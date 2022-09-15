ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew will have a prominent role at Queen's funeral

By Tom Hussey
PRINCE Andrew will play a prominent role at the Queen's State Funeral on Monday, it has emerged.

The Duke of York - who on Wednesday marched behind Her Majesty's coffin in the Royal precession - will again take up the same position.

The Duke of York will play a prominent role at The Queen's State Funeral on Monday as the Royal Family come together again Credit: Getty
Having been banned from wearing their military uniforms, Princes Andrew and Harry marched in suits at Wednesday's Royal procession - despite being the only members of The Firm to see active service Credit: AP

This is despite The Queen's son agreeing not to take part in any royal engagements following his multi-million pound settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

It followed a sex abuse lawsuit over claims he raped and abused her when she was 17 - he categorically denies the claims.

Prince Andrew has been visible throughout the events laid on to celebrate the life of the Queen, having also been seen reading floral tributes at Balmoral with his daughters on Saturday.

And he made an appearance in Edinburgh as he accompanied the King, sister Princess Anne and brother Prince Edward as they slow marched his mother's coffin to a service at St Giles' Cathedral.

Here he stood vigil at an emotional service alongside his family but did not wear uniform.

It’s expected that the Duke of York will wear civilian clothing for the other events planned to mark his mother’s incredible reign and life.

It comes as...

The formation for the funeral will be the same adopted for the procession which ran from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where The Queen is currently lying-in-state.

King Charles will for a second time lead the Royals behind The Queen's coffin - flanked to the left by sister Princess Anne, and brother's Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Prince Andrew will not wear military uniform and instead wear a suit -having been banned from doing so after being stripped of all his military titles.

Princes William and Harry - who walked side-by-side behind the Queen's coffin at the procession - will march in the second row next to one another.

The Duke of Sussex will march in the middle, his brother to his right and Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, to his left.

At Prince Philip's funeral last year - the feuding brothers were kept apart by Mr Phillips.

At the back was the Princess Royal's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence, to his right was Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, the grandson of George V.

Behind the Royal Family will be members of the King's Household and an equerry from the Prince of Wales' Household.

The Queen's staff will march in front of the coffin which will be placed on a 123-year-old gun carriage towed by 98 Royal Navy sailors in a tradition dating back to the funeral of Queen Victoria.

THE FUNERAL

Starting at 10.30am on Monday, The Queen will be transferred to the gun carriage and taken by a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral.

The Procession will be led by a massed Pipes & Drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas, and the Royal Air Force - numbering 200 musicians.

The procession will arrive at the west gate of Westminster Abbey at 10.52am when the bearer party will lift the coffin from the gun carriage, the Earl Marshal said.

They will the carry Her Majesty into the Abbey where the state funeral service will begin at 11am and will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth will read Lessons.

The Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator will say prayers.

The sermon will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who will also give the commendation, while the Dean will pronounce the blessing.

At around 11.55am the Last Post - usually played to honour Britain's war dead - will ring out.

The nation will then be plunged into two minutes of silence when the bugle falls silent.

Reveille, the national anthem and a lament played by the Queen's piper will bring the state funeral service to an end at around 12 noon.

The bearer party will then lift the coffin from the catafalque and will move in procession through the Great West Door returning to the State Gun Carriage positioned outside the West Gate.

The coffin will be followed by the King and the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and members of the royal family who will walk in the procession to Wellington Arch.

From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in Procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk.

Here a Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel.

The Duke of York has been visible throughout the mourning period of his mother The Queen - pictured here with Princess Anne in Westminster Hall on Wednesday Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Community Policy