Animals

msn.com

Video of Rare 'German Shepherd-Corgi Mix' Has People Blown Away

When it comes to mixed-breed dogs, a lot of people think of poodle, retriever, or even husky combinations. These are certainly some of the most popular mixes you're bound to see out in the world, but they're not the only ones. Have you ever seen any corgi mixed breeds?. These...
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

Would You Put a 12-Foot-Tall Skeleton Inside Your Home? These People Did

At this point, you’ve probably seen or heard about Home Depot’s viral 12-foot-tall skeleton. In the midst of the pandemic, this giant, sold-out figure appeared on social media and lawns across the country, leaving many wondering how they, too, could get their hands on the colossal skeleton with glowing eyes.
HOME & GARDEN
petpress.net

Explained: Why Does My Dog Freeze When We Are On Walks

Dogs are known for their boundless energy. They have an enthusiasm for life. But even the most energetic dog will eventually need to stop and take a break. Dogs typically stop when they go on a walk for two reasons: to relieve themselves or to rest. If your dog stops...
PETS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Next Remote Looks Like It’s Going to Start With One Couple Together and End With a Different One!

Who’ll be tagging along when the show heads back to Aspen?. You have to love Bold & Beautiful supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk. This is a man who, having worked in soaps for years, knows exactly how to tease an audience. So when, toward the end of the September 9 episode of Bold Live, he casually said, “I do have a little news to announce,” we sat up and took notice.
TV SERIES
Parade

Let's Take the Headaches Out of Birthday Prep With the Ultimate How-to Guide on Party Planning!

When your child has a birthday coming up, it's a sentimental period filled with gift shopping, looking back at baby photos and thinking about everything they'll experience in the next year. But this period of time can go from sweet to stressful quickly if you're trying to figure out how to plan a kid's birthday party! Fortunately, we're here to help you celebrate with the best tips and tricks on how to throw a party.
CELEBRATIONS

