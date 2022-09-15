Read full article on original website
Related
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Co. Board Extends Solar Farm Project, Makes Modifications To Another
The Grundy County Board last week approved changes to two solar farm related projects. Land Use Director Heidi Miller spoke about modifications to a proposed solar farm that would be east and parallel to Route 53 and adjacent to the Gardner Village limits. Miller also provides details about the extension...
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Co. Board Discusses Future Use of American Rescue Plan Dollars
Grundy County Board members last week heard an update about the distribution of American Rescue Plan funds. Finance Director Matt Melvin outlined how much money has been allocated so far and what projects are now off the list. Board Chairman Chris Balkema said the county plans to use around $4.15...
wcsjnews.com
City of Morris Getting New Water Tower
The Morris City Council last night approved a bid for the construction of a new water tower. Morris Mayor Chris Brown, committee member Julian Houston and Water & Sewer Foreman Al Siron spoke about the bids at a Water and Sewer Committee meeting earlier this month. Earlier this year, Brown...
wcsjnews.com
Several New Activities Scheduled at Grundy Co. Corn Festival
Several new activities will be happening at the Grundy County Corn Festival this year. Corn Fest Committee Vice Chairman Jim Maskel explains. Your browser does not support the audio element. He said another popular activity will be pickleball. Your browser does not support the audio element. Maskel along with Cindie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcsjnews.com
Two Vehicle vs. Bicycle Accidents Reported in Morris on Friday
The Morris Police Department responded to two separate vehicle vs. bicycle accidents. One incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, September 16th. The Morris Police Department said a vehicle driven by Steven Sidy of Morris was turning left into a parking lot near the intersection of High Street and Route 47 when his vehicle was struck by a bicycle operated by Chris Getz. Getz told police officials that Sidy pulled in front of him as he did not have time to apply the brakes. Getz was transported to Morris Hospital.
wcsjnews.com
Grundy County Looking To Hire Child Advocacy Center Director
Grundy County is looking to start up a child advocacy center. The Grundy County Board last week approved a job description for the Child Advocacy Center Director position as County Administrator Mary Kucharz explains. She the position is grant funded. Your browser does not support the audio element. The hourly...
wcsjnews.com
Grundy County Approaching 15,000 Positive Covid-19 Cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health has released their latest Covid-19 figures. Grundy County has had 14,845 positive Covid-19 cases and 143 people pass away from the virus. Grundy County remains in medium Covid-19 community level. At the Medium Community Level, health officials say persons who are elderly or immunocompromised...
wcsjnews.com
Man Accused of Driving Motorcycle While Under the Influence Leading To Crash
A motorcyclist was injured in a multiple vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and 47 around 6:30 p.m. on Friday September 16th. The Morris Police Department said a motorcycle operated by Justin Watkins, 38, of Crest Hill struck the side of a vehicle driven by Amanda Wilke of Minooka, who was stopped at the intersection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsjnews.com
Morris Police Investigating Hit & Run Accident
One person was injured after a hit and run accident that occurred in Morris around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th. The Morris Police Department said a bicycle operated by Roy Erhman of Morris was heading northbound on the west side of the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Division Street when he was struck by a vehicle.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, September 20th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Kolton Davis, 32, of LaSalle for the unlawful delivery...
wcsjnews.com
Community Foundation Board Approved Several Grants
Community Foundation of Grundy County Executive Director Julie Buck was a recent guest on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share updates of local interest. She said the foundation board approved some grants, at their last meeting. Your browser does not support the audio element. Buck said preparations are nearly...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, September 19th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Maurice Koonice, 60, of Bolingbrook, for domestic battery. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Beating Male Family Member
The Morris Police Department arrested a man for Aggravated Domestic Battery at 11 p.m. on September 17th. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Woodrow Crow, 30, of Wilmington allegedly battered a male family member and broke a window at a house on Wauponsee Street in Morris. Skelton said Crow...
wcsjnews.com
Veterans PACT ACT Passed Into Law
Grundy County VAC Superintendent, Ken Buck, was a recent guest on WCSJ’s People R Talking to provide updates of interest to area veterans and local listeners. Buck shared good news about the status of the PACT ACT, which passed into law on August 10th. He also gave an update...
wcsjnews.com
Betty Maland of Coal City 1922 - 2022
Betty Maland, age 100 and a lifelong resident of Coal City, Illinois, died peacefully on Thursday evening, September 1, 2022 at Heritage Health of Dwight, Illinois. Born January 15, 1922 in Coal City, Elizabeth was the daughter of Joseph and Caroline (Vaira) Davito. She was raised and educated in Coal City, and graduated from Coal City Township High School with the Class of 1939. On December 13, 1941, Betty married James Maland in Assumption Catholic Church, and together they made their home and raised their daughters in Coal City.
wcsjnews.com
Arlette L. (nee Taiclet) Testa of Morris 1932 - 2022
Arlette L. (nee Taiclet) Testa, age 90, of Morris, IL. passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Heritage Health in Dwight. She was born on June 14, 1932 in Joudreville, Meurthe-et-Moselle, France to Marcel and Alice (nee Robert) Taiclet. Arlette married James E. Testa in her hometown in France. Together, after Jim’s service in the United States Air Force, they came to the United States to make their home in Coal City, later retiring to Morris. She attended the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Coal City and St. Patrick’s Parish in Seneca.
wcsjnews.com
Kathryn A. Moore of Morris 1934 - 2022
Kathryn A. Moore, 88, of Morris, Illinois, passed away peacefully September 14, 2022, at Aperion Care in Marseilles. Kathryn was born January 27, 1934. Kathryn was born on a farm near Berryton, Kansas. When she was in 6th grade her and her family moved to a farm near Auburn, Kansas. Kathryn graduated from Auburn Rural High School and married her high school sweetheart in 1953. Later in life, she moved to Morris, Illinois, where she ended up getting divorced. Kathryn worked at the Holiday Inn in Morris for 28 years and retired from there at the age of 72.
Comments / 0