MotorTrend Magazine

Tesla Wants You to Stop Filming Its Cars Mowing Down Child-Sized Mannequins

There is a legitimate debate to be had over whether Autopilot, Tesla's lane-centering and adaptive cruise control driver assists isn't as safe or capable as it claims. But as with many things Tesla, things can easily get muddy, and not just because the pioneering automotive automaker evaporated its PR team years ago. Take, for example, The Dawn Project founded by Dan O'Dowd, who also owns Green Hills Software, which technically competes with Tesla's software. O'Dowd himself has kicked off a congressional bid vowing to rid the world of the "scourge" that is Autopilot, and recently released a video showing a Tesla running Autopilot running over a child mannequin to "prove" the system's failings.
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV

Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s detailed absenteeism reports to Elon Musk are adding to a drop in morale: report

In late May, Elon Musk sent a message to Tesla employees stating that the company would implement a return-to-office policy. According to Musk, Tesla employees are expected to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week. The office must also be where an employee’s colleagues are located, “not in some remote pseudo office,” the CEO stated.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla's Battery Supply Has Finally Grown Beyond Satisfying Demand

As you may be aware, Tesla's Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha just spoke at a private Goldman Sachs event in San Francisco. He shared many interesting morsels during the talk. He also made it seem as though Tesla may actually have its first battery surplus. The Tesla executive painted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

See What's Inside A Tesla 4680 Battery

After completing the teardown of the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack, Munro Live's team finally had a while to present also an individual 4680-type cylindrical battery cell. This latest high-capacity round cell is exceptionally interesting and, just like the pack, includes many new solutions. The Limiting Factor...
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y Impressions From Hyundai Ioniq 5 & Genesis GV60 Owner

This guy is a proud and happy owner of both a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited with all-wheel drive and a 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance. However, he's been trying for years to get some time behind the wheel of the Tesla Model Y, and now, his time has come. The...
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y and Model 3 With LFP Battery After 43,000 Miles

Do Tesla batteries degrade at different rates for a Model Y as opposed to a Model 3 RWD with LFP batteries? One owner shares his experience. Tesla Model Y and Model 3 With LFP Battery After 43,000 Miles. We have a comparison video of a 2021 Model 3 with LFP...
CARS
TheStreet

GM Gets Into a New Industry to One-Up Tesla and Ford

General Motors (GM) has promised to catch up with Tesla (TSLA) in electric vehicles by the end of the current decade. But the legacy automaker is not behind its big rival in autonomous vehicles, another segment considered to be part of auto industry's future. Indeed, its Cruise subsidiary, which specializes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
electrek.co

Tesla has access to all the batteries it needs for the first time

Tesla has access to all the battery cells it needs for the first time, according to Martin Viecha, the vice president of investor relations at Tesla. If you have been following Tesla for a long time, there’s a term you should be extremely familiar with by now: production constrained.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) , has promised that this year he'll announce the locations of the electric-vehicle manufacturer's next factories. The list should probably include car-assembly plants as the visionary entrepreneur sees Tesla producing 20 million vehicles a year by 2030 to meet soaring demand for electric vehicles.
BUSINESS

