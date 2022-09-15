Read full article on original website
2022-23 new teacher spotlights
Jennifer Dickey is a new math, English and study skills teacher at the high school. She previously taught in Weatherford for 15 years before taking a break and coming back as a substitute teacher last spring. Her time as a substitute reminded her why she went into education and is what helped her decide to come back.
Austun Gorman
Austun Gorman is a new seventh grade science teacher. He previously taught at Hollis public schools. He chose to teach in Weatherford because he loves the town and said he heard many great things about the district. He was originally nervous about starting the school year, but was also very excited to start and to meet his students.
Andrew Stone
Andrew Stone is a new seventh grade math, STEM and robotics, aeronautics and eSports teacher. This is his first year of teaching, and he wanted to teach in Weatherford because he was a substitute here last year and he fell in love with the community. He was very excited to begin the school year and begin making connections with students.
Entries open for Miss SWOSU Scholarship Competition
The 65th annual Miss SWOSU Scholarship Competition and the 14th annual Miss SWOSU’s Outstanding Teen Competition now are accepting entries through November 1. An information session will be 5 p.m. September 20 in the East Ballroom at the SWOSU Memorial Student Center located on the Weatherford campus. The Miss...
Abigail Darragh
Abigail Darragh is a new news broadcasting, speech and theatre teacher at the high school. This is her first year of teaching. She said this school year will be one to remember and she is looking forward to teaching students for the first time while being able to also learn plenty of new things along the way. She is also excited about being able to share her love of theater with the students of WHS and with the community.
Community comes together for coffee and comaraderie
Members of the community gathered together Thursday morning for community coffee. Several in attendance gave discussion and updates on local businesses or organizations. On the topic list was also SWOSU and the school district. Representing for SWOSU was Joel Kendall, who gave an update on the university and how the organizational fair went. There were 105 businesses and organizations that set up booths during the fair to help welcome both new and returning students to campus.
Honoring helpful hands
Connie Cox is the volunteer of the month for Connections Food and Resource Center. She has been volunteering for more than 2 years. Connections Food and Resource Center offers a client choice food pantry which provides fresh produce, non-perishable, refrigerated and frozen foods. We also help connect our clients to additional services as needed.
Annual picnic for friendship, food, family and fun
The Western Plains Weatherford Genealogical Society welcomes back all to fall and back to business. The society will be hosting their annual welcome back potluck picnic on September 19 at 6:30 p.m. It will be at the Cedar School House, north of the veterans’ wall and city hall. Everyone...
123-year-old journey brings pistol home
Wednesday, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a 1901 Colt Bisley from the family of former Custer County Sheriff Barney Davis — Davis was the first Custer County sheriff beginning his career in 1903 before statehood. “I was the recipient of the very valuable and historic pistol and...
Lady Eagles one step closer to district title
ELK CITY — Weatherford took one more step toward a district title Thursday, beating Elk City 6-2. The win puts Weatherford at 8-1 in district play with three to play. Tuttle is 9-2 in district play. Weatherford and Tuttle split their games this season and Tuttle also has a district loss to Elk City, whom Weatherford swept after Thursday’s game.
Hydro-Eaky falls at Mountain View-Gotebo
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Hydro-Eakly dropped a one-run ballgame on the road Tuesday at Mountain View-Gotebo. The Lady Tigers scored a run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single. Hydro-Eakly tied the score in the top of the sixth inning. Erin Smith singled to left field to lead off the inning.
Lyle and Airport road construction to begin in December
During a Weatherford Area Economic Development Foundation meeting Wednesday, Economic Development Director Yolanda Creswell gave an update on projects throughout the city. “SAC will be doing the work on Lyle Road and they will begin in December. Construction will begin on Airport Road in December also,” Creswell said. Creswell...
Pitchers combine for four-hit shutout rivalry win
Marley Teasley and Dacey Morris combined for the win against rival Clinton Tuesday, giving up only four hits in the game. Teasley gave up one hit, while walking one and striking out seven. Morris gave up three hits and neither gave up a run. Weatherford won 14-0 in a run-rule-shortened...
One man dead after police standoff and pursuit
The Weatherford Police Department responded to a call from a local business of a man with a gun Friday — this led to a standoff at Proctor and Washington where the suspect fled the scene, which later led to his death. The identity of the suspect has not yet...
