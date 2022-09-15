ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Community to celebrate renovation of Vineyard Park with Ribbon-cutting

Norman, Oklahoma
 5 days ago
A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony to celebrate the renovation of Vineyard Park, 3111 Woodcrest Creek Drive, will take place at 5:30 p.m. 9/16/22 and all are welcome to attend.

Park upgrades totaling $180,000 are set to include a 2-deck playground with Norman’s first family slide, shade structures, and the installation of solar and motion lighting in the area. The renovation is funded through Norman Forward dollars, a 15-year voter-approved package with a focus on quality-of-life items, and comes on the heels of two incidents of arson at the park.

“We are looking forward to another wonderful community celebration and hope that families can come join in on the fun,” said Jason Olsen, Parks & Recreation Director. “Projects of all sizes and scale have been made possible by city voters through the Norman Forward initiative. We intend to continue upgrades and renovations at every neighborhood park throughout the community.”

