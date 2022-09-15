NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines) in adults. 1 DAXXIFY™ is the first and only neuromodulator stabilized with Peptide Exchange Technology™ (PXT) and is free of both human serum albumin and animal-based components. 1-2,7-11 Most importantly, DAXXIFY™ has the ability to address duration of treatment effect, which we believe is the greatest unmet need with existing neuromodulators for both consumers and injectors. 12 The FDA approval, Revance’s first, augments the company’s innovative aesthetics portfolio and expands the company’s access to the growing $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market, further establishing Revance as an innovation leader in the industry and laying the groundwork for potential future therapeutic indications. 13 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005320/en/ Vials of DAXXIFY (Photo: Business Wire)

