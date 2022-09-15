Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
Tesla Wants You to Stop Filming Its Cars Mowing Down Child-Sized Mannequins
There is a legitimate debate to be had over whether Autopilot, Tesla's lane-centering and adaptive cruise control driver assists isn't as safe or capable as it claims. But as with many things Tesla, things can easily get muddy, and not just because the pioneering automotive automaker evaporated its PR team years ago. Take, for example, The Dawn Project founded by Dan O'Dowd, who also owns Green Hills Software, which technically competes with Tesla's software. O'Dowd himself has kicked off a congressional bid vowing to rid the world of the "scourge" that is Autopilot, and recently released a video showing a Tesla running Autopilot running over a child mannequin to "prove" the system's failings.
Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV
Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s detailed absenteeism reports to Elon Musk are adding to a drop in morale: report
In late May, Elon Musk sent a message to Tesla employees stating that the company would implement a return-to-office policy. According to Musk, Tesla employees are expected to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week. The office must also be where an employee’s colleagues are located, “not in some remote pseudo office,” the CEO stated.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Battery Supply Has Finally Grown Beyond Satisfying Demand
As you may be aware, Tesla's Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha just spoke at a private Goldman Sachs event in San Francisco. He shared many interesting morsels during the talk. He also made it seem as though Tesla may actually have its first battery surplus. The Tesla executive painted...
notebookcheck.net
Teslas cost US$36,000 to make and cheaper model is on the way thanks to new Gigafactories
The Model Y will most likely become the world's most popular car ever next year, reiterated a Tesla exec in a wide-ranging interview. Currently, it costs Tesla US$36,000 to produce one car on average, but in the future that cost will be brought down, paving the way for the elusive cheap mass model.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
insideevs.com
See What's Inside A Tesla 4680 Battery
After completing the teardown of the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack, Munro Live's team finally had a while to present also an individual 4680-type cylindrical battery cell. This latest high-capacity round cell is exceptionally interesting and, just like the pack, includes many new solutions. The Limiting Factor...
TechSpot
Tesla's per-car production cost down to $36,000, cheaper model and robotaxi still on the roadmap
In a nutshell: Tesla's per-vehicle manufacturing costs dropped to less than half in the past five years, thanks in part to more efficient factories and improved vehicle design. The company also reiterated plans for an entry-level EV and robotaxis launching in the distant future. At a Goldman Sachs tech conference,...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Impressions From Hyundai Ioniq 5 & Genesis GV60 Owner
This guy is a proud and happy owner of both a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited with all-wheel drive and a 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance. However, he's been trying for years to get some time behind the wheel of the Tesla Model Y, and now, his time has come. The...
TechCrunch
Drivers sue Tesla for alleged false advertising of Autopilot and FSD software
A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the California Northern District Court alleging that Tesla’s ADAS systems cause vehicles to run red lights, miss turns and veer into traffic, all the while costing Tesla owners thousands of dollars. Tesla vehicles come standard with an ADAS known as Autopilot. However, owners...
The Verge
Tesla is being sued over Autopilot and Elon Musk’s Full Self-Driving predictions
A lawsuit filed in San Francisco by a Tesla owner claims the automaker and its CEO / Technoking Elon Musk are “deceptively and misleadingly” marketing the Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” advanced driver assistance features that are available as paid software add-ons (via Automotive News). The filing...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y and Model 3 With LFP Battery After 43,000 Miles
Do Tesla batteries degrade at different rates for a Model Y as opposed to a Model 3 RWD with LFP batteries? One owner shares his experience. Tesla Model Y and Model 3 With LFP Battery After 43,000 Miles. We have a comparison video of a 2021 Model 3 with LFP...
GM Gets Into a New Industry to One-Up Tesla and Ford
General Motors (GM) has promised to catch up with Tesla (TSLA) in electric vehicles by the end of the current decade. But the legacy automaker is not behind its big rival in autonomous vehicles, another segment considered to be part of auto industry's future. Indeed, its Cruise subsidiary, which specializes...
electrek.co
Tesla has access to all the batteries it needs for the first time
Tesla has access to all the battery cells it needs for the first time, according to Martin Viecha, the vice president of investor relations at Tesla. If you have been following Tesla for a long time, there’s a term you should be extremely familiar with by now: production constrained.
Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) , has promised that this year he'll announce the locations of the electric-vehicle manufacturer's next factories. The list should probably include car-assembly plants as the visionary entrepreneur sees Tesla producing 20 million vehicles a year by 2030 to meet soaring demand for electric vehicles.
teslarati.com
Tesla bear Needham changes tone, switches to ‘hold’ citing potential strength
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) bear Needham & Co. has changed its tone on the electric automaker, advising clients to “hold” from “underperform.” The firm cited several factors that indicate potential strength from Tesla stock, which is up 21.59 percent in the past year. “We believe the stock...
Elon Musk's Tesla accused of fraud, false advertising of 'autopilot' technology in lawsuit
A Tesla customer filed a class-action suit against Tesla, alleging the company and CEO Elon Musk misrepresented its "autopilot" technology.
electrek.co
Tesla delays Steam integration but still plans full video game library in its electric vehicles
Tesla is now behind schedule on its integration of Steam, the massive video marketplace and library, but it still plans on having the full video game library available in its electric vehicles as CEO Elon Musk is testing it himself. Over the last few years, Tesla has been investing heavily...
Tesla Sued To Hold Elon Musk 'Accountable' For 'Misleading And Deceptive Statements' On Autopilot, FSD
A California-based Tesla Inc TSLA owner has sued the electric carmaker, saying that the company and its CEO Elon Musk are "deceptively and misleadingly" marketing the Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" software. Tesla owner Briggs Matsko has said that he paid a $5,000 premium for his 2018 Tesla Model X to...
