Read full article on original website
Related
Valerie Bertinelli Selling Rings, Shoes She Wore in 2011 Wedding to Tom Vitale: 'Bad Memories Attached'
"Love you, Ma ❤️❤️❤️," Wolf Van Halen commented underneath mom Valerie Bertinelli's Instagram post of items she's selling from her wedding Valerie Bertinelli is parting ways with the shoes she wore to wed ex Tom Vitale. The Food Network host — who filed for divorce from Vitale in May after they legally separated in November 2021 — posted a photo of a few items she's handing over to luxury marketplace The RealReal. "Dropped a few things off with @therealreal," Bertinelli, 62, captioned a series of photos that included sleek brown Jimmy Choo strappy heels complete with diamond...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
DWTS’ Carrie Ann Inaba Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev’s Wedding to Nikki Bella
Happy for them. Carrie Ann Inaba sent love to ex Artem Chigvintsev after his wedding to Nikki Bella. “Congratulations,” the Dancing With the Stars judge, 54, wrote via an Instagram Story of the joint wedding post by Bella, 38, and Chigvintsev, 40, on Monday, August 29. Inaba tagged both her ex-boyfriend and the Total Bellas star and added a slew of red heart emojis.
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
RELATED PEOPLE
Garth Brooks Says He Fell In Love With Trisha Yearwood’s Smell
Garth Brooks once said he fell in love with his wife Trisha Yearwood's smell early in their time together and little has changed since then.
‘Selling the OC’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside Alex Hall, Tyler Stanaland, Jason Oppenheim and More Stars’ Love Lives
Finding love in the OC? The cast of Selling the OC turned heads for their complicated — and very flirty — office relationships during season 1 of the Netflix series. The Selling Sunset spinoff hooked viewers in during its August 2022 premiere in part due to the drama surrounding their on and off screen romances. […]
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'
Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
Michelle Branch Speaks Out About Patrick Carney Altercation: ‘I Slapped My Husband’: Watch
Getting real. Michelle Branch opened up about the altercation with her husband, Patrick Carney, that ended with her being arrested for domestic assault last month. “I don’t condone violence. I slapped my husband, not the finest moment of my life,” the 39-year-old songwriter said during a Thursday, September 15, appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kelsea Ballerini Posts 1st Photo After Divorce Filing: ‘Right Where I’m Am With What I Have’
Kelsea Ballerini gave an update on her condition on Aug. 31, two days after the “Heartfirst” singer announced that she and Morgan Evans were ending their five-year marriage. In an Instagram post, Kelsea, 28, sat on what appeared to be a mountaintop, the sun glowing behind her head as she gazed out upon the landscape. “right where i’m at with what i have,” she captioned the inspirational shot, which garnished love in the comments section. “And we are all so proud of you,” wrote Carly Pearce. Lindsay Ell left a string of red heart emojis, while Taylor Young dotted their message with two white hearts.
Garth Brooks Once Planned to Turn His and Trisha Yearwood’s Nashville Home Into a Tourist Attraction
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's house could've been a museum akin to Graceland.
Kelly Clarkson Reflects on the 20th Anniversary of Her ‘American Idol’ Win: ‘Thank You So Much’
It's been two decades since Kelly Clarkson's life-changing American Idol victory, and she's marking the occasion with gratitude and an emotional message of hope and love for everyone who supported her during her Idol years. On social media, the singer shared a lengthy message reflecting on the ways in which...
Sadie Robertson Huff and Husband Christian Are Building Their Dream Home
Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband, Christian, are building their dream home! She shared the exciting news with fans via social media, also noting their intentions for their new residence and first build together. "When Christian and I moved into our first rental home, on our first meal, we had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rolling Stone Cofounder Jann Wenner Disses Cameron Diaz For Being 'Unpleasant To Deal With' In New Memoir
Rolling Stone cofounder Jann Wenner seemingly slammed Cameron Diaz in his upcoming memoir, Like a Rolling Stone. In the book, Wenner recalls a memory from the mid-2000s, when his paparazzi team took a snapshot of "an actress" smooching Justin Timberlake on a surfboard. Although the magazine magnate didn't overtly say...
msn.com
Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”
Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
KIDS・
Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland Divorce Drama: His On & Off Set Accusations
Major headlines are popping off in the Pitch Perfect– and Selling OC-sphere this week. On September 15, 2022, Barden Bella Brittany Snow and Oppenheim realtor Tyler Stanaland announced their split via Instagram. “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Snow penned. “This...
Emma Slater Hangs Out With Sasha Farber and His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Selma Blair After Split
MEGA On good terms. Dancing With the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber were spotted together for the first time since it was confirmed they called it quits. The Australia native, 38, went for a walk in Los Angeles with his season 31 partner Selma Blair on Thursday, September 15, and the pair were […]
Kenny Chesney Gave ‘The Patient’ Permission To Make Sam a Member of No Shoes Nation
Warning: Spoilers for The Patient Episode 4 ahead. I don’t think a single person had “psychological thriller about a serial killer who’s obsessed with Kenny Chesney” on their 2022 TV bingo cards, yet FX delivered that — and so much more — with The Patient.
Boston Fisherman Freaking Out Over A “Fahkin Tuna Bro” Is Still The Most Hilarious Wildlife Encounter Of All Time
It’s been nearly seven years to the day when a viral video of two guys encountering a sunfish in Boston harbor went viral, and the dialogue still almost brings me to tears. In my opinion, it’s impossible to watch this video less than three times in a row, every time. It is the GOAT of wildlife encounter videos, all thanks to six glorious minutes of play-by-play from Mikey Bergin and his pitch-perfect Boston accent. The wildlife featured here is an […] The post Boston Fisherman Freaking Out Over A “Fahkin Tuna Bro” Is Still The Most Hilarious Wildlife Encounter Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
16 Kids Who Are So Brutally Hilarious, I Applaud And Pity Their Parents At The Same Time
These kids have no idea how hilarious they are.
KIDS・
Comments / 0