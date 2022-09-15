Steven Ray Paris, age 59, passed away Friday morning, September 16, 2022, at the Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born May 26, 1963, at Clayton, New Mexico, the son of Charlie Ray and Mina Arlene (Blosser) Paris. As a young boy he attended school in several locations, including Southwestern Heights High School and graduating from Ulysses High School. He later attended Colby Community College for a year before beginning his career as a cowboy and then later to truck driver for many years.

