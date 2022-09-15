ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football player Bryan Bresee’s sister loses battle against cancer

By Bill Bates, Sophia Radebaugh
 2 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson football player Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram Thursday morning the passing of his sister, Ella Bresee, after her battle with cancer.

Bresee posted to Instagram:

“My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle. Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today. Love you forever and always Ella bear.”

On Saturday, Clemson players supported Ella in her fight against cancer while wearing “E11a Strong” t-shirts during the Tiger Walk.

Ella was expected to be the honorary captain for Saturday’s game but took a turn for the worst during the week and was flown to a DC hospital.

The Clemson Football Media Coordinator said, ” (the) team is hurting and processing.”

“Our prayers continue to be with the entire Bresee family. We are all so appreciative of all the love and support that has been shown by the Clemson Family and so many others during this time,” shared Dabo Swinney, head football coach at Clemson University. “Ella was such a sweet spirit, and her spirit will continue to live on throughout the Bresee family and everyone who had the opportunity to know her. I am stronger today for having experienced Ella’s strength and courage.”

