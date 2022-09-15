Read full article on original website
850wftl.com
Cat 3 Hurricane Fiona dumps two feet of water on Puerto Rico
(MIAMI, FLA) — While Cat 3 Hurricane Fiona is not a threat to Florida, the major storm has killed three people and dropped two feet of rain on Puerto Rico. Fiona is now bearing down on the Turks and Caicos Islands with 115 mile per hour winds, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
850wftl.com
Texas Sheriff more concerned about 48 migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard than the 53 who died in the back of a truck
(SAN ANTONIO, TX) — A democrat sheriff in San Antonio, Texas is asking for a criminal investigation into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ transport of illegal migrants from the border to Martha’s Vineyard. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar alleges the migrants were lured from a migrant resource center...
850wftl.com
Nevada official accused of murdering journalist continues to be held without bail
(LAS VEGAS) — The Clark County District Attorney officially filed a criminal complaint against county official Robert Telles, charging him with two felony counts of murder in the killing of Las Vegas investigative journalist Jeff German. Telles, 45, who will be represented by a public defender, will continue to...
