ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

Cat 3 Hurricane Fiona dumps two feet of water on Puerto Rico

(MIAMI, FLA) — While Cat 3 Hurricane Fiona is not a threat to Florida, the major storm has killed three people and dropped two feet of rain on Puerto Rico. Fiona is now bearing down on the Turks and Caicos Islands with 115 mile per hour winds, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy