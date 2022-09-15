Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum Price Plummets Post-Merge; Will ETH Revive?
Ethereum price is down by around 10% after the successful Merge upgrade on the main net. Many experts think Merge was a ‘Sale the News’ event where investors entered the market to sell after this ‘Crypto Climax.’ In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (runs on PoW consensus) has dropped only 2%, whereas Proof of Stake consensus-based Ethereum is down by around 10%, and DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is down 6%.
Benzinga
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Slip Ahead Of Data-Heavy Thursday — Tesla, EV Peers And Railroad Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a modestly lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with the mood reflecting indecision among traders ahead of the key U.S. retail sales report. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks recovered from the previous session’s steep sell-off and managed to close firmly in the green, partly aided by the producer price inflation report that showed a cool-off in the annual rates of the headline and core wholesale price inflation.
Retail investors keep buying the dip in stocks, but a retest of the June market low would spark selling, according to VandaTrack
Retail investors are buying the dip in stocks despite Tuesday's inflation shocker, Vanda Research says. The research firm said retail investors purchased more than $2 billion of stock during Tuesday's rout. But any retest of the June stock market low could test the nerves of retail and lead to selling,...
US stocks extend inflation-induced decline as investors mull Fed's next policy move
US stocks closed lower on Thursday, extending their inflation-induced decline that kicked off with Tuesday's plunge. Investors are now keenly focused on what the Fed will do with interest rates at next week's meeting of the FOMC. Jobless claims fell for a fifth straight week to 213,000, below economist estimates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
kitco.com
The Fed is ready to ‘inflict pain’ on economy to bring inflation down; stocks, Bitcoin to see more downside - Alfonso Peccatiello
The Fed will ‘inflict pain’ to get inflation down to 2 percent, said Alfonso Peccatiello, Author of The Macro Compass. The central bank’s resulting policy will adversely affect stocks and cryptocurrencies. In his August 26th speech at Jackson Hole, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Push Higher Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
Stocks gained ground Thursday as investors sized up a pair of not-so-bad economic reports ahead of tomorrow's appearance by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the central bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This morning, the Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims fell to a one-month low of 243,000...
Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the Fed will hike interest rates as high as 9% if inflation stays high
The Federal Reserve could hike interest rates as high as 9% according to Mark Mobius. Mobius told Bloomberg TV Wednesday that the Fed believes it has to hike past the inflation rate. He says "the Fed has to raise interest rates higher than inflation in order to kill inflation." The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Fed likely to hike by 100 bps in September -Nomura
Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee, is likely to raise its short-term interest rate target by a full percentage point at its policy meeting next week, because of the emergence of upside inflation risks, Nomura analysts said on Tuesday.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Losing Streak as Fed Fears Persist
Stocks once again erased early gains to end lower for a fourth straight session as investors continued to fret about an extended rate-hike campaign from the Federal Reserve. Wednesday's decline came after Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said during this morning's speech in Dayton, Ohio, that "it is far too soon to say that inflation has peaked." Mester, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), added that she does not anticipate any rate cuts this year or next.
Motley Fool
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond
Microsoft is entrenched in several key technology markets. Air travel is recovering faster than expected following the pandemic-prompted plunge, rekindling the need for new passenger jets. This year's construction slowdown is taking a toll on Caterpillar, but the pullback is ultimately a cyclical buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article...
3 High-Growth Stocks to Buy If the Nasdaq Falls Again
The latest inflation data has Wall Street bracing for more pain in the near term. Snowflake, SentinelOne, and Cloudflare would be great stocks to pick up at discounted prices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
cryptonewsz.com
Much Awaited Ethereum Merge Is Done: Will ETH Be Impactful?
On September 15, 2022, the Ethereum mainnet switched to Proof of Stake consensus, enhancing the performance and making the cryptocurrency more sustainable and eco-friendly. On his Twitter handle, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin thanked the community and said that the Merge upgrade uses 99.95% less energy than before, reducing worldwide electricity consumption by 0.2%.
Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September
After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
Goldman Sachs Says Next Fed Rate Increases Will Be Big: 7 Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
The wind behind the bear market summer rally was driven by a belief by many that the Federal Reserve was getting close to a pivot on rate policy. Breathless analysts looking at any tiny drop in the inflation data were sure it was a possibility. All that ended when Fed Chair Powell gave the pivot possibilities a knockout punch at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in late August. He basically said higher rates are coming for longer.
tipranks.com
KO, WMT, or MDLZ: Which Defensive Stock is Best for a Recession?
Many Wall Street analysts still praise consumer staple stocks as the Federal Reserve looks to push the economy into recession to stomp out inflation. Coca-Cola, Walmart, and Mondelez are three “Strong Buy” stocks that could rally higher as macro headwinds mount. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison...
Motley Fool
Why NCR Corp. Stock Slumped on Friday
NCR announced that it will separate rather than go private. Investors were hoping management would strike a generous buyout deal. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought the dip in 27 stocks as the Nasdaq saw its worst day in 2 years
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snapped up shares of 27 firms in Tuesday's rout, according to Bloomberg. Wood's buying spree arrived as the Nasdaq 100 saw its worst day of trading since March 2020. Markets saw a broad sell-off Tuesday following a hotter-than-expected inflation report. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snapped up...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These game-changing stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.
Comments / 0