke D'Orsay reflected on reenacting the famous life scene from 'Dirty Dancing' for their new Hallmark movie.
TVGuide.com
The Men of 118 Respond to a Car Giveaway Gone Wrong in This 9-1-1 Season 6 Premiere Sneak Peek
For the first time since its freshman run, 9-1-1 will not begin a new season with a natural disaster or a major crisis threatening the lives of people in Los Angeles. Instead, when the hit FOX procedural drama returns for its sixth season on September 19, the members of the 118 will have to contend with a big emergency—a blimp crashing into a packed sports stadium—and a series of smaller ones. (Fans will surely delight in knowing that the team is back together and stronger than ever.)
‘Ghosts’ Season 2: Sam and Jay Prep the Ghosts for Their First Bed and Breakfast Guests in New Trailer (Video)
The shenanigans at Woodstone Manor are only getting sillier now that the bed and breakfast is open for business. A trailer released Friday gives us yet another look at what we can expect from “Ghosts” Season 2, which debuts at the end of the month. The sophomore season of the CBS comedy promises more chaos as our favorite spirits question why they need to welcome any new guests in the first place.
TV Fanatic
Monarch Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Stop at Nothing
Every family has its secrets, and the Romans prefer to bury them. The season premiere of the highly-anticipated Monarch introduced us to the first family of Country. By the end of Monarch Season 1 Episode 1, it's evident that the first family is a hot damn mess. Seriously, Dottie may...
Will ‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Prove This Disturbing Reid Theory?
“Criminal Minds” fans are more than ready for the revival season to premiere on Paramount Plus. A disturbing theory from one of the later seasons of the show could set up the reboot. Variety reported the news of the revival season back in July, and fans couldn’t be more...
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
ComicBook
New Peacock Murder Mystery Series to Bring Phantom of the Opera to TV in Unexpected Way
Andrew Lloyd Webber and former NBC chief Robert Greenblatt are bringing Phantom of the Opera to Peacock -- in a surprising way. Currently in development for Peacock, The Show Must Go On will mark the first time Webber's interpretation of Phantom is being used for TV. Zoey's Extraordinary Playbook creator Austin Winsberg and The Tannenbaum Company, who produced that series, are teaming with Greenblatt and Webber to develop the Lionsgate Television series, with Universal TV co-prducing and Richard Shepard on board to direct the pilot. The series won't just be about the traditional Phantom, though; it's more about showbiz-adjacent mysteries more generally.
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad
Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
Popculture
'Last Man Standing' Star Tim Allen Gushes Over Working With Daughter Elizabeth on 'The Santa Clauses'
The Santa Clauses is more than just an on-screen family affair. The new Disney+ series is a continuation of Tim Allen's The Santa Clause franchise and will feature his daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as his on-screen daughter. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim last weekend, Allen gushed about working with Elizabeth, who is making her acting debut in the show.
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Everything is not peachy keen for the final season premiere of Atlanta
Atlanta is back for its final season, and the action has moved back to the titular city from Europe. Get ready to take a bite out of a new vampire series, Vampire Academy, based on the books by Richelle Mead. The Harley Quinn animated series is back for its fourth season, picking up after Harley and Ivy spent a season exploring their relationship.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Premiere Introduces Nick’s New Wife
Fans got to meet Nick Blaine's new wife Rose in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 premiere.
‘Station 19’ Season 6 Trailer Teases a Natural Disaster Like No Other When It Returns
Watch the 'Station 19' Season 6 trailer for the premiere and read our breakdown of what's to come when the drama returns to ABC this fall.
Tanner Stine, Kaylee Bryant, Justin Long, Ali Larter & More Set For Supernatural Horror ‘Spin The Bottle’ From Director Gavin Wiesen
EXCLUSIVE: Tanner Stine (Impulse) and Kaylee Bryant (Legacies) will lead the supernatural horror Spin the Bottle from director Gavin Wiesen (The Art of Getting By), with Justin Long (Barbarian) and Ali Larter (The Rookie) to play supporting roles. The recently wrapped film written by John Cregan centers on a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famed party game Spin the Bottle in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place. Christopher Ammanuel (Black Lightning), Ryan Whitney (Reagan), Angela Halili (American Horror Stories), Samantha Cormier (Legion), Hal Cumpston (The Greatest Beer Run...
Here's how The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere wrote off Alexis Bledel's character Emily
Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere. The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere wasted no time in explaining Alexis Bledel's absence from the show. The first episode of the season follows June (Elisabeth Moss) in the immediate aftermath of killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) at...
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Behind the Scenes Clips Explore the Aftermath of Waterford's Death
The Handmaid's Tale has finally returned to our screens, as the Hulu original premiered its fifth season on September 14. In just two episodes, the new season has offered viewers a lot to think about heading into the remainder of the season. Though every question won't be answered yet, Hulu has shared two inside look clips at the premiere episodes, offering some break downs on pivotal moments from the episodes.
‘Gilmore Girls’ Unpopular Opinion: The Season 7 Ending Was Better Than What Amy Sherman-Palladino Originally Planned
"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' ended the way Amy Sherman-Palladino always planned to end 'Gilmore Girls.' Was it the right choice for the beloved characters, though?
Popculture
HBO Max Renews Comedy Series for Season 2
HBO Max renewed the critically acclaimed comedy series Rap Sh!t for a second season on Monday. The series was created by Insecure star Issa Rae and features KaMillion and Aida Osman. The first season was released between July 21 and Sept. 1. In Rap Sh!t, estranged high school friends Mia...
