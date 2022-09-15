Celebrate Mexican Independence Day Thursday With Big Event on LIC Waterfront

Hundreds of New Yorkers are expected to flock to the Long Island City waterfront Thursday evening for an event celebrating Mexican Independence Day (Photos: Facebook and Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Hundreds of New Yorkers are expected to flock to the Long Island City waterfront Thursday evening for an event celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

The event, which will feature cultural performances and live music, will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Frank Ottomanelli’s By The Water — the large event area located next to the East River Ferry Terminal.

The Empire State Building will be illuminated in the Mexican colors of green, red and white, while the American Spanish-language TV station Univision will be broadcasting from the location, organizers say.

Mexican Independence Day is Friday, Sept. 16. However, many Mexicans celebrate the event the night before in recognition of Mexican priest Miguel Hidalgo, who ignited Mexico’s War of Independence at 11 p.m. on Sept. 15, 1810. The war lasted for another 11 years.

Thursday’s event is being organized by the Consulate General of Mexico in New York. There will be Mexican dance performances by the Calpulli Mexican Dance Company and music by Mariachi Alvaro Paulino. Mexican actress Maite Perroni will also attend the event, organizers say.

Frank Ottomanelli, who operates the eponymously named outdoor café at the waterfront, says he expects around 2,000 people to attend. Ottomanelli has refurbished the 2,000-square-foot event area as well as the café—having taken over the operating license for the spaces in May.

Ottomanelli said a large stage will be set up at the event space to host the music and dance performances.

His café will offer attendees food and beverage throughout the event.

The event is free to attend, although there will be a charge for food and beverages.

The event will take place at from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Frank Ottomanelli’s By The Water — the large event area located next to the East River Ferry Terminal. (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)