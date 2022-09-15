Read full article on original website
Seward Survives Garden City
Seyun Park had 13 kills, Kavlyn Giacomelli added 11, and the 12th -ranked Saints outlasted the Garden City Broncbusters in four sets, 25-13, 14-25, 26-24, 25-19 at Conestoga Arena in Garden City Monday night. The Saints improve to 16-4 overall and 5-0 in the Jayhawk West. Garden City falls to 15-6 overall and 3-3 in the KJCCC. Seward plays at Pratt on Wednesday. Seward has won five straight.
Ruth Lenora Maupin Betsworth Breeding
Ruth Lenora Maupin Betsworth Breeding, age 94, of Hugoton, Kansas, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Pioneer Manor in Hugoton, Kansas. She was born September 16, 1928, in Bison, Kansas, the daughter of William Thomas and Veda Ruth (Rumford) Maupin. Ruth moved to Pawnee Rock, Kansas, at the age of...
Vernon L. Stokes
Vernon L. Stokes, age 82, of rural Stanton County, Kansas, passed from this life to the Lord’s side on September 17, 2022, at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kansas. He was born September 5, 1940, in Alamosa, Colorado, the son of Harold R. and Leona May (Curliss) Stokes.
Marilyn R. Steinkuehler
Marilyn R. Steinkuehler, age 85, died September 17, 2022, at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal, Kansas. She was born March 27, 1937, near Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Jack O. and Ann (Zawodsky) Sandlin. Marilyn graduated from high school in Denver and continued her education at Panhandle A&M College...
Oscar Gilberto “la Borre” Gandara
Oscar Gilberto “la Borre” Gandara, age 37, died Thursday, September 15, 2022, in St. Paul, Minnesota. La Borre died of injuries received in a drilling rig accident in North Dakota. He was born on April 15, 1985, the son of Frederico and Juana Gandara in Rosales, Chihuahua, Mexico.
Steven Ray Paris
Steven Ray Paris, age 59, passed away Friday morning, September 16, 2022, at the Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born May 26, 1963, at Clayton, New Mexico, the son of Charlie Ray and Mina Arlene (Blosser) Paris. As a young boy he attended school in several locations, including Southwestern Heights High School and graduating from Ulysses High School. He later attended Colby Community College for a year before beginning his career as a cowboy and then later to truck driver for many years.
Diana Willimon
Diana Willimon, 70, of Plains, KS passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at her home. Cremation has been entrusted to Miller Mortuary of Liberal. Friends may send condolences through Diana’s tribute web page at www.millermortuary.net.
Governor Kelly to Make Stops in Western Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly will continue her Prosperity on the Plains tour in Western Kansas this week to focus specifically on how the Kelly Administration can assist with needs throughout rural Kansas communities. She will participate in multiple roundtable discussions with ag and economic development industry leaders and tour locally owned businesses.
Seward County Commission Approves Date Changes for the 5 State Fair
The Seward County Board of County Commissioners met on Monday evening and in matters of the 5 State Fair, approved moving the 5-State Fair to the 2nd weekend in August to benefit the 4-H program during fair time. This move would begin in the year 2023. Also approved were Rosa Conley, Marsha Mosburg, Amanda Kolb, Cheryl Collins, and DarLynn Beaty to the Seward County Five-State Fair Board Association.
