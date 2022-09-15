Read full article on original website
Tall City Blues Fest Hits Midland This Saturday September 24th!
Get ready for the BLUES! This Saturday, September 24th the Tall City Bluesfest hits Midland, Texas with awesome music, entertainment, and fun for the family!. • Tall City Blues Fest 2022 Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary. An original American music fest hailed as the best blues fest in Texas, Tall City Blues...
Calling All Foodies! Midland Is Getting A New Unique Restaurant
We all welcome new places of business, whether its a new place to shop or dine or enjoy a night out. Midland seems to be booming with new businesses and we are loving it. We need new things, and another thing we need to do is support these new businesses. Without our support, they won't survive.
Date Night Tonight? Hit Up Any Of These 5 Restaurants In Odessa Perfect For The Occasion
00Date nights are the best nights! A chance to get all dolled up for a night on the town with your better half. Even if a night on the town is only dinner. Any chance for the 2 of you to spend an evening together, no distractions, is enough to recharge your relationship batteries. But what is the one thing that could ruin such an evening? A crappy restaurant. True story. You don't want to have high expectations and then be let down because you both decided on a place that wasn't up to par.
(Pics) Checkout This Midland Home Selling For $1.35 Million
As you may or may not know I recently purchased a new home in April and loved just almost every minute of it. Buy a house they say it will be fun. LOL As you can imagine I was constantly online looking at homes, so all my feeds on social media keep showing me all the houses around Midland and Odessa for sale. Of course, I have to take a look. Maybe one of these houses has something in it I would like to do in my house. I love seeing the different floor plans and decor, and the kind of tile they have chosen and I am very picky about kitchens, bathrooms, and closets. I am very picky about those last three things, oh, and a soaker tub too. Those are make-or-break things for me when it comes to buying a house.
The Weekend is Almost Here, Here Are 3 Things For You To Do In Midland
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Well here are three things you can do in Midland this weekend. Here are three things to do according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram. Broadway Karaoke at The Beer Garden. If singing show tunes is your thing, then The Beer Garden has you...
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
See Video Of Permian High School From Odessa Texas Featured On The Today Show!
Heck yeah! One of our local High Schools from here in the Permian Basin was featured on the Today Show on NBC this morning! The school that put Friday Night Lights on the map was featured on a football section of the nationally televised morning show on NBC this morning.
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Whether You’re Celebrating or Crying in Your Beer, Here is the Perfect Spot For Cowboys and Red Raider Fans in Midland
Cowboys and Red Raider fans rejoice, you now have the perfect place to go on the weekend to watch games from Dem 'Boys and Tech or any other games too. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Champs Sports Grill is now open in Midland at the former location of Brew Street and before that, Men's Warehouse.
What Would it Take to Make Marijuana Legal in Midland/Odessa?
What do you think of marijuana aka cannabis being legal here in Midland/Odessa and what would it take for it to happen?. There are a lot of cities and towns in Texas putting cannabis on the ballot in the next election or in the near future, could it be on a ballot here soon?
