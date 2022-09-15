Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
pharmacytimes.com
Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
healio.com
FDA grants fast-track designation for efzofitimod in systemic sclerosis-associated ILD
The FDA has granted fast-track designation for efzofitimod, a potential first-in-class immunomodulator, in the treatment of systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease, according to a press release from the drug’s manufacturer. The designation is designed to help facilitate development and expedite the review of therapies that treat serious or life-threatening...
massdevice.com
FDA approves new research around Abiomed Impella heart pumps
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) said today that FDA has approved clinical research into using Impella heart pumps in severe heart attack patients with cardiogenic shock. The FDA has approved the on-label Recover IV randomized controlled trial involving acute myocardial infarction (AMI) cardiogenic shock patients. The two-arm trial will assess whether Impella support before percutaneous coronary intervention is superior to PCI without Impella.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
MedicalXpress
Medical cannabis tied to higher risk for new heart rhythm disorders
People with chronic pain who use medical cannabis have a higher risk for heart rhythm disorders versus nonusers, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Anders Holt, M.D., from Gentofte University Hospital in Hellerup, Denmark,...
Jasper Shares Climb As FDA Grants Fast Track Status To Immunodeficiency Disease Candidate
Jasper Therapeutics JSPR announced that its lead asset JSP191 has received fast track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. JSP191 is currently being evaluated in four ongoing clinical studies in allogeneic...
getnews.info
Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Market to Grow Substantially During the Forecast Period (2019-32) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Desitin Arzneimittel, Eisai, Idorsia, Taisho, RespireRx, Apnimed
As per DelveInsight’s estimate, the United States holds the largest market size for Obstructive Sleep Apnea compared to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan. Among EU5 countries, the UK has the highest market size, while Spain has the smallest market size of OSA. The Obstructive Sleep Apnoea market size is expected to increase in the coming years owing to the launch of upcoming therapies.
docwirenews.com
Nephrology Referral Based on Kidney Failure Risk or Laboratory Values
There are national and international guidelines to identify patients who may benefit from referral to nephrology care to delay progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD), manage complications associated with CKD, and prepare for kidney failure. Timely referral to nephrology care depends on recognition of CKD, facilitated by automated reporting of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by laboratories.
FDA: TPOXX use should be restricted to ensure drug’s efficacy against monkeypox
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that there is potential for the monkeypox virus to change significantly enough that the treatments currently being used to fight the outbreak could be rendered ineffective. In updated guidance on Thursday, the FDA noted that viruses are subject to change over time...
labpulse.com
FDA grants 510(k) clearance to DiaSorin for COVID-19 kit
September 14, 2022 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted clearance to DiaSorin for its Simplexa COVID-19 Direct kit, the firm announced Wednesday. The kit, which runs on DiaSorin's Liaison MDX molecular diagnostics system, provides a sample-to-answer test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 directly from nasopharyngeal or nasal swab specimens.
targetedonc.com
Behind the FDA Approvals of BCMA-Directed Therapies for Multiple Myeloma
Adam Cohen, MD, discusses the current FDA-approved BCMA-directed therapies in the multiple myeloma space and the clinical data supporting each agent. Adam Cohen, MD, director, Myeloma Immunotherapy, and associate professor of Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, discusses the current FDA-approved BCMA-directed therapies in the multiple myeloma space and the clinical data supporting each agent.
FDA Approves RECOVER IV Randomized Controlled Trial with Exception from Informed Consent (EFIC)
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces two approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to clinical research of Impella heart pumps in acute myocardial infarction (AMI) cardiogenic shock patients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005094/en/. RECOVER IV is an on-label, two-arm RCT that is...
U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder
Sept 16 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird bio's (BLUE.O) gene therapy for the treatment of a rare neurological disorder, the company said late on Friday.
verywellhealth.com
List of Lung Cancer Clinical Trials and What They Mean for You
Lung cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer in the United States. There are multiple types of lung cancer, most of which fall into two main categories: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which accounts for 85% of all cases, and small cell lung cancer (SCLC), which accounts for 15% of all cases.
Revance Announces FDA Approval of DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for Injection, the First and Only Peptide-Formulated Neuromodulator With Long-Lasting Results
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines) in adults. 1 DAXXIFY™ is the first and only neuromodulator stabilized with Peptide Exchange Technology™ (PXT) and is free of both human serum albumin and animal-based components. 1-2,7-11 Most importantly, DAXXIFY™ has the ability to address duration of treatment effect, which we believe is the greatest unmet need with existing neuromodulators for both consumers and injectors. 12 The FDA approval, Revance’s first, augments the company’s innovative aesthetics portfolio and expands the company’s access to the growing $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market, further establishing Revance as an innovation leader in the industry and laying the groundwork for potential future therapeutic indications. 13 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005320/en/ Vials of DAXXIFY (Photo: Business Wire)
optometrytimes.com
Medical management of glaucoma: Moving on down the road
Optometrists are seeing recent advances in topical therapies that entered the market following decades of reliance of traditional single-agent drops. An implantable device that facilitates the slow release of drug is changing the landscape in glaucoma therapy. The road to treatment of glaucoma can be circuitous to say the least,...
getnews.info
Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Pipeline Assessment | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook, and Key Companies
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 100+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 100+ pipeline drugs in the Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
ajmc.com
Phase 2 Study Finds Litifilimab Improves Joint Arthritis in SLE
New data show litifilimab outperformed placebo in patients with active arthritis and skin manifestations due to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Antibody binding of blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2) appears to spark an improvement in arthritis in people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), but further research is needed to better understand the therapy’s safety and efficacy.
