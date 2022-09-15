Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
16-year-old hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo Thursday morning. Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a person shot around 1:10 a.m. on the 1400 block of N. Huron St. According to TPD, when crews arrived, they found the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tip leads police arrest of Monroe County robbery suspect in Toledo, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio – Monroe County officials said Saturday that a man who robbed a credit union near the Ohio and Michigan border is in custody. According to officials, a 69-year-old man robbed a Monroe County Community Credit Union in Temperance and was given an undisclosed amount of money on Friday around 5:40 p.m.
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on Blum Street suffered life-threatening injuries
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department confirmed that one man was shot in Toledo on Wednesday night. According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around 10:30 p.m. They said one male was transported to an area hospital with injuries TPD later described as life-threatening.
62-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash On Oakville Waltz Road (Monroe County, MI)
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash that claimed an Adrian man’s life on Wednesday night. At 11:42 p.m., the accident occurred on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOL-TV
Person shot Wednesday night in central Toledo
The individual was transported to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.
13abc.com
One man arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo on Thursday. The arrest was a part of operation Blaser, an initiative between the Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol. Both entities are aiming to limit crime in specific Toledo neighborhoods.
Man hit by car while crossing Glendale Ave. Wednesday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Glendale Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Jessie Cartlidge, 65, was driving eastbound on Glendale Avenue when Brian Bartolet began to cross. Cartlidge "attempted to avoid striking" Bartolet when Bartolet "began running and struck" Cartlidge's vehicle, according to a press release from the Toledo Police Department.
WTOL-TV
Adrian man dies in Monroe Co. crash
The crash happened on Oakville Waltz Rd. in Monroe, MI. The driver of the Harley succumb to his injuries after falling off of the motorcycle during the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding bike thieves on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help in finding two bike thieves on the city’s east side. Officials say the thieves stole two bikes from an apartment building at 2170 East Jefferson in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700...
wktn.com
Man Injured in Early Morning Crash in Findlay
A Findlay was injured in a crash that occurred at just before 12:30 this morning in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, Alexander Nique lost control of his car while driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Broad Avenue. The car ended up off...
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
8-year-old boy left wandering Detroit’s east side after he was put on wrong school bus
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An eight-year-old boy was left to wander the streets of Detroit’s east side after he was put on the wrong school bus. That mistake led to nearly five hours of frustration and fear, with two police departments searching for the young boy. But it...
sent-trib.com
BG police respond to man waving a knife near daycare center
Bowling Green police responded to the 600 block of Frazee Avenue Tuesday on a report of a man waving a knife near a daycare center. The Bowling Green Police Division received the report at 9:30 a.m. from a worker of a daycare center across the street from where the man lives.
13abc.com
TPD searching for suspects allegedly involved in theft from Costco
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for two suspects who are allegedly involved in a theft where thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from Costco last week. TPD responded to a theft call at the Costco located at 3405 W Central Ave. in Toledo. When police...
Maumee River Rd. closed for 'several hours' Friday night due to downed power lines
MAUMEE, Ohio — River Road in Maumee will be closed for "several hours" on Friday night between Key Street and the Walcott House after a car crash caused downed power lines, according to the Maumee Police Division. Maumee police said there were no injuries reported from the crash.
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Driver Killed in Semi Collision
(La Porte County, IN) - A Michigan City man was killed when he drove into the back end of a semi-truck on a motorcycle yesterday afternoon. Timothy Hefner, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows the 2006 Kawasaki was...
43-Year-Old Benjamin Langenderfer Dead In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
According to the Michigan Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Jackson County on Tuesday. The crash happened near Reed Road in Liberty Township at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces lane restrictions, multiple road closures beginning next week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple roads will be closed and a lane restriction will be put in place beginning next week. In conjunction with a roadway surface testing install project, the City says it’s necessary to have lane restrictions on Colony Drive between Heatherdowns Blvd. and Treelawn Drive. The lane restrictions are set to begin on Sept. 19 and will remain in place for five days.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant home’s troubling foundation causing sink holes in North Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Becky Smith has lived in her Page Street home her entire life, and in recent years the home next door has been a problem. “It was beautiful. The whole neighborhood is beautiful. It was alive, kids playing. It was an awesome place to grow up in. It’s sad how it is now, it’s just sad,” said Smith.
Comments / 0