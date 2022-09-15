Read full article on original website
Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was killed in a three vehicle collision on US-69 in Atoka County Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma troopers said around 2:40 p.m. Jesus Zuniga, 35, of Cleveland, TX, was southbound in a pickup about 13 miles north of Stringtown when he crossed left of center, struck the cable barriers, went into the northbound lanes and collided with a semi truck, which went off the highway and overturned before another semi truck struck it.
Grayson County Sept. 2022 indictments
Staff reports A number of local people were recently indicted by Grayson County grand jurors. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office listed the following people charged with offenses: Scott Bass Nelson, 61, of Van Alstyne — accident involving serious bodily injury; Justin Shane Daniel, 18, of Savoy — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and accident involving serious bodily injury; Francis David Leo Bouska, 18, of Tom Bean — two counts of attempt to commit sexual performance by a child; Jason Lance Andrew, 40, of Whitewright — assault family or household member with previous conviction, assault family or household member impede breathing and obstruction or retaliation; Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Paris — DWI with a child under 15; Agustas Kall Sandoval, 25, of Gainesville — fraudulent use of identification; Jason Blair Colley, 55, of Pottsboro — four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact; Rustie Ann Sanders, 21, of Bells — burglary of a building; Ryan Christopher Magnuson, 31, of Allen — theft of property enhanced; Larry Wayne Doss II, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — theft of property enhanced; Dale William Roach, 61, of Hendrix Oklahoma — DWI 3rd or more; Lakindra Monique Merchant, 48, of Dallas — two counts of possession of a controlled subtance (meth) and two counts of theft of property; Dustin Edward Pratt, 32, of Pottsboro — assault causing serious bodily injury family violence with previous conviction; Derek Cole Robinson, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm and two counts of criminal mischief; Morene Jennifer Gomez, 52, of Fresno, California — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Sheila Ann Morrow, 57, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth); Christopher Lee Dillard,32 , of Unknown location — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jeremy Scott McCartney, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Brennan Charles Taylor, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Adagio Armon Garnett, 23, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Drew Courtney Davis II, 33 of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; Demelon Deshawn Clayton, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Weldon Scott Prewitt, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); Ricardo Lujan Munoz, 41, of Franklin — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle; Lusandra Jean Chism, 46, of Gainesville — bail jumping.
Free Outdoor Movie at DMSC
Come watch "A League of Their Own" at the Durant Multi-Sport Complex Friday, September 16! This FREE outdoor movie will begin at 7:45pm after 19th Annual Richard Rials Memorial Softball Tournament 2022 games and festivities end for the night. Food truck vendors will be onsite.
Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash
DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Texas troopers said around 1:45 a.m. Timothy Bradford Brown, 62, was travelling south on FM-2077 three miles south of Dodd City when his pickup veered off the road at a curve, overcorrected, and overturned.
Sherman, Denison gas prices rise above statewide average
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Statewide, Texas gas prices dropped from the highest recorded average of more than $4.60 a gallon to $3.18 a gallon. “When gas is low, I try to get all of the vehicles, drive them over to the gas station and fill all of them up,” said Mike Caylor, a gas customer.
Construction on Hwy 69/75 is moving along
Oklahoma (KXII) -It’s been almost three years since construction broke ground on the $150 million Hwy 69/75 project. “It kind of took forever but it does take a long time to build a overpass,” said nearby resident, Savannah Courtwright. And on that project agenda were two overpasses; one...
Texas man killed in crash with semi-truck
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Durant launches online reservations for park facilities
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Durant is opening up a new online reservation center for city park facilities. Simply go on line and then pick a park — from baseball fields to pavilions — even Durant's city pool next season. Reservations can even be paid...
Merchants and motorists endure Calera highway project
CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — Drivers traveling on U.S. Highway 69/75 have been dealing with construction for the last three years, and many say they're ready for it to be finished. The project began in 2019, and has been impacting drivers and businesses since. Scott Kirk, owner of The Oil...
Woman arrested in Ardmore murder case
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore police have arrested 27-year-old Meghan Matthews in connection with a fatal shooting on August 27. Police said Matthews and her boyfriend were at a friend's house in the 1300 block of John Road around 1 a.m. Matthews said she heard her boyfriend's car start...
Woman charged with murder in connection to Ardmore shooting
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 27-year-old Ardmore woman has been charged with 2nd degree murder after police say she shot and killed a man trying to steal a truck. It happened late last month in the neighborhood on John Road, just off of Myall Road. According to the press release...
Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city council meeting Tuesday night. “I am tired of fighting city hall and I don’t know another way to put it,” said Wyatt. Wyatt was on the agenda for a report when...
Small plane makes emergency landing on Gainesville highway
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — No one was hurt late Wednesday night when a small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 35. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the Cessna 152 aircraft touched down around 10:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway, about two-and-a-half miles east of Gainesville Municipal Airport.
Affidavit accuses Hugo man of embezzling thousands from Choctaw County Library
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - According to court documents, John Brewer embezzled more than $20,000 that belonged to the Choctaw County Library. The affidavit shows the Choctaw County Library Board of Directors reported in early August that more than $21,000 had gone missing over the last two years, either withdrawn from the account in checks or cash by or to John Brewer.
Sherman unexpectedly places fire chief on paid administrative leave
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman made the unexpected call to put its fire chief on paid administrative leave. The city said Chief Danny Jones is on leave pending the result of an unknown third-party investigation. In a statement to News 12, City Manager Robby Hefton said Jones’...
Over $1 million in drugs seized in Cooke County
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Deputies said more than more than $1 million worth of drugs are now off the streets in Cooke County. The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office said personal from their special crimes division secured a search warrant for a residence in the Oakridge area Thursday afternoon.
