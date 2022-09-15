Read full article on original website
Grundy Co. Board Discusses Future Use of American Rescue Plan Dollars
Grundy County Board members last week heard an update about the distribution of American Rescue Plan funds. Finance Director Matt Melvin outlined how much money has been allocated so far and what projects are now off the list. Board Chairman Chris Balkema said the county plans to use around $4.15...
Lee County States Attorney Says There Are Felons in the Lee County Jail Who Will Walk Free Jan. 1 and There is Nothing He Can Do
Come January 1, 2023 the No Cash Bail portion of the State Legislation SAFE-T act goes into effect in Illinois. Lee County State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra is very concerned about this. He said if something is not done before the first of the year, there would be people charged with major crimes in the Lee County Jail he will need to let walk free. Boonstra said this legislation handcuffs him and law enforcement in their efforts to keep the community safe.
Grundy County Corn Festival Committee Welcomes New Member
The unofficial start of the Grundy County Corn Festival is less than a week away. Kirk Smart is a new Corn Festival committee member. He talks about that and Jim Maskel and Cindie Hunt explain this year’s theme of Corn Festival. Maskel outlined a few changes happening this year.
Grundy County Looking To Start-up Child Advocacy Center
Grundy County is looking to start up a child advocacy center. The Grundy County Board last week approved a job description for the Child Advocacy Center Director position as County Administrator Mary Kucharz explains. She the position is grant funded. Your browser does not support the audio element. Kucharz said...
Several New Activities Scheduled at Grundy Co. Corn Festival
Several new activities will be happening at the Grundy County Corn Festival this year. Corn Fest Committee Vice Chairman Jim Maskel explains. Your browser does not support the audio element. He said another popular activity will be pickleball. Your browser does not support the audio element. Maskel along with Cindie...
City of Morris Getting New Water Tower
The Morris City Council last night approved a bid for the construction of a new water tower. Morris Mayor Chris Brown, committee member Julian Houston and Water & Sewer Foreman Al Siron spoke about the bids at a Water and Sewer Committee meeting earlier this month. Earlier this year, Brown...
Grundy Co. Board Extends Solar Farm Project, Makes Modifications To Another
The Grundy County Board last week approved changes to two solar farm related projects. Land Use Director Heidi Miller spoke about modifications to a proposed solar farm that would be east and parallel to Route 53 and adjacent to the Gardner Village limits. Miller also provides details about the extension...
Morris Man Accused of Beating Male Family Member
The Morris Police Department arrested a man for Aggravated Domestic Battery at 11 p.m. on September 17th. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Woodrow Crow, 30, of Wilmington allegedly battered a male family member and broke a window at a house on Wauponsee Street in Morris. Skelton said Crow...
Ottawa Police Negotiate With Barricaded Subject
Some scary moments on the west side of Ottawa. Just before 4 o'clock Monday afternoon, police responded to a call in the 1700 block of Sycamore Street. Detective Corporal Kevin Reynolds says an individual barricaded themselves inside their home and was threatening to harm officers. After some negotiating, the individual was taken into protective custody without incident.
Morris Police Investigating Hit & Run Accident
One person was injured after a hit and run accident that occurred in Morris around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th. The Morris Police Department said a bicycle operated by Roy Erhman of Morris was heading northbound on the west side of the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Division Street when he was struck by a vehicle.
Ernest Cato III, one of Chicago Police Department's highest-ranking officials, abruptly retires
He was among the finalists for the superintendent position that ultimately went to current Supt. David Brown in 2020.
Grundy County Approaching 15,000 Positive Covid-19 Cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health has released their latest Covid-19 figures. Grundy County has had 14,845 positive Covid-19 cases and 143 people pass away from the virus. Grundy County remains in medium Covid-19 community level. At the Medium Community Level, health officials say persons who are elderly or immunocompromised...
Police investigate after man found shot and killed in Cook County Forest Preserve
CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are trying to figure out how a man ended up shot and killed in a Cook County Forest Preserve.Forest Preserve police and Cook County Sheriff's Office officials were at the scene at the Dan Ryan Woods near 87th Street and Western Avenue.Investigators had a large section of the wood closed off with crime tape.Police sources familiar with the case told CBS 2 the victim was shot several times.
Two Vehicle vs. Bicycle Accidents Reported in Morris on Friday
The Morris Police Department responded to two separate vehicle vs. bicycle accidents. One incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, September 16th. The Morris Police Department said a vehicle driven by Steven Sidy of Morris was turning left into a parking lot near the intersection of High Street and Route 47 when his vehicle was struck by a bicycle operated by Chris Getz. Getz told police officials that Sidy pulled in front of him as he did not have time to apply the brakes. Getz was transported to Morris Hospital.
Accused Ottawa Heroin Dealer Adds To His Rap Sheet
Charges continue to pile up for one Ottawa man. On Sunday, police in Ottawa arrested 40-year-old Brian Page for possession of a controlled substance, DUI and driving with a revoked or suspended license. He was hauled off to the La Salle County Jail. A judge has set his bond at $150,000.
Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
Cook County public defender weighs in on controversial end of cash bail in Illinois
Cook County’s public defender says some prosecutors and politicians are spreading misinformation about the state’s new criminal-justice law to score political points.
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term
PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names’ use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly called Laughing Squaw Sloughs, but is now known as Cherry Hill Woods Sloughs, while the former Squaw Island in Calhoun County has been renamed Calhoun Island. The Chicago Tribune reports the two Illinois sites are among nearly 650 geographic features across the nation renamed on Sept. 8 following an order by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that declared the word “squaw” derogatory and created a renaming process.
Police Blotter for Tuesday, September 20th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Kolton Davis, 32, of LaSalle for the unlawful delivery...
Possible tornado in Bureau County Sunday; grain bin lands on blacktop
Did a tornado touch down Sunday night near Kentville...in Bureau County's lower leg?. That's something the National Weather Service will determine. Bureau County's Emergency Management Agency Director Adam Lind says a possible tornado brought down a grain bin around 10:30. The bin came to rest on the Walnut/Wyanet blacktop. In so doing, it struck a propane tank which eventually emptied. The site is five miles southwest of Tiskilwa in the lower leg of the county.
