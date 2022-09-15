ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

16-year-old hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo Thursday morning. Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a person shot around 1:10 a.m. on the 1400 block of N. Huron St. According to TPD, when crews arrived, they found the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Person shot on Blum Street suffered life-threatening injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department confirmed that one man was shot in Toledo on Wednesday night. According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around 10:30 p.m. They said one male was transported to an area hospital with injuries TPD later described as life-threatening.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Magnolia, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
13abc.com

One man arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo on Thursday. The arrest was a part of operation Blaser, an initiative between the Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol. Both entities are aiming to limit crime in specific Toledo neighborhoods.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man hit by car while crossing Glendale Ave. Wednesday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Glendale Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Jessie Cartlidge, 65, was driving eastbound on Glendale Avenue when Brian Bartolet began to cross. Cartlidge "attempted to avoid striking" Bartolet when Bartolet "began running and struck" Cartlidge's vehicle, according to a press release from the Toledo Police Department.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Adrian man dies in Monroe Co. crash

The crash happened on Oakville Waltz Rd. in Monroe, MI. The driver of the Harley succumb to his injuries after falling off of the motorcycle during the crash.
MONROE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rushed To Hospital
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding bike thieves on city’s east side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help in finding two bike thieves on the city’s east side. Officials say the thieves stole two bikes from an apartment building at 2170 East Jefferson in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700...
DETROIT, MI
wktn.com

Man Injured in Early Morning Crash in Findlay

A Findlay was injured in a crash that occurred at just before 12:30 this morning in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, Alexander Nique lost control of his car while driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Broad Avenue. The car ended up off...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sent-trib.com

BG police respond to man waving a knife near daycare center

Bowling Green police responded to the 600 block of Frazee Avenue Tuesday on a report of a man waving a knife near a daycare center. The Bowling Green Police Division received the report at 9:30 a.m. from a worker of a daycare center across the street from where the man lives.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

TPD searching for suspects allegedly involved in theft from Costco

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for two suspects who are allegedly involved in a theft where thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from Costco last week. TPD responded to a theft call at the Costco located at 3405 W Central Ave. in Toledo. When police...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownnewsnow.com

Motorcycle Driver Killed in Semi Collision

(La Porte County, IN) - A Michigan City man was killed when he drove into the back end of a semi-truck on a motorcycle yesterday afternoon. Timothy Hefner, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows the 2006 Kawasaki was...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces lane restrictions, multiple road closures beginning next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple roads will be closed and a lane restriction will be put in place beginning next week. In conjunction with a roadway surface testing install project, the City says it’s necessary to have lane restrictions on Colony Drive between Heatherdowns Blvd. and Treelawn Drive. The lane restrictions are set to begin on Sept. 19 and will remain in place for five days.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy