Update: I-40 eastbound at Mustang, on-ramp now open
Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation expect the closure to last several hours.
yukonprogressnews.com
Sign of Progress: Casey’s 24/7 stores being rebuilt in Yukon
Large logo signs installed this week indicate great construction progress has been made at a Yukon convenience store property. Casey’s retail stores at 1301 S Cornwell and 1256 S Garth Brooks Blvd. are both being remodeled and upgraded. Casey’s is rebuilding former Circle K stores with fueling stations that...
OHP: All lanes of OK-19 reopen east of Apache
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, all lanes of OK-19 east of Apache are closed.
chickashatoday.com
Motorcycle crash near Rush Springs sends man to hospital
A 34 year old Duncan man was sent to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a motorcycle crash. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Parker L. Jordan age 34, of Duncan was north bound on US-81 approximately2.4 miles north of Rush Springs in Grady County, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
KOCO
Suspect dead, business owner shaken up after wild situation in Weatherford
WEATHERFORD, Okla. — A wild situation in Weatherford left one business owner shook up and a suspect dead. It started when the man pulled out a gun at a business and then ran from the police. The suspect demanded a job application and when workers said they weren’t hiring, the suspect pulled out a gun.
wdnonline.com
123-year-old journey brings pistol home
Wednesday, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a 1901 Colt Bisley from the family of former Custer County Sheriff Barney Davis — Davis was the first Custer County sheriff beginning his career in 1903 before statehood. “I was the recipient of the very valuable and historic pistol and...
KOCO
Okarche police catch driver going 122 mph in 65 mph zone; issue warning to others
OKARCHE, Okla. — Okarche Police Department officials issued an urgent warning to others after an officer caught a speeder going 122 mph in a 65 mph zone. Because of this, police said they've been authorized to impound cars grossly disregarding speed limits and issue a ticket for reckless driving.
KOCO
Suspect killed while exchanging gunfire with law enforcement after Weatherford pursuit
WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Authorities say a suspect died while exchanging gunfire with law enforcement after a pursuit Friday morning in Weatherford. Weatherford Police Chief Louis Flowers said the police department received a call from a business owner in the 3300 block of East Main Street about a man who went into the store, pulled out a weapon and threatened him. Officers responded and learned that the suspect had left the scene.
wdnonline.com
Annual picnic for friendship, food, family and fun
The Western Plains Weatherford Genealogical Society welcomes back all to fall and back to business. The society will be hosting their annual welcome back potluck picnic on September 19 at 6:30 p.m. It will be at the Cedar School House, north of the veterans’ wall and city hall. Everyone...
1 In Custody After Pursuit In Weatherford
One person is in custody Friday morning after a brief pursuit and a report of 'shots fired' in Weatherford, troopers confirm to News 9. The incident happened in Weatherford after a call came in to authorities about somebody inside a truck driving around town with a gun. Authorities tried to pull over the driver, but the driver fled, authorities said.
wdnonline.com
Honoring helpful hands
Connie Cox is the volunteer of the month for Connections Food and Resource Center. She has been volunteering for more than 2 years. Connections Food and Resource Center offers a client choice food pantry which provides fresh produce, non-perishable, refrigerated and frozen foods. We also help connect our clients to additional services as needed.
yukonprogressnews.com
183 dogs washed, 97 groomed at Yukon pet benefit
Long lines formed early at Yukon’s annual “dog carnival,” where local pooches of all variety were pampered as their owners shopped. Pets & People’s 12th annual “Pawsitively Pampered Dog Wash, Grooming & Vendor Event” last Sunday, Sept. 11 filled the parking lot outside YNB Parkway, 1550 Garth Brooks Blvd.
wdnonline.com
Abigail Darragh
Abigail Darragh is a new news broadcasting, speech and theatre teacher at the high school. This is her first year of teaching. She said this school year will be one to remember and she is looking forward to teaching students for the first time while being able to also learn plenty of new things along the way. She is also excited about being able to share her love of theater with the students of WHS and with the community.
wdnonline.com
Andrew Stone
Andrew Stone is a new seventh grade math, STEM and robotics, aeronautics and eSports teacher. This is his first year of teaching, and he wanted to teach in Weatherford because he was a substitute here last year and he fell in love with the community. He was very excited to begin the school year and begin making connections with students.
wdnonline.com
Entries open for Miss SWOSU Scholarship Competition
The 65th annual Miss SWOSU Scholarship Competition and the 14th annual Miss SWOSU’s Outstanding Teen Competition now are accepting entries through November 1. An information session will be 5 p.m. September 20 in the East Ballroom at the SWOSU Memorial Student Center located on the Weatherford campus. The Miss...
wdnonline.com
Community comes together for coffee and comaraderie
Members of the community gathered together Thursday morning for community coffee. Several in attendance gave discussion and updates on local businesses or organizations. On the topic list was also SWOSU and the school district. Representing for SWOSU was Joel Kendall, who gave an update on the university and how the organizational fair went. There were 105 businesses and organizations that set up booths during the fair to help welcome both new and returning students to campus.
yukonprogressnews.com
Jury finds Yukon man guilty in baby’s death
A Canadian County jury has found a Yukon man guilty of first-degree murder for causing the death of a baby more than two years ago. Joshua Paul Jennings, 34, will be formally sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 by Canadian County District Court. Jury members deliberated for an hour before...
wdnonline.com
Weatherford building the future of aeronautics
“Through these halls walks the future of aviation,” Ronnie Fleming said in reference to a saying in the U.S. Navy for flight school. This is how he views the aviation and aeronautics courses within the high school. At the Kiwanis meeting Tuesday, Doug Gunselman spearheaded the program to discuss...
wdnonline.com
Austun Gorman
Austun Gorman is a new seventh grade science teacher. He previously taught at Hollis public schools. He chose to teach in Weatherford because he loves the town and said he heard many great things about the district. He was originally nervous about starting the school year, but was also very excited to start and to meet his students.
wdnonline.com
2022-23 new teacher spotlights
Jennifer Dickey is a new math, English and study skills teacher at the high school. She previously taught in Weatherford for 15 years before taking a break and coming back as a substitute teacher last spring. Her time as a substitute reminded her why she went into education and is what helped her decide to come back.
