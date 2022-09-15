Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
klkntv.com
Wildfire burns over 3,700 acres near Nebraska’s western border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling another thousand-acre blaze in western Nebraska. Fire crews first responded to the “Smokey Fire” on Tuesday and have since moved more teams into the area. As of Wednesday, the wildfire has burned over 3,700 acres of land in Banner County,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rise in serious injuries a concern for Nebraska child welfare, watchdog says
A state watchdog has raised concerns about an increase in serious injuries among children involved in Nebraska's child welfare system during the past year. But Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare Jennifer Carter said, in her latest annual report released Thursday, that the state has made improvements in dealing with two previous crises.
News Channel Nebraska
Banner County fire contained to 70 percent after overnight rain
BANNER COUNTY, Neb. -- Portions of the Panhandle remain under a haze of smoke as the 4,318 acre fire continues to burn. Officials who are responding to the wildfire about 15 miles southeast of Gering said they are optimistic after the rain from Thursday night reached the entire fire. Banner...
klkntv.com
Nebraska DOT trying to fill vacancies ahead of winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The State of Nebraska is dealing with staff shortages in many of its departments. The Department of Transportation currently has 200 openings. NDOT is exploring ways to fill vacancies such as snowplow operators ahead of winter. “We know it’s going to be a challenge,” spokeswoman...
Wildfire closes Neb. Panhandle SRA
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County as ground and aerial crews battle a wildfire on the property and the vicinity. Hunter Baillie, a wildlife manager for Game and Parks’ northwest district, said several hundred acres of the wildlife area...
coloradosun.com
In Wyoming, Flaming Gorge Reservoir’s water recedes as Colorado River Basin contends with drought
Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats could still use the marina. Now, with Flaming Gorge...
KSNB Local4
Minden company competes in ‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ contest
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - What is the coolest thing made in Nebraska? That’s a question that the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance wants to find out with a competition underway. Manufacturers around the state are submitting items they’ve made locally that they think fits the bill. Royal Engineered Composites is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
cowboystatedaily.com
Proposed Elk Tag Allocation Could Put More Nonresident Hunters In Eastern Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sending more non-resident elk hunters toward private land in eastern Wyoming could curb landowners’ trouble with elk there, while also easing overcrowding in popular hunt areas in western Wyoming, a Game and Fish official said. “In these (elk) herds, you...
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts names interim leaders of department of corrections, fire marshal's office
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts named Thursday the interim leaders of both the department of corrections and the fire marshal's office. Diane Sabatka-Rine will lead corrections for the time being, replacing Scott Frakes, who announced his retirement earlier this month. His last day is Oct. 7. Sabatka-Rine...
cowboystatedaily.com
2,000-Yard Wyoming Antelope Kill Rekindles Debate Over Ethical Hunting Shot Distance
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In 2018, a hunter armed with a .50 caliber rifle shot an antelope from 1,954 yards in Fremont County, and then sent a video of it to Muley Fanatics, trying to prove a point. The video had the opposite of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
klkntv.com
Webster County proposes replacing Nebraska’s oldest jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Webster County is looking to replace Nebraska’s oldest jail, built in the late 1800s. The sheriff and county commissioners say the current jail is no longer safe for inmates, staff or the public. The building in Red Cloud has only two cells and can...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
cowboystatedaily.com
First Wildlife Overpass Across Interstate 80 In Wyoming To Be Built Near Elk Mountain
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming wildlife highway crossings are getting a $10 million boost from an appropriation requested by Gov. Mark Gordon, a spokesman said. “It is an appropriation that the Governor requested, and received from the Legislature ‘for wildlife crossings and game fence supported...
Looming railroad strike could be devastating to economy in Nebraska and Iowa
A possible rail strike on Friday threatens to stymie an economy that has barely recovered from the pandemic. What will be the impact of a strike on the Omaha metro area?
klkntv.com
First-ever Nebraska cancer assessment finds high mortality rates & major disparities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC revealed findings this week that could help Nebraskans battle the deadly disease. Its first-ever statewide assessment uncovered barriers and disparities that the state needs to overcome, to save more lives. People in rural communities say high...
