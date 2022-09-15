The Toledo Rockets are aimed to strike in Columbus this week, with a team that is considerably more dangerous than their recent record(s) would have you believe. They lost six games in 2021, all but one of which were decided by seven points or less (including a 29-32 heartbreaker to Notre Dame). And they dropped two out of six during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season by a total of six points! Think of Toledo as the MAC’s version of Nebraska, except they find a way to win more games than they lose... no offense to vomit enthusiast and now-former Cornhuskers head coach, Scott Frost.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO