Nebraska State

Hays Post

Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle

LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Wildfire burns over 3,700 acres near Nebraska’s western border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling another thousand-acre blaze in western Nebraska. Fire crews first responded to the “Smokey Fire” on Tuesday and have since moved more teams into the area. As of Wednesday, the wildfire has burned over 3,700 acres of land in Banner County,...
BANNER COUNTY, NE
State
Colorado State
County
Banner County, NE
Banner County, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
State
South Dakota State
City
Gering, NE
State
Wyoming State
State
Nebraska State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rise in serious injuries a concern for Nebraska child welfare, watchdog says

A state watchdog has raised concerns about an increase in serious injuries among children involved in Nebraska's child welfare system during the past year. But Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare Jennifer Carter said, in her latest annual report released Thursday, that the state has made improvements in dealing with two previous crises.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Banner County fire contained to 70 percent after overnight rain

BANNER COUNTY, Neb. -- Portions of the Panhandle remain under a haze of smoke as the 4,318 acre fire continues to burn. Officials who are responding to the wildfire about 15 miles southeast of Gering said they are optimistic after the rain from Thursday night reached the entire fire. Banner...
BANNER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska DOT trying to fill vacancies ahead of winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The State of Nebraska is dealing with staff shortages in many of its departments. The Department of Transportation currently has 200 openings. NDOT is exploring ways to fill vacancies such as snowplow operators ahead of winter. “We know it’s going to be a challenge,” spokeswoman...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Wildfire closes Neb. Panhandle SRA

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County as ground and aerial crews battle a wildfire on the property and the vicinity. Hunter Baillie, a wildlife manager for Game and Parks’ northwest district, said several hundred acres of the wildlife area...
BANNER COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Minden company competes in ‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ contest

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - What is the coolest thing made in Nebraska? That’s a question that the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance wants to find out with a competition underway. Manufacturers around the state are submitting items they’ve made locally that they think fits the bill. Royal Engineered Composites is...
MINDEN, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
WYOMING STATE
klkntv.com

Webster County proposes replacing Nebraska’s oldest jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Webster County is looking to replace Nebraska’s oldest jail, built in the late 1800s. The sheriff and county commissioners say the current jail is no longer safe for inmates, staff or the public. The building in Red Cloud has only two cells and can...
WEBSTER COUNTY, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates

(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
WYOMING STATE

