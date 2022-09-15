Abigail Darragh is a new news broadcasting, speech and theatre teacher at the high school. This is her first year of teaching. She said this school year will be one to remember and she is looking forward to teaching students for the first time while being able to also learn plenty of new things along the way. She is also excited about being able to share her love of theater with the students of WHS and with the community.

