queenoftheclick.com
Bing Bong! Nem Visited Brooklyn Roots!
We love seeing Thomas Joseph, owner of Brooklyn Roots enjoying himself (pictured on the right). Rapper, Nems stopped by for dinner at Brooklyn Roots! (Nems is known for his rap Bing Bong.) Brooklyn Roots is at 8620 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge. If you want great Italian food – go...
Dance to Afro Caribbean Soul music and try an interactive photo booth at this Brooklyn festival
Local arts will take center stage at The Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival, a free two-day celebration of music, performing arts, and visual arts in a public plaza later this month. Brooklyn Downtown Partnership organized the annual event in collaboration with Two Trees Management Co. and gave us the scoop on...
northforker.com
Dream Day: We went to Brooklyn just to eat
We simply love the fresh homemade pasta at Lilia in Williamsburg, but get that reservation in early. | Photo Credit: Lilia. 7 A.M. Since this will be a full day of eating, we’re kicking it off with some seriously excellent coffee. Yafa Café, located in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, has Yemeni roots offering ethically sourced coffee, sweets, foods and spices. Although the menu includes your regular cold brews, lattes, espressos and more, you’ll want to lean into their specialty coffees and teas that are truly special. The Cardamom Brown Sugar Latte with espresso, steamed milk and cardamom-infused brown sugar is like nothing you’ve ever tasted. Order the shakshuka, a poached egg dish, which is authentic and aromatic. (4415 4th Ave.)
NYS Music
Mike Doughty with Ghost of Vroom Announce Brooklyn Residency in Nov.
Mike Doughty announced his first solo tour in two years, as well as an exclusive Brooklyn residency with his band, Ghost of Vroom at Union Pool in Nov. Mike Doughty hasn’t had a solo show in over two years because of the pandemic. He is known for his over two-decade career full of solo work, and his band Ghost of Vroom, which he created with his longtime musical collaborator, bassist Andrew “Scrap” Livingston. They have two albums, praised by American Songwriter for their “urgency and relevance…a beyond-perfect union, centered around a solid rhythm section, that elaborates on the hip-hop influences Doughty picked up as a young kid when he had just moved to New York in the late eighties.”
Thrillist
These Brooklyn Movie Theaters Are Hosting a Spooky Season Horror Film Festival
There isn't a better month than October to fit in your yearly horror movie intake, and New Yorkers are lucky enough to have an entire festival dedicated specifically to this. The acclaimed Brooklyn Horror Film Festival (BHFF) is coming back this October, and its lineup is ready to give you chills.
Why a New Brooklyn Bookstore Is Cause for Celebration
Despite all the not-so-great news on the brick-and-mortar front, New York still has great bookstores. Some are household names even — from The Strand to McNally Jackson. If you’re prowling for books in the city, you’ll probably be able to find something to suit your interests. It...
thehypemagazine.com
Bronx Artist Seeps Hits with ‘Leave Em Alone’
Seeps is a talented music artist hailing from The Bronx, New York. Seeps has been gaining attention from music label executives, and A&Rs and has a rapidly growing fanbase. His new single “Leave Em Alone” has been performing very well and the visual for the single has more than 170k views.
NBC New York
CURLFEST Roller Set Returns to NYC After 2-Year Pandemic Hiatus
Grab your roller skates and get ready to skate in Prospect Park!. CURLFEST Roller Set is back in-person in New York City this year after the pandemic forced the event to shift into a virtual space. This year’s CURLFEST Roller Set event will kick off on Sept. 17 from 12...
thesource.com
Jim Jones, Aisha Hall, Shawana King “GIVE BACK” Phones And Tablets To Their Harlem Hood
Next week, September 21st, Aisha Hall and Shawana King of PTM Consulting alongside Harlem megastar Jim Jones are giving away phones and tablets that have free internet access to low income families. The giveaway will take place at Momma Zee’s Food & Deli at 2061 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, New York, NY 10027 from 12 pm-4 pm.
All aboard! 'Parade of Trains' takes NYC riders back in time
The trains on the rails were not the average Metropolitan Transportation Authority trains -- they were a blast from the past.
Acting Legend James Earl Jones Celebrated With Broadway Theater Renamed In His Honor
After a $47 million restoration and expansion of the building, the theatre was officially dedicated to the iconic multi-award-winning actor. The post Acting Legend James Earl Jones Celebrated With Broadway Theater Renamed In His Honor appeared first on NewsOne.
Refinery29
CURLFEST Roller Set Is Back Bringing The Natural Black Hair Community Together Through Skating
This Saturday, September 17, CURLFEST by the Curly Girl Collective is bringing back their Roller Set skating and dance party to Prospect Park in Brooklyn. Since 2014, the annual CURLFEST event has been a staple in the natural and curly hair community for Black folks. Their last event took place in 2019 amassing 75,000 people to the festival alone. Now, after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, they’re back and tapping into what has been uplifting our community and getting us through the last two years: skating!
Car slams into Palace Fried Chicken in Brooklyn
A car has slammed into a Brooklyn restaurant on Brighton Beach Avenue.
16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine
It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
ABC News
Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week
Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
openculture.com
Architect Breaks Down Five of the Most Iconic New York City Apartments
Real estate is a perennially hot topic in New York City, as is gentrification. Above, architect Michael Wyetzner, breaks down the defining features of several typical NYC apartments. You’re on your own to truffle up the sort of rent a 340 square feet studio commands in an East Village tenement...
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
hobokengirl.com
A Trip on the Free IKEA Ferry — And Things to do in Red Hook, Brooklyn
As we cling to the last official week of summer, we’re looking for any excuse to hold on to the warm weather while it’s still here. And one of the best ways to celebrate the sunshine is by getting out on the water. Instead of shelling out for a harbor cruise, a fun and cost-effective outing idea is to take a FREE trip on the IKEA Ferry. (Yes, that IKEA.) The ferry lets off at the Red Hook IKEA in Brooklyn so shoppers can fill up large blue tote bags with affordable home goods. The free ferry is also a great way to get to Red Hook for a day filled with food, drinks, and outdoor adventures. Read on to learn all about the free IKEA ferry and things to do in Red Hook once you arrive.
manhattantimesnews.com
Harlem instructor named NY “Teacher of the Year” Un instructor de Harlem es nombrado “Profesor del Año”
Harlem instructor named NY “Teacher of the Year”. Harlem high school teacher Billy Green has been named the 2023 New York State Teacher of the Year by the state’s Board of Regents. Green, who teaches chemistry at the A. Philip Randolph Campus High School, received his award on...
